CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema called a half-dozen Illinois high school football coaches from his New Jersey hotel room the day he was hired as the new Illinois football coach last December.
Both Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and deputy athletic director Warren Hood suggested that particular course of action during early conversations with Bielema. Repairing the relationship between the Illini and high school football programs across the state was seen as a priority.
Lovie Smith signed 10 players from Illinois in his first full recruiting class in 2017, including 2021 NFL draft pick Kendrick Green. Then, the now-former Illinois coach signed just 12 in-state prospects from 2018-2021, including zero in the Class of 2020.
Those first-day phone calls from Bielema to high school coaches across the state weren’t just perfunctory. Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff made in-state recruiting a priority and have since reaped the rewards.
Monday’s commitment from three-star recruit Brian Allen Jr. was Illinois’ 16th in the Class of 2022. While the 6-foot-3, 259-pound defensive lineman is finishing up his high school career at St. Thomas More in Oakdale, Conn., he grew up in Woodstock and first attended Marian Catholic before transferring out east last February.
That means more than half of the Illini’s 2022 recruiting class — nine of the 16 commits after Allen’s decision — already called Illinois home.
“We have three main recruiters up in the Chicagoland area, and then my seven remaining coaches take care of the rest of the state,” Bielema said. “There’s been added importance on taking care of their specific area. If a kid is an in-state player — whether he be from Chicagoland or anywhere else — it’s a team effort with our staff.
“When you’re in Illinois, it’s kind of all of us. When we get good news from Illinois players, it’s kind of a rallying point around the whole office. It’s been something we’ve said from day one and will hopefully continue forward.”
Allen committed to Illinois on Monday over Iowa, with the Hawkeyes being his only other finalist. The consensus three-star recruit, who is ranked as high as the No. 45 strong side defensive end nationally by Rivals, had other high-major offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Purdue and Virginia Tech.
Allen wound up playing just two games this past spring at St. Thomas More (Conn.). They were a productive two games, though, with Allen finishing with nine tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble for the Chancellors.
Landing Allen boosts Illinois’ recruiting efforts on the defensive side of the ball in the 2022 class. Thirteen of the 16 are offensive players, including area standouts Aidan Laughery (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) and Clayton Leonard (Iroquois West). Allen is the third defensive player in the class along with Oswego East linebacker Jared Badie and Joliet Catholic linebacker Malachi Hood.