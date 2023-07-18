CHAMPAIGN — Kwa Jones spent two seasons at Illinois as a graduate manager during the most successful run of the Brad Underwood. Now Jones is back with the Illini after his hire as the new director of scouting and recruiting was announced Tuesday evening.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kwa back to the Illinois Basketball family" Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He is a relationship-driven coach who makes impactful connections with players in every program he has been a part of, and his passion and love for the game of basketball is contagious. Kwa has added to his portfolio since he was last here, with great experiences with the (Sacramento) Kings and at (Stephen F. Austin). He has earned this opportunity and will be a great asset to us in scouting and recruiting.”
Jones spent the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons at Illinois as the graduate manager on Underwood’s staff. He followed that with one season with the Kings as a video coaching associate and spent last season at SFA as director of operations. Jones’ duties with the Lumberjacks included coordinating travel and meals, scheduling and planning recruiting visits.
Jones is a Nacogdoches, Texas, native and 2019 Houston graduate. He earned his bachelor’s in sports administration while working as an on-court student manager for Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars. He also earned a master’s in recreation, sport and tourism at Illinois in 2021.