CHAMPAIGN — Illinois director of track and field Petros Kyprianou addressed the hole on his coaching staff after Sarah Haveman left for Texas by hiring Helen Lehman-Winters as head cross-country coach and distance events coach.
Her contract is pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees at its September meeting.
“She brings with her a wealth of experience and success at the highest level,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement on Monday. “She has a passion for coaching and competition. Helen’s arrival accelerates the upward trajectory of the Illini cross-country and track and field programs that we started with the arrival of our new staff, led by Petros, last summer. We want to thank Helen and her family for their trust and look forward to many successes for our teams and student-athletes under her leadership.”
Lehman-Winters most recently spent the 2018 through 2022 seasons at Oregon working with the women’s distance runners before a coaching change in Eugene, Ore., last summer. During her tenure with the Ducks, the cross-country team won the 2018 Pac-12 title and reached the NCAA championship three times with a third-place finish in 2018.
Oregon’s women’s track and field team won the 2022 Pac-12 title and was conference runner-up in 2019 and 2021. The Ducks also finished in the top 20 at every NCAA indoor and outdoor championship with Lehman-Winters on staff. That run included a fifth-place finish at the 2019 NCAA outdoor championship.
“Not only am I ecstatic about the level of care, coaching and excitement Helen will provide to our cross and distance groups, but also her intelligence, demeanor and teamwork that will complement our staff,” Kyprianou said. “From the first talk we had when I approached her about the opportunity here at Illinois, I knew she was the one. Helen brings a wealth of experience, success and wisdom that can help us continue the momentum of a great recruiting class and in our mission of building a championship team.
“Her work ethic and recruiting ability is championship level, and that is what I have been looking for in a cross-country coach. Like the rest of our staff, she possesses a sense of urgency, attention to detail and laser focus. I can’t wait to get her and the rest of the staff back to begin this new year.”
Lehman-Winters graduated from California in 1987 and spent the first decade-plus of her coaching career at the high school level. She built successful cross-country and track programs at El Cerrito (Calif.) and Carondelet (Calif.) before moving to the college ranks. She was a volunteer assistant at UCLA from 2000-03 before taking a full-time job at San Francisco.
Lehman-Winters coached the Dons’ men’s and women’s cross-country and men’s and women’s track and field teams from 2003-18. She was an eight-time West Coach Conference Coach of the Year in cross-country and led USF to a runner-up finish at the 2017 NCAA championship.
“I am thrilled to join Coach Kyprianou and the entire Illini family and incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead both the men’s and women’s distance squads into the next chapter of success,” Lehman-Winters said. “I am grateful to Josh Whitman, his leadership team and Coach Kyprianou for their trust in me to take on this role. I enjoyed my time at the University of Oregon working with amazing student-athletes and am especially thankful to Coach (Robert) Johnson and his incredible staff there, but now I can’t wait to get to work in Champaign and contribute to a championship program.”