COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell’s clean three-point look with just less than four minutes remaining in Saturday’s top-10 matchup at Value City Arena appeared to swing momentum clearly to the side of No. 7 Ohio State — if it wasn’t with the team previously.
Liddell’s make staked the Buckeyes to a 68-64 lead over No. 4 Illinois. It marked the third time in the second half that a Liddell bucket pushed Ohio State four points ahead of the Illini.
On the previous two occasions, Illinois responded but couldn’t pull ahead on the scoreboard.
The third time proved to be the charm for the visitors, who scored the last nine points of a 73-68 triumph while the Buckeyes missed their final 10 shots.
“There was a few times we were getting good looks,” said forward Kyle Young, who posted two points for an Ohio State squad (18-8, 12-8 Big Ten) that has dropped each of its last four games. “We were trying to play through the paint, just get the team’s best shot. Just stuff wasn’t falling for us.”
Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said he wasn’t disappointed with the majority of the late shot selections versus the Illini (20-6, 16-4), even as those attempts refused to ruffle the net. Holtmann instead took issue with something he repeated numerous times early Saturday evening.
“We pressed a couple of those possessions and didn’t play with enough poise there late. But other possessions we did. We just didn’t convert,” said Holtmann, whose team shot 40 percent from the field against Illinois’ 51.9 percent mark. “I didn’t think we played with the necessary poise there late.”
Holtmann might have also used the word “poise” in discussions with his players immediately after the Buckeyes’ loss, given both Young and guard C.J. Walker uttered it to media members as well.
“It’s just being tough enough to get our team’s best shot — great ball movement, poise, whatever that may be,” Young said. “We want to be the tougher team. ... I don’t think we did that 100 percent of the time.”
“(We were) trying to be aggressive,” Walker added. “I feel like we needed better poise going into that (final) stretch.”
Ohio State’s perceived lack of poise runs in opposition to the recent performances delivered by Brad Underwood’s program.
Three wins without national player of the year candidate Ayo Dosunmu — including road wins against ranked foes in Wisconsin and Michigan — after his facial injury suffered at Michigan State, followed by Saturday’s comeback victory over the Buckeyes with Dosunmu on the court.
Dosunmu started the rally in Columbus by hitting a free throw with 2:13 to play. That was followed by a Da’Monte Williams three-pointer, a traditional three-point play by Dosunmu and two more Dosunmu free throws. The Illini also hauled in four defensive rebounds during that decisive span.
“Give them credit. I thought they made a few more plays down the stretch,” Holtmann said. “We had poor ball-screen defense there against Ayo late. ... These guys wanted the game.”