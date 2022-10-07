MONTICELLO — Tylor Bundy’s younger years were filled with sibling rivalries in the athletic realm.
That’s what a house full of four boys will do for a family.
“Lot of competitions — backyard football, basketball and baseball,” the Monticello senior said. “We always did these 2-on-2 basketball, football and baseball games.
“There’s one time, I was probably 9 or 8 (years old), and we were in the backyard playing football. It was me and Alek versus Konnor and Ryne. Alek was playing quarterback, and Ryne one time came out of nowhere and smoked Alek. That started a war.”
One by one, the Bundy brothers went through the Monticello High School football program. Ryne graduated in 2015, Konnor in 2017 and Alek in 2019.
Alek was a senior tailback and safety on the 2018 Sages team that gave the school its first-ever IHSA football state championship by defeating Byron in the Class 3A state title game. Alek caught two touchdown passes and rushed for another score inside Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
“That was awesome to watch my brother and how he got prepared for this game,” Tylor Bundy said. “I’ve been waiting to finally get a chance to show everybody what I can do.”
What Bundy has achieved for Monticello football so far this season is pretty impressive.
Bundy leads the Sages (4-2) in touchdowns scored and interceptions heading into Friday night’s Illini Prairie Conference game against visiting Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The 5-foot-11, 150-pound standout has carried the ball 50 times for 278 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching 13 passes for 277 yards and two scores from senior quarterback Drew Sheppard. His three interceptions also include one returned for a touchdown, and he’s tacked on eight kick returns for 204 yards.
“I’ve always wanted to come out on the field every Friday night and show everybody what I can do,” Bundy said. “It’s kind of an honor to be able to play running back and wide receiver, and run out of the backfield and catch passes from Drew.”
Bundy’s emergence as a two-way star for the Sages began in and around the family homestead.
“In my eyes, I’m right up there with all three of (my brothers),” Bundy said. “We’ve always pushed each other to do great things since we were young and growing up. We always challenged each other in everything.
“Everything was always a competition between us four.”
Bundy said Alek, in particular, frequently offers useful football advice, and Monticello coach Cully Welter — for whom all four of the Bundy boys played — noted that Alek still stays close to his former high school team.
“I actually just talked to him (Monday) night on the phone,” Welter said. “Tylor has three older brothers that played football here. ... That’s always nice, especially in a small community. Pass on sort of that culture to them, and that really helps the overall culture of the team.”
Tylor Bundy emerged on the field last season as a game-changing member of the Sages’ secondary, logging four interceptions across 11 games.
The departure of top offensive options like quarterback Joey Sprinkle and running back Jacob Tackett, however, meant Bundy could see an increased role on that side of the ball.
He’s Monticello’s second-leading rusher, behind Sheppard, and one of four pass-catchers who has eclipsed 230 receiving yards thus far. Bundy’s stat line also includes a four-touchdown running performance last Friday night in a 55-6 win versus Rantoul.
“Me and Drew have a good connection when he’s passing the ball to me,” Bundy said. “When I get the chance to do both of them, I want to make sure I do what I can do on both different positions, to show people I can do both positions.”
Bundy, obviously, hasn’t shirked defensive responsibilities just because of his added offensive duties. Along with those three interceptions this season, Bundy has compiled 17 1/2 tackles, two tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups and one blocked kick at the cornerback position.
Upcoming opponent PBL is capable of airing out the ball, but the Panthers have relied quite a bit on sophomore running back Robert Boyd-Meents to rack up yardage and touchdowns.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us, but it’s going to be a challenge we’re going to be able to step up to the plate and stop,” Bundy said. “There’s not a doubt in my mind we can stop these guys from running the ball.”
This is a big week for Monticello, which still has a home game against Prairie Central (6-0) on Oct. 14 and a road trip to Unity (5-1) on Oct. 21 remaining. Becoming playoff eligible with a victory against PBL should be of paramount concern for the Sages.
Bundy appears to recognize that.
And he’s ready to contribute toward it.
“I can’t wait. It’s going to be awesome,” Bundy said. “We need to win one more to make the playoffs, and I’m going to do everything I can to get us that win.”