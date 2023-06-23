Le Roy — The sign outside of L.A. McKean Field notes that the venue has hosted Le Roy High School football since 1937.
It will host a whopping seven Panthers home games this coming fall thanks to what coach B.J. Zeleznik calls a “glitch” in the scheduling formula.
“It just kind of fell that way,” said Zeleznik, entering his 21st season guiding the Panthers’ football program. “I even called some people and said, ‘Are we allowed to do this?’ And they were like, ‘I would.’”
Le Roy benefits from having home games with Central A&M and Meridian in the first years of separate two-year nonconference contracts.
Four Heart of Illinois Conference opponents — Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Fisher, Heyworth and Fieldcrest — are slated to visit Le Roy via the league’s yearly rotation of matchups.
When Ottawa Marquette joined another conference and left a nonconference vacancy on the Panthers’ schedule, Red Hill stepped in for a one-year deal that will see the Salukis venture to Le Roy on Saturday, Sept. 23. Only twice will the Panthers travel to an opponent’s field in the regular season. They’ll face Tremont on Sept. 15 and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Oct. 14.
It’s a prime opportunity for a team that lost just seven seniors from last year and enters the season ranked ninth in The News-Gazette’s preseason top 10.
“We’ve got a lot of returning starters, and that’s what generates a preseason poll ranking,” Zeleznik said. “But we’ve got so much to prove on the field that we’re just taking it (day-by-day). Every day it’s day-by-day, and get a little bit better every day.”
Le Roy finished 3-6 in 2022 and returns its leading passer, rusher and scorer, albeit with some offseason shakeups. Headlining that group is junior Bo Zeleznik, who paced the team with 737 yards on 146 carries and scored four touchdowns as a sophomore.
He’ll move to quarterback this fall to replace senior Jasper Tarr, who will transition to tight end after throwing for 350 yards with three touchdowns and an interception last fall.
“(Bo) gives us a little bit more of a running attack from under center,” B.J. Zeleznik said. “Typically, we’ve had game managers and downfield throwers at the quarterback position in the last, I would say, decade or so. ... (Bo) gives us that dynamic.”
Senior running back Matt Stuepfert is back in the fold after rushing for 682 yards on 145 carries with eight touchdowns last fall. His efforts in the backfield will be joined by those of senior Brody Bennett, who returns after suffering a liver injury against GCMS in the fourth game last season.
“I missed a lot of games, missed a lot of opportunities to hang out with the team on the field and off,” Bennett said. “I kind of got to sit back and watch, missed out a big chunk of my season last year, and I hope that this year that doesn’t happen and then I can be on the field with my team and have a good time with them.”
Le Roy’s offensive and defensive lines will be anchored by junior Tate Sigler and senior Thomas Jackson. Junior Landon Welte will be a key cog in the Panthers’ secondary.
“His heart’s in it the most out of anybody on this team, and (he’s) putting in the work more than anybody,” Tarr said of Welte. “You’ll see his name on the defensive spot at corner.”
There are plenty of newcomers in the program, as well. Le Roy is among the smallest Class 1A schools to field an 11-man football team statewide and currently boasts about 45 players within the program.
Tarr and Bennett have been working on getting the newer players up to speed throughout the offseason.
“We’re still going to have new guys coming in that are sophomores and juniors that have never played in a varsity football game,” Tarr said. “They’ll just have to learn to roll with the punches, keep their heads down, keep them calm and roll on.”
It’s been an offseason that has gone “very well” so far, according to B.J. Zeleznik.
“Commitment to weight training has been excellent, and going above and beyond what’s being asked of them,” the coach said. “They’re doing a lot of work, on their own or beyond our team commitments. They put time in to improve as athletes, and that’s exciting to see because that shows growth and maturity in their mindset.”
Football fits into a Le Roy athletics landscape that has gained plenty of energy in the last two school years. The Panthers’ baseball team made its first-ever trip to the Class 1A state tournament in 2022, a feat that the softball team matched a month ago. Le Roy volleyball won its first Class 1A regional trophy in a decade last fall.
“It seems like all the stars are aligning for our sports programs, and we’re just hoping to keep that alive,” Tarr said. “This spring and summer, we’ve had a lot of excitement between our baseball and softball teams. But we’re just hoping to keep that going, keep people in Le Roy excited to come watch (sports).”
Zeleznik’s team has a chance to keep those good vibes going as it chases a return to the IHSA postseason for the first time since 2018.
But the blessing of having so many games played in Le Roy could also be a curse if the Panthers open with poor showings in their early matchups, against Central A&M on Aug. 25 and Meridian on Sept. 1.
“What I told the guys was, ‘What you do in your first two will determine who shows up for the next five,’” Zeleznik said. “So you better come out firing and make them want to come back and watch you, otherwise you could have some quiet home games.”