GIBSON CITY — Chad Augspurger gave the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football players a bit of tough love Saturday afternoon.
The Falcons’ defensive coordinator didn’t speak for long following GCMS’s 27-6 season-opening home loss to Carlinville. But the message to his battered and sweaty athletes was clear.
Their second-half lapses must stop immediately.
“We’re playing well (in the first half). We were controlling the line of scrimmage,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “Second half, we just came out a different team. I don’t know what happened.”
A few factors played into GCMS (0-1) suffering its first regular-season defeat by double digits since Oct. 17, 2014.
Perhaps most important, the Cavaliers (1-0) played better after intermission than they did prior, rallying from 6-0 deficit.
“We were real flat in the first half,” Carlinville coach Chad Easterday said. “We didn’t perform to the level we (usually do). I think that was some of our youth coming out in us a little bit.”
The Falcons, however, also were hampered by issues on their own sideline.
Senior defensive starters Braylen Kean (linebacker) and Awstace Grauer (defensive back) were unavailable for the game.
And senior running back/defensive back Aidan Laughery, an Illinois commit, departed early in the third quarter with a left leg injury.
“He took a bump to the knee. Took a helmet in that first quarter,” Allen said of Laughery. “It just got stiffer and stiffer as he went. ... Nine weeks of regular season, we’re not going to let Week 1 make or break our season.”
Saturday’s game did start decently enough for GCMS. They began by driving to the Carlinville 32-yard line before turning over the ball on downs, then forced a Cavaliers punt on the opposition’s first drive.
Three plays after that punt, Laughery wove through a sea of lead blocks and found the Carlinville sideline. He jetted past the onlooking Cavaliers and their well-traveled fan base on a 69-yard touchdown run.
That ultimately gave the Falcons their only points of the afternoon, and Laughery finished with 97 yards on 12 carries.
“He could have his 150 as long as we limited him to only seven points,” Easterday said. “I thought our kids reacted well after we missed a couple tackles.”
The GCMS offense couldn’t establish any other consistent threats, and even Laughery was bottled up most of the way before his exit.
Sophomore Aiden Sancken rushed for 41 yards as the Falcons’ No. 2 backfield option. Senior quarterback Kellen DeSchepper was unable to hit his receiving targets as well, completing one pass to his team and one pass to the Cavaliers.
GCMS also lost two fumbles at the line of scrimmage.
“We’re too good of a team to put our heads down when someone goes out of the game,” Allen said. “Doesn’t matter who it is. We still have the weapons to be able to do things. We just have to have the confidence.”
Such confidence was flowing through the Falcons’ defensive line during the first half.
Seniors Markus Miguel and Jacob Rutledge and junior Mason Kutemeier — as well as senior Brandon Mueller and sophomore Tyler Cribbett pinching in from the linebacker position — initially made life miserable for Carlinville senior quarterback Ayden Tiburzi and his primary rusher, senior Mason Patton.
Patton rushed four times for a cumulative loss of 1 yard across the first two quarters. Tiburzi had two passes intercepted, with Cribbett and senior linebacker Jake Zumwalt recording the picks.
“(The defensive line) was a great surprise for us because we didn’t know how they would be,” Allen said. “And they came out and, we thought, controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides in the first half.”
But Tiburzi did develop a consistent connection with senior wideout Carson Wiser in the opening half. The two hooked up seven times for 115 yards, accounting for all but six of Tiburzi’s first-half passing yards.
Carlinville only improved after halftime.
Tiburzi found Wiser six more times for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Ethen Siglock hauled in another eight passes for 73 yards and two scores in the second half alone.
Tiburzi wound up completing 26 of 36 throws for 287 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
“We knew we had some skill kids that could throw it,” Easterday said. “We’ve always been a team that will take what they give us. It ended up being that way.”
The Cavaliers pulled ahead 14-6 with 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter and went for a gut punch immediately afterward.
An onside kick from senior Mason Duckels found the hands of Carlinville sophomore Jack Rouse in GCMS territory. The Cavaliers went on to score again nine plays later, with Tiburzi taking a massive hit from Sancken but finding Wiser in the back of the end zone.
“That was big,” Allen said. “And we were right there (for the onside kick). We just let it go. We didn’t catch it. And that was a great kick on their side.”
Despite the negative result, Allen saw positives in the nonconference game against a foe that has qualified for the Class 3A or 2A postseason each of the last 13 non-pandemic seasons — including a 2016 3A state runner-up finish.
“This is a very good team, a very good program traditionally,” Allen said. “You want to face a team like this to see where we’re at and go forward.”