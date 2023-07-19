Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
OTTAWA, Ontario — Tommy Kuhl’s professional golf debut was a memory-making moment.
Simply for the fact it was his first. A successful first at that.
The former Illinois All-American caught a flight west to Victoria, British Columbia, to begin his first PGA Tour Canada season in mid-June. Then, it was a top-15 finish at the Royal Beach Victoria Open and important initial points in the Fortinet Cup, as Kuhl tries to advance through PGA Tour Canada to the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually wind up with a spot on the PGA Tour.
Kuhl’s second week as a pro was memorable. But for a different reason than how he fared on a particular golf course.
The tour headed east to Saskatchewan for the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open — 240 kilometers (it’s Canada) north of the largest city in the province Saskatoon.
“We were as far north as civilization could be in Saskatchewan,” Kuhl said. “The bugs were terrible up there. I think that’s a memory I’ll have the rest of my life — my second week of professional golf just getting eaten alive by bugs.”
Kuhl battled the bugs to tie for 27th at the Saskatchewan Open and garner some more Fortinet Cup points. The top-five players at the end of the season earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour. Kuhl currently sits 47th after four events after earning status in Canada with his finish in the PGA Tour University standings this past season at Illinois.
Then, the travel continued. Such is the life of a pro golfer.
Kuhl headed west from Saskatchewan back to Alberta for the ATB Classic just outside Edmonton. A quick trip to Illinois followed for the John Deere Classic and his PGA Tour debut in front of a serious crowd of family, friends and Illini fans in Silvis.
Then back to Canada.
Kuhl played in the Quebec Open at Golf Château Bromont an hour outside Montreal and will be back in action starting Thursday at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open in Dunrobin, Ontario, just outside the national capital.
“It’s been an adjustment,” Kuhl said. “More than anything is the travel up here. Every week you’re traveling in a place I’ve never been before a couple weeks ago. ... Each place is so different. Victoria, it’s gorgeous out there. Then we go to Saskatchewan. Edmonton is obviously a big city. Last week, it Quebec, and they didn’t speak English.
“Every week you get something different. I think that’s been kind of cool to see all these different places and play these different golf courses.”
Kuhl has seen plenty of vast Canada even in his still-new professional career. Finding some go-to food spots is still a work in progress. Mr. Puffs has been a hit for dessert. And Tim Hortons, of course.
“My caddie and I have been on the Tim Hortons grind,” Kuhl said.
Kuhl’s first month-plus as a pro has been a bit of a grind, too. He missed the cut at both the ATB Classic and Quebec Open with a missed cut at the John Deere Classic in between.
“My results the past couple weeks haven’t been what I wanted, but that’s what’s crazy about this pro golf thing,” Kuhl said. “One week can change your life, so I’m trying to stay positive. My attitude last week wasn’t great, and you saw that in my results. I’m just learning each and every day.
“I’m playing for a paycheck now, but it’s still golf at the end of the day. I’ve got to go out and do the things (Illinois coach Mike Small) preaches, but I don’t have coach here to tell me what I messed up. I have to be more accountable for myself.”
Kuhl doesn’t intend to play in Canada long. While PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Americas will merge next season, the 23-year-old former Illini has his sights set on advancement. First to the Korn Ferry Tour. Then earning his PGA Tour card. It’s what motivates him.
“It’s a long career, and I’m just getting started,” Kuhl said. “Obviously, (former Illinois teammate Adrien Dumont de Chassart) is having incredible success right now, but that’s rare. Sometimes, it takes people longer than others, but I’m going to keep working hard and believing in myself and abilities to play this game. Playing golf for a living, it really doesn’t get much better than this.”