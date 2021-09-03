URBANA — Noah La Nave crafted an impressive sophomore season with the Uni High boys’ soccer program.
Twenty goals and 11 assists for a team-best 31 points.
But the performance frequently was overshadowed by that of Lucas Wood, a senior who netted 25 goals and earned News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year recognition. Wood has since graduated. And now it’s La Nave who’s casting a huge shadow.
He found the back of the net twice and assisted on a third goal as the host Illineks rallied past Monticello 3-2 on Thursday afternoon.
“It’s a good win,” said La Nave, sporting a white arm band bearing the word “CAPTAIN” in black type over his royal-blue jersey. “We could’ve played better. I expect more from us, to be honest. But we showed good fight to grab the win.”
La Nave’s sentiment was drawn from Uni High (4-1) ceding a noticeable portion of possession to the Sages (4-1-1), especially early in the nonconference match.
Monticello generated seven shots on goal — not including a kick off the crossbar from sophomore Levi Stephens — and 15 corner kicks. Uni High had six shots on goal and four corner kicks.
“Monticello always does a great job at exploiting our weaknesses,” Illineks coach Joe Krehbiel said. “We’re a little bit fortunate to get the result, but I’m happy with it.”
“That did surprise me a little bit,” Sages coach Dan Burkybile said. “I told our guys to be patient and not chase after the ball, because (the Illineks) do want to get you out of position.”
Steady defense and steady goalkeeping by junior Arjun Kala kept Uni High close. Krehbiel credited senior Brooks Hu and sophomore Luca Zepeda-Flores for their collective effort in front of Kala.
“Really experienced guys,” Krehbiel said. “We’re putting some of our more experienced players in the back line in the hopes that we can be more solid defensively and just be able to create a couple opportunities for our guys up top. So they did a great job.”
Monticello opened the scoring with 16 minutes remaining in the first half. A sky-high cross from senior Malachi Manuel found the head of junior Cohen Neighbors over Kala’s outstretched hands.
“He’s been a real good boon for us,” Burkybile said of Neighbors. “That’s been fun to see.”
La Nave then began making sure the Illineks cashed in on their limited offensive chances.
With less than 10 minutes to play before halftime, La Nave slipped by stepping on top of the ball at midfield. Instead of killing the play, however, the moment started a positive possession.
From a seated position, La Nave flicked the ball to junior Teo Chemla. La Nave then got to his feet and rushed through the Sages’ defense as Chemla feathered a perfect through ball that same direction.
La Nave found himself alone with Monticello sophomore goalie Evan Henrard. He didn’t miss.
“I hit it with my back heel because I was trying to back-heel it to Teo,” La Nave said. “Just made a run in behind. Great ball from Teo. Keeper came out — even if he hadn’t, I would’ve scored that.”
Neighbors nearly put the Sages back in front early in the second half after getting by two defenders and finding himself 1-on-1 with Kala just feet from the goal line. Kala stood tall and made a save on Neighbors’ ensuing shot.
Just three minutes later, La Nave booted a short pass to junior Arya Thirodira high in the opposite box. Thirodira took a couple dribbles before firing the ball past Henrard to give Uni High a 2-1 edge.
“We’re all capable in front of goal,” La Nave said, “and just setting up my teammates is what I’m trying to do.”
Monticello discovered the equalizer with 15 minutes on the clock. A Sages corner kick resulted in an Illineks foul in the box and a Monticello penalty kick. Senior Dylan Ginalick got the call and went top shelf on Kala for the tie.
“He’s pretty automatic,” Burkybile said. “He’s been around forever. We all trust him.”
Uni High, no doubt, trusts La Nave just as much.
On what appeared to be a broken play, La Nave took the ball near the top of the box and uncorked a hard, low shot to the far post. Henrard dove and got fingers on the ball, but it ultimately hit the twine.
“No one knows how he scores this many goals, but he does it somehow,” Krehbiel said of La Nave, who already has 15 goals on the season. “He knows how to create chances out of nothing, and all his shots are pretty much on target. So with that you’re going to score a lot of goals.”
Monticello was without the services of one of its own top scorers, junior Biniam Lienhart. Burkybile used that as a chance to try out a new formation.
“I liked it,” Burkybile said. “That does maybe set something up going forward to get some momentum. So I told our guys to keep their heads high. It’s a regular-season game. We move on.”
It’s the Illineks who move on from Thursday’s match with a win after tying the Sages each of the last two seasons.
“If we play at our best — which is a lot better than what we played (Thursday),” La Nave said, “I think we could do pretty well in the postseason.”