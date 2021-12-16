CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema had the bulk of his 2022 recruiting class committed long before the early singing period started Wednesday.
Arrowhead (Wis.) offensive lineman Joey Okla was the first in the class to pledge his commitment to the Illinois coach, doing so on Feb. 5 just a week after getting his Illini offer. Okla’s commitment was followed by one from Timber Creek (N.J.) quarterback Donovan Leary in late March and then six more in April and seven after that through June and July.
Most of the class stayed committed, too. The only flips were St. Thomas More (Conn.) defensive lineman Brian Allen Jr. to Iowa after an October decommitment and yet unsigned Hoover (Ala.) defensive lineman Terrell Jones, who decommitted on Tuesday night.
Illinois made four late additions the last two days and rounded out its 2022 recruiting class — for the moment — with Loyola Academy linebacker James Kreutz, Garden City Community College (Kan.) offensive lineman Isaiah Adams, Glynn Academy (Ga.) defensive back Tyson Rooks and Fort Pierce Central (Fla.) outside linebacker Gabe Jacas. The former two committed Tuesday, while the Illini flipped Jacas from Tulane on Wednesday and signed the until then uncommitted Rooks.
“It was important for us to start out strong,” Bielema said about how Illinois’ 2022 class grew.
“We wanted to get guys that we felt strong about and put our best foot forward. I never really apply pressure. I’m not saying we don’t suggest things, but I think any commitment you get through pressure is usually short-lived or under the wrong pretense. Our first bye week we took an inventory of where we’re at and what we really needed to go after now. Some of it’s just timing.”
Timing certainly played into Rooks’ signing. Five weeks ago? The Illinois staff had never even heard of the 6-foot-5, 180-pound athlete out of St. Simons Island, Ga., who had just completed his first-ever season playing football.
A coaching connection through Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen got word on Rooks to Champaign. The staff watched the film, and then defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and cornerbacks coach Aaron Henry made the trip to Georgia and saw Rooks play basketball.
“The guy is jumping out of the gym and dunking on everybody,” Walters said. “I liked that as an evaluator, as well. Ten feet is 10 feet. You can tell who is explosive and who’s not.”
With the majority of the class already committed — and staying that way — the discovery of Rooks created a buzz in the Smith Center among the Illinois staff. There was excitement about the late find on the recruiting trail, who could play defensive back or wide receiver for the Illini. He’s listed as a wide receiver, but was discussed Wednesday as a defensive back.
“He’s in small town, rural Georgia where nobody really knows about him, and all of a sudden guys gets some eyes on him, he picks up one offer and next thing you know they kind of steamroll,” Henry said. “Me and Coach (Walters) were salivating watching his tape. Just as a staff we were like, ‘Holy smokes, what does this kid have going on?’ When we found out he didn’t have much, it was get down there and try to get him to campus.
“Typically guys that long who are really good basketball players don’t like contact. Well, he loves contact. He embraces contact. We just had to go down and eyeball him, make sure he had the ability to get bigger, and he checked every single box.”
The addition of Adams, the lone junior-college recruit among the 22 players signed Wednesday, was something of a follow-up to the recruitment and late November commitment of Danish offensive lineman Magnus Møller. Illinois turned its focus to offensive tackles in the Class of 2022 since both Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski exhausted their final year of eligibility this fall, and both Adams (6-5, 310 pounds) and Møller (6-9, 300 pounds) fit the bill. While Adams could play either at guard or at right or left tackle, the Illini’s plan is to play him at tackle. There’s no question where Møller will play.
“I think having guys like Isaiah and Magnus come in is going to give you two bookend guys that could be very, very productive in this league,” Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller said. “It gives you options for spring recruiting and where we need to target some remaining holes. We can be a little more selective in the transfer portal or in that spring recruiting, which is going to help us as we go through this process.”
The 22 players signed Wednesday isn’t it for Illinois. Bielema can’t openly discuss the Illini’s two transfer commitments — Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito and Northwestern defensive tackle Te-Rah Edwards — but more additions are likely coming from the portal. The Illini can sign up to 32 players, but Bielema said it’s unlikely he will be able to fill his 85 scholarships even by maxing out this offseason.
“My only concern is this transfer portal — especially when you’re a coach taking over a program — even when they give us these seven extended scholarships you may not be able to get to 85 by addition of players,” Bielema said. “To me, it should be one in, one out. Everybody should have 85 scholarships at any given time. To me, there’s no other way to go around it. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous we don’t do it that way. I know there’s discussions of a swinging 50 — you can sign 30 one year and 20 the next year — but that’s ridiculous. You never know.
“We’ve got COVID year bonus. We’ve got NIL. We’ve got transfer portal. We have grad transfers. All four of those things together are creating an environment that just no one knows what the heck is going on. That’s the one part that gets frustrating.”