COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The inadvertent collision between Terrence Shannon Jr.’s face and the side of Julian Reese’s head looked like it might be a knockout blow for Illinois.
Shannon was forced to the bench bleeding rather profusely from a cut above his right eye. While Illinois athletic trainer Paul Schmidt went to work to stem the blood flow and get Shannon bandaged up and back in the game, Maryland pushed its lead to 10 points after a pair of Donta Scott free throws with 12 minutes, 45 seconds to play.
It was as large a lead Maryland would have the rest of the game. Shannon ultimately spent less than 2 minutes on the bench, and the veteran guard helped push Illinois’ comeback attempt. The Illini tied the game at 62-62 with 4:38 to play, but the Terrapins ultimately thwarted that comeback attempt with a late three-pointer from Jahmir Young pushing No. 22 Maryland to a 71-66 victory.
“I hope it’s not like this every night,” first-year Maryland coach Kevin Willard said after winning his first Big Ten game. “It’s awesome. This is what it’s all about. I’m proud of my guys. … They’ve really come together in a short period of time. Putting a roster together in a month-and-a-half and doing what we’ve done in eight months, the staff has worked hard and the kids have worked hard. It’s a pretty cool feeling.”
Illinois fell behind in the first half after both Hakim Hart and Jahmir Young got loose for Maryland. The Terps’ duo combined for 29 points on 11 of 18 shooting, including 7 of 11 three-pointers.
“The first half I felt like we made a lot of mistakes,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Stuff we talked about in scout preparation we didn’t handle very well. We let Hakim get going and get a couple looks on threes just cause we didn’t handle all of our responsibilities very well. Then Jahmir was electric in transition.”
Young finished with a game-high 24 points thanks to his dagger three-pointer with 14 seconds to play. Hart chipped in 17 points, and Donta Scott finished with 12 points for Maryland (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten).
Shannon in the second half — even after taking a blow to the head — plus a resurgent RJ Melendez was nearly enough to claim the road win. Shannon scored 11 points in the second half and led Illinois (6-2, 0-1) with 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Melendez scored eight of his 13 points and added seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Hawkins scored most of his 16 points in the first half and also had seven rebounds and four blocks.
“You’ve got to find ways when offensive isn’t pretty,” Underwood said. “I thought our defense was great in the second half. A hard fought game. It’s tough to win on the road in this league. We’ve got to become better and execute better. This is a very good Maryland team. The power rankings show that. (Friday) they were a little better than us.”