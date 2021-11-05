CLASS 1A CASEY-WESTFIELD SUPER-SECTIONAL
(1) St. Thomas More (38-1)
vs. (1) Norris City-Omaha-Enfield (35-3), 6:30 p.m. Friday
➜ How they got here: Sabers defeated (10) Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2-0, (5) Salt Fork 2-0, (3) Heritage 2-0 and (1) Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2-0; Fighting Cardinals defeated (7) Gallatin County 2-0, (6) Carrier Mills-Stonefront 2-0, (2) Farina South Central 2-0 and (1) Cumberland 2-0.
➜ Last super-sectional win: St. Thomas More in 2018 (placed third in Class 2A); Norris City-Omaha-Enfield in 2019 (placed fourth in Class 1A).
➜ During the regular season: St. Thomas More’s only loss was on Sept. 17 in a 2-1 decision to Taylorville, which won a Class 3A sectional title this week; Norris City-Omaha-Enfield’s losses are to Class 2A No. 1 seed Fairfield (twice) and Missouri-based Gateway Legacy Christian.
➜ Sabers in the sectional final: Caroline Kerr (Sr., S; 17 assists, 10 digs); Colleen Hege (Sr., L; 7 digs, surpassing 1,000 for her career); Anna McClure (Sr., OH; 7 kills, 5 digs); Shannon Monahan (Fr., OH; 6 kills, 7 digs); Mallory Monahan (Jr., OH; 8 kills).
➜ Fighting Cardinals in the sectional final: Hollan Everett (Jr., MB; 9 kills, 3 blocks); Bree Vollman (Jr., S/RH; 14 assists, 10 digs); Hinsley Everett (Fr., OH; 5 kills); Kirsten Cacia (Sr., RH; 3 blocks).
➜ From Sabers’ third-year coach Kelly McClure: “Anna and Caroline were the ones that had the most experience (from the 2018 state run). They were on the court at Redbird (Arena). We went over to Redbird to see (former Saber and current Illinois State volleyball player Allie Trame) play. We wanted to get the kids in the gym to see it because if you haven’t been, it can be overwhelming.”
➜ Prediction: St. Thomas More 2, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 0.
CLASS 1A WILLOWS ACADEMY SUPER-SECTIONAL
(1) Milford (27-8)
vs. (2) Freeport Aquin (37-2-1), 6 p.m. Friday
➜ How they got here: Bearcats defeated (9) Dwight 2-0, (12) Lexington 2-0, (2) Walther Christian 2-0 and (2) Watseka 2-0; Bulldogs defeated (15) Alden-Hebron 2-0, (7) Rockford Christian Life 2-0, (6) Lena-Winslow 2-0, (7) Christian Heritage Academy 2-0 and (1) Galena 2-0.
➜ Last super-sectional win: Each team is seeking its first.
➜ During the regular season: Milford’s only Class 1A loss was to Watseka on Oct. 21, and two of its losses came to Indiana-based teams; Freeport Aquin’s only losses are to Class 2A No. 1 seed Genoa-Kingston and Class 4A Rockford Guilford.
➜ Bearcats in the sectional final: Anna McEwen (Soph., OH; 9 kills, 7 digs); Emmaleah Marshino (Sr., OH; 15 digs, 3 kills); Caley Mowrey (Sr., MB; 5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces); Hunter Mowrey (Soph., S/OPP; 12 digs, 4 kills).
➜ Bulldogs in the sectional final: Lucy Arndt (Jr., OH; 15 kills, 7 digs); Megan Holder (Soph., S; 26 assists, 1 block); Bentleah Stovall (Jr., MH; 7 kills); Ava Hiveley (Sr., OH; 8 digs).
➜ From Bearcats’ second-year coach Michelle Wessels: “It’s very important (to have multiple hitting options) so that a team can’t focus on one hitter. Our goal is always to establish Caley early and then be able to move the ball to both pins. ... It sounds like (the Bulldogs) are pretty good. They’ve got a really good record. I’m sitting here (Wednesday night) getting ready to watch some game tape. But what we’ve been trying to do all along is focus on our game and not worry about what we have to do to stop the other team. We try to play our game and play to our strengths versus adjusting too much.”
➜ Prediction: Freeport Aquin 2, Milford 1.