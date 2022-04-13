CHAMPAIGN — Aidan Laughery chose what he called the best of both worlds when he decided to continue his football career at Illinois.
Laughery is getting the full college experience on and off the field. Even a jump start on that after deciding to enroll early in order to go through winter strength and conditioning workouts and spring practices.
But the 40-minute drive back to his hometown of Gibson City is pretty convenient, too.
“I can go home and have my mom do my laundry and everything like that,” Laughery said with a smile on Tuesday after the Illini’s 10th spring practice. “But I’m still, not far away physically, but in a different atmosphere and world over here.”
The latter is what Laughery wanted. It’s why he gave up the last semester of his high school career — including the track season where he would have been a state title contender in the sprints — to go all-in on Illinois football. The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate is one of 14 total freshmen taking part in spring practices.
Laughery called his choice to enroll early a “business decision.”
It’s an early investment in the goals both he and his freshmen teammates — the first full recruiting class for coach Bret Bielema — want to accomplish in their time in Champaign.
“This is huge,” Laughery said. “I can’t imagine not being here right now. I’m grateful that I’m here. I can’t imagine not having this preparation that I have right now — especially with a new offense. I’m glad I made this choice, and I think everybody that’s here early is really satisfied and happy with where we’re at.
“We just go to work every day. It’s nothing too crazy. We know why we’re here. It’s our mentality that we’ve got to do this and do this right.”
It was still an adjustment period, though, for the 18-year-old Laughery when spring practices started last month.
Even with eight weeks of strength and conditioning training with Tank Wright and his staff leading up to the start of spring ball. Laughery acknowledged how vital those two months were to his development from a physical standpoint.
The workouts, diet and recovery routine set a foundation for spring. Then the reality of spring practices — all grind without the payoff of a game for four months — set in.
“For all us early guys, that first week of practice was a ‘Welcome to college’ moment with the routine and getting used to it,” Laughery said. “I think, as a whole, all of us have loosened up. That’s something we all talk about hanging out. We’re in a routine now and calmed down. Once you calm down, you realize it’s just football and you apply your coaching.
“I can tell you my IQ and how I look at the game has skyrocketed. There’s so many different aspects you really don’t think about until you get to this level. It’s definitely been eye-opening and good for me as a player.”
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Laughery is potentially in position to contribute early in his Illinois career given his skill set is different from his teammates in the running back room. Chase Brown is at the top of the depth chart after a 1,000-yard season in 2021, and while Brown is just 15 pounds heavier, he is still more power back to Laughery’s speed back. The real power comes from Josh McCray (6-1, 240) and another early enrollee in freshman Jordan Anderson (6-4, 240).
Laughery understands, though, he’s got running backs ahead of him on the depth chart. Should Brown and McCray stay healthy in 2022, they’re the frontrunners to gobble up most of the carries. That doesn’t faze Laughery, though.
“A lot of guys would probably pick a college where they’d be ‘that’ guy,” he said. “They’ll go there and they’ll start or whatever. I came here knowing I was going into a room with loaded guys — guys that are good, that are known. I really think that’s going to benefit me in the long run. Right now, it’s a lot of learning for me. Learning the offense. Learning the routine. Taking care of business with classes and everything like that.
“I just come in with an open mindset. The guys in the running back room have encouraged me — Chase Brown especially being that older guy in that leadership role. He doesn’t have to do that, but he’s helped me. The encouragement from all the coaches and especially the players has given me confidence to be me and just go out there and play.”