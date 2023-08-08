ST. JOSEPH — Luke Landrus visited the University of Illinois campus this past Friday.
Saw Illinois Field.
Toured the Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center, the new indoor facility the Illini call home.
By Monday morning, the St. Joseph-Ogden senior knew where he wanted to play baseball in college: Illinois.
Landrus, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound catcher who can also play multiple infield positions and was used as a late-inning reliever this past season at SJ-O, verbally committed to Illinois coach Dan Hartleb’s program on Monday.
“I met a couple of the coaches on my visit, and I liked them a lot,” Landrus said. “Their new indoor facility is a big plus, for sure. It just felt like home. After I left my visit, I knew that was the place I wanted to go.”
Still, Landrus and his family took the weekend to contemplate the decision. Western Kentucky and Eastern Illinois were also in the mix for Landrus. EIU has a family connection since Landrus’ father, Derrick, is a Charleston native who played basketball with the Panthers from 1991-95 and then coached the Charleston High School baseball team from 2004 through 2021, compiling a 354-193 record with the Trojans.
“We took those couple days and really, really thought hard about it this weekend,” Luke said, “and thought about the other schools in consideration before I finally came to my decision.”
Luke started his high school career at Charleston before transferring to SJ-O ahead of his sophomore season. A two-year starter with the Spartans, Landrus has seen time at catcher, shortstop and second base, and said he has played third base this summer with his travel team, Chicago Elite.
He’ll likely get his first chance to take the field at Illinois as a catcher, though.
“Coach Hartleb is a catcher guy,” Landrus said of Hartleb, who played the position at Southern Illinois. “I know he can make me better.”
Landrus hit .352 with three home runs, 35 RBI, 41 runs scored and 20 stolen bases last season at SJ-O, helping the Spartans produce a 28-8 record. His sophomore season, where he primarily played shortstop, SJ-O went 35-3 and advanced to a Class 2A sectional championship game.
“Luke has a lot of tools and is a very versatile player that can get him on the field,” SJ-O coach Josh Haley said. “He’s a determined athlete with a bright future.”
Once Landrus made his commitment public via a note on social media on Monday monrning, he received numerous congratulations from friends and family members. He said the chance to make his college decision before his senior year begins in less than two weeks and before SJ-O’s 2024 season arrives next March is a stress relief.
And even though he might face some tougher pitches next spring, along with more casual observers watching how he plays since he’s bound for Illinois, Landrus seems to welcome the opportunity.
“It just lets me be free and go have fun,” Landrus said. “I don’t really think it changes much on the mental side. I know I have to work harder and try to help the team win as much as I can.”