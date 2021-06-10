SPRINGFIELD — Mahomet-Seymour was feeling pretty good about its chances during Wednesday’s Class 3A sectional semifinal baseball game after scoring two quick runs and chasing Springfield starter Rich Snider before he could even get out of the top of the first inning.
The early lead wasn’t exactly new for the Bulldogs considering they pushed runs across in the first inning against multiple opponents this season.
Doing so against a standout Springfield squad in a sectional semifinal game at the University of Illinois-Springfield, though, was more than notable.
That lead held up for Mahomet-Seymour through five innings. Grew, in fact, with a single run during the top half of the fifth.
Then Springfield showed why it had won 26 games heading into Wednesday’s matchup. The Senators strung together three hits, a run-scoring sacrifice fly and three more hits in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead and then held on for a 7-3 victory.
“It was just like single, single, single,” Mahomet-Seymour coach Nic DiFilippo said about Springfield’s big fifth inning. “They did a great job of hitting the ball up the middle and going the opposite way. There’s a reason why they’re 27-5 now. … We talked about all year trying to minimize monster innings for other teams and make plays. Obviously, they strung them together because they’re good.”
Nate McFall got Mahomet-Seymour (15-11) going during the top of the first by drawing a two-out walk, and he scored from first on an RBI single by Chase Wagers. Wagers scored two batters later after advancing on a single by Mateo Casillas and making it home on another RBI single from Will Sampson.
“We play better with a lead,” DiFilippo said. “The idea was to try and get out early and move the ball and make them make plays. … The kids felt great, and it showed. You look at us working through the first three innings, other than the leadoff guy (Luke Flesner, who went 4 of 4), basically that kid is the only guy that hurt us until the fifth inning.”
Wagers added another RBI single in the top of the fifth before Springfield went on its run. That fifth-inning rally saddled Casillas with the loss after giving up five runs — four earned — on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in 4 2/3 innings.
Wednesday’s loss capped the atypical Mahomet-Seymour season, too.
DiFilippo had to share some of his players with football through the first three weeks and with wrestling throughout the baseball season, but the Bulldogs still had plenty to celebrate.
“Let’s be honest, we win a regional championship, and we’re ecstatic,” DiFilippo said. “The program is continuing to build and move in the right direction. We’re young. We’ve got a lot coming back. Our top arms are all coming back. There’s big things for the next couple of years, no question.”