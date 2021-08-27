GIBSON CITY — Aidan Laughery sat at a circle picnic table outside the Blue Star Cafe for about 15 minutes on a warm afternoon in early August.
A few 1980s power ballads came and went from a speaker attached to the Gibson City business’ building while Laughery discussed life in his Ford County hometown.
The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior spoke primarily from a football perspective. Sensibly so, as he’s verbally committed to Bret Bielema’s Illinois program.
Another sound joined those upbeat tunes on two separate occasions: The honking of a motor vehicle’s horn.
The first came from the passing truck of GCMS coach Mike Allen, who released Laughery and his teammates from practice early that afternoon as the summer heat refused to relent.
“There’s Coach Allen,” Laughery said as the horn’s blaring concluded.
Laughery didn’t identify the second honk’s creator. And he didn’t need to. A point already had been made.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back and defensive back is wildly popular in his hometown. He has the community’s support before even beginning his final high school season, which commences at 2 p.m. Saturday against Carlinville on the Falcons’ home field.
Choosing Illinois over rival Iowa in July made Laughery even more beloved locally. But he knows he would have felt this same love from GCMS supporters even if he decided to become a Hawkeye.
“This town has given a lot to me,” Laughery said. “Anywhere I would’ve went, I think everybody would’ve supported me.”
GCMS football has been a hot commodity for the majority of Allen’s tenure, which began in 2001. But that’s especially been true in recent seasons.
The Falcons won a Class 2A state championship — their first — when Laughery was in eighth grade in 2017. They repeated the feat in 2018 with Laughery on their roster as a freshman. And they followed that with a 9-2 mark in 2019 before playing just four games during the condensed spring 2021 slate.
For Laughery, though, his deep connection with GCMS football began in kindergarten, when he still was a soccer player and not yet a football athlete.
The Falcons carry a tradition of “football readers,” sending some of their players to younger kids’ classrooms for a bit of storytelling.
Laughery remembers Alex Kimmer being his kindergarten football reader. Westin Going held the role for Laughery’s second-grade class, and Jake Slaughter served as the reader for Laughery’s fifth-grade class.
“Having a guy read and come and talk to you and be cool with you just had a big impact on me, and (on) a lot of other people that still play football,” Laughery said. “You grow up here just dreaming of being one of those guys, playing on Friday night and being on the center stage.”
These days, Laughery is one of those guys — the guy, really. That means he’s gotten to be a football reader as well.
He actually filmed some reading videos last year for his mother, Mary, and her kindergarten class as the city dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I remember how much it meant to me (as a younger kid),” Laughery said, “and I just think it’s important for kids to see those guys come over and show that everybody’s human.”
Alongside those reading experiences, Laughery grew up watching the likes of Trevor Smith, J.J. Gardner and Nick Meunier in the early 2010s as they pushed the Falcons toward their eventual state-champion form.
He could hop on social media and become even more immersed in the GCMS football culture.
“You see all the videos the guys start posting — lifting, working out,” Laughery said. “You see big guys like (current Illinois outside linebacker) Bryce Barnes walking around, and you’re like, ‘I want to be like him.’”
Laughery got to take the field with Barnes for most of the 2018 season, Barnes’ senior year with the Falcons.
After not competing in a Week 1 game versus rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Laughery got the varsity call the following week.
“I remember Coach Allen giving me my jersey, throwing it at me in front of the whole team after practice and saying, ‘If your head gets too big, we’re going to pop it by taking your jersey,’” Laughery said. “And then I remember I got my first carry. I went like 8 yards, slipped up. I think it would’ve been a touchdown.
“All the older guys like (fellow running back) Jared Trantina and them were like, ‘You look so fast out there.’”
Laughery contributed to a 35-16 victory over Maroa-Forsyth in that year’s 2A state title game. He intercepted a pass, forced a fumble, returned a punt, rushed four times and caught two passes. Laughery said Allen described his freshman as “our little secret” during that time.
Once the Falcons made the short trip back from Illinois’ Memorial Stadium later that day, Laughery gained a different understanding of high school football’s impact on the GCMS community.
“It didn’t hit me until I came back and we were walking through town. People were like, ‘Aidan, great job,’” Laughery said. “We’re going through shaking hands with everybody and they’re thanking us. People are crying and stuff.”
All of that transpired in “downtown” Gibson City. It’s where Blue Star Cafe and many more of the city’s businesses are located, in a three-block space with brick roads directly south of the high school.
Laughery admits he sometimes takes the setup for granted. He drives by it every day, after all.
“Teams, when they drive into town if they’re coming from the south ... they see all of our signs and everything that’s put up for us,” Laughery said. “During the playoffs, everybody’s got writing on their windows. I feel like, as a community, that really shows its pride for the school and for the football team.”
It’s a community Laughery will be more than glad to show off to some of his future Illini teammates once their college careers begin next season, too.
“I’ve told guys like (New Jersey quarterback) Don Leary, if he wants a home-cooked meal he can come home with me and my dad will fry him up a steak,” Laughery said. “I’d definitely be open to taking people in and being a good teammate. That’s what it’s about.”