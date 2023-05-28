CHARLESTON — Daniel Lacy spent Saturday morning and afternoon in a perpetually locked-in state.
Voldy Makabu couldn’t stop smiling.
Josh Sterling’s voice was nearly shot.
All of these individuals produced different emotional reactions throughout the course of the IHSA Class 3A boys’ track and field state championships.
By the end of the meet, all three were taking turns hoisting a team trophy.
Sterling, in his second season coaching at Centennial, and his talented group of Chargers garnered third place in 3A with a 40-point output at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus.
All of those points were tallied by Lacy, a senior sprinting sensation, and Makabu, an unexpected high jump state champion as a sophomore. The efforts from the Centennial duo were only surpassed by state champion Homewood-Flossmoor (58 points) and state runner-up Neuqua Valley (42 points).
“I was hoping for it. I knew we had an outside chance,” said Sterling, who guided the Chargers to just their second boys’ track and field state trophy, following the 2015 team’s runner-up finish in 2A.
“This was our goal, was to not only have Lacy triple crown but to bring home a trophy as well,” Sterling continued. “It’s been a long two years. Hopefully, we have some respect from some of these other programs in the state.”
Lacy was a force of nature for Centennial, capturing individual titles in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash.
The Eastern Illinois track and field commit looked beyond comfortable in his future college home, back in his hot-pink jersey and light-green spikes after wearing both to Friday’s preliminaries.
Changes to Lacy’s attire on Saturday included the addition of a white headband and the replacement of SpongeBob SquarePants socks with Spiderman socks.
What didn’t change was his posting of blisteringly-fast sprint times.
“I don’t know what to feel right now. I’m tired. I want to go home and sleep,” said Lacy, whose only individual state medal last year was for a fifth-place finish in the 400. “It’s been a long day. … I’m just grateful that I was able to make it.
“It wasn’t just me. My teammates helped me. All my supporters throughout the year. Not just when I lost, but when I won as well. They stuck with me, and it got me here.”
Lacy watched now-graduated teammate Kemoni McCullough win the 3A long jump state title for Centennial last year. Prior to Saturday, McCullough was just the fourth Charger to top a boys’ track and field state podium in the process, as well as the first since 1998.
That athlete from 1998 was Quincy Washington in the Class AA 200. One of the individuals Washington defeated in his championship race was third-place Jimmy Lacy of Peoria Manual.
That would be Daniel’s father.
“I know he’s going to be having a whole lot of words up (in the O’Brien Stadium stands). He’s happy,” Daniel Lacy said of his dad. “He’s probably going to be screaming when I come over to see him. It’s a good feeling.”
Lacy crossed the finish line with a time of 10.69 seconds in the 100 to start his Saturday on the right foot. But he didn’t want that to be his only triumph.
“Usually the 100, I get my jitters out,” Lacy said. “I can’t get too overhyped. I’ve got to stay calm. Other dudes are going to be trying to come for me. … Staying humble, I’m ready. Step on the track, execute.”
Lacy kept on performing with a clocking of 47.28 in the 400 that ranked best of all 3A competitors.
“It was tough racing (Joliet West’s) Billy Bailey, my teammate. He’ll be here at EIU,” Lacy said. “He was coming up on me a little bit, but I knew it was going to be a battle.”
Lacy’s final event of the day was the 200. The only one of the three in which he was ranked first through Friday’s preliminaries.
He maintained that standing with a championship win in 21.51.
“I just stayed relaxed,” Lacy said. “I saw Billy come in on the side of me, so I turned over a little bit more and I was able to pull away.”
Lacy’s exploits only accounted for 30 points, though. That’s where Makabu comes in.
Makabu stunned both himself and plenty of onlookers Saturday by fending off Normal Community senior Chris Taylor in the 3A high jump final.
“He beat me three times in a row,” Makabu said of his Big 12 Conference rival, “and I had to bounce back.”
Makabu and Taylor both cleared 6 feet, 8 1/4 inches. Makabu held an edge entering the next height of 6-9 1/2, however, because he’d gotten to that point on fewer cumulative jumps than Taylor.
Each individual ended up knocking down the bar on all three tries at 6-9 1/2, giving Makabu a win that would have been impossible one year prior.
“I was nervous at first, and then my two coaches, Coach (Jess) Streepy and Coach Josh, told me to start having fun,” Makabu said. “It’s my first year doing this. Other people have been doing this since they were freshmen, or eighth grade maybe.”
Makabu didn’t look like a first-year jumper on the biggest stage of his track and field life to this point.
He cleared 6-0 3/4, 6-2 3/4, 6-7 and 6-8 1/4 on his first try at each height, becoming more and more excited with each success.
“I was just jumping,” Makabu said. “It was a lot of fun. I told myself I have nothing to lose because I’m a sophomore.
“I could not believe anything I was doing.”
Makabu managed to quickly stifle his immediate celebration upon winning his event in order to approach an upset Taylor, who still was lying on the high jump pad after his last miss of the day.
The two shook hands before going their separate ways.
Now Makabu will be the guy to defeat in 3A high jump moving forward.
“I’m real excited,” Makabu said. “It’s amazing.”