CHAMPAIGN — Chinedu Udeogu arrived at Cal for the 2016 season as a three-star defensive end before redshirting as a true freshman. Udeogu stuck at defensive end in 2017, but shifted to a hybrid defensive end/linebacker role in the Golden Bears' 3-4 defense in 2018.
An injury in the second game of the 2019 season ultimately saw Udeogu return as a tight end, where he repped again this spring before practices were canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Udeogu is transferring to Illinois.
As a defensive tackle.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Inverness native, who played his high school ball at Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda, Md., announced his commitment to Illinois on Saturday.
"I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to be graduating from the University of California Berkeley with a (bachelor's) in Business Administration!" Udeogu wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "Along with the opportunity to represent Cal these last four years on the football field. After missing last season due to injury, I'm excited to announce that I'll be continuing my athletic and academic journey at the University of Illinois receiving a (master's) of science in economics."
Udeogu had a role in Cal's defensive line rotation his first two seasons on the field. He appeared in all 25 games in 2017 and 2018 combined and finished with 19 tackles in those two seasons. He had one tackle in 2019 before his injury.
Illinois has added multiple defensive tackles ahead of the 2020 season. It was a necessity after Jamal Milan, Kenyon Jackson and Tymir Oliver all exhausted their eligibility. Udeogu is the fifth after the Illini added junior college transfer Anthony Shipton and 2020 recruits Quinton McCoy, Jer'Zhan Newton and Tre'Von Riggins.
Udeogu is also the seventh transfer overall — and fifth grad transfer — to pick Illinois this offseason. The Illini also added linebacker/defensive end Christian Bell (Wisconsin), wide receiver Desmond Dan (New Mexico State), offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty (Wofford), wide receiver Brian Hightower (Miami), offensive lineman Brevyn Jones (Mississippi State) and safety TreSean Smith (Louisville) in the last two months. Like Udeogu, Bell, Jeresaty, Dan and Smith will be eligible immediately as grad transfers.