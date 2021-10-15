FISHER — Uni High prefers to utilize a possession-based soccer style.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley is more prone to counter attacks and pushing the ball up the field for potential breakaways.
The conditions for Friday afternoon’s Class 1A regional championship match better suited the former. The Fisher/GCMS coaching staff spent the lead up to the match moving dirt to fill spots of standing water on the field. They also dumped as much rapid-dry product as they had on hand.
Those efforts did little to change the fact the field would quickly turn to mud. A downpour in the first half didn’t help matters either. So Uni High took advantage.
And delivered its possession-oriented attack as well as possible playing in rain-soaked, muddy conditions.
The result was a hat trick for Uni High’s Noah La Nave just more than 16 minutes into the match and two more goals in the second half by the junior forward for a 5-0 victory against the Bunnies and a third regional championship in five years. The Illineks (11-7) now advance to the sectional semifinals at Bloomington Central Catholic and will play the winner of Saturday’s regional title match in Gilman between Central Catholic and Hoopeston Area.
“We thought it was going to be difficult in this mud on this field, but I’m really impressed with how our guys stuck with our plan and remained focused,” Uni High coach Joe Krehbiel said about his team following through on its preferred style. “It worked out. We created a lot of chances. Getting that first (goal) was great, and I think from there we felt pretty confident and felt pretty comfortable.”
La Nave scored his first goal 5 minutes, 3 seconds into Friday’s match on a rebound opportunity after a shot just a few seconds earlier hit the left post.
His second goal came 91/2 minutes later when he launched a shot from the top of the box into the upper right corner of the goal. Just 31/2 minutes later, La Nave had his hat trick.
“He found a way to get that ball to his right foot and put it on frame,” Fisher/GCMS coach Robby Dinkins said of La Nave. “He’s a big body and he’s physical, so he’s a tough matchup for us.”
A five-goal performance wasn’t exactly new for La Nave. He’s been Uni High’s go-to scorer all season long. Fisher/GCMS was able to shut him down earlier this month to win the Uni High Shootout title with a 2-1 victory against the Illineks.
A repeat performance wasn’t in the cards Friday.
“I don’t think anyone’s surprised,” Krehbiel said about La Nave’s performance. “When he’s playing well, he’s pretty much unstoppable. He scores pretty much whenever he gets a chance. He’s a huge weapon. We did a good job of getting the ball to him. Teo (Chemla) has been setting him up all season long, and other guys have been working to provide chances.”
Chemla finished Friday’s match with two assists. Arya Thirodira and Henry Wang had one assist apiece, and La Nave also scored on a penalty kick.
La Nave’s first-half hat trick came on the north end of the field. The muddier half for certain — particularly inside the box — which only added to the struggles for Fisher/GCMS (19-1-1).
“They were able to capitalize on a couple of our guys getting out of position and not being able to recover as quickly as we normally can, and they put shots on goal,” Dinkins said. “They put shots on frame, and that was the difference in the first 15 minutes.”
Uni High’s scoring opportunities, though, developed because of superior possession. The Illineks kept the ball in their third of the field for the majority of both halves.
“We definitely had to adapt to the worse field conditions,” La Nave said. “We still did some good possession despite the terrible field and all the mud and all the bumps. We would pass it around well in the back and then find those passes open in the middle. It was some good positioning from the whole team and really good play all around.”