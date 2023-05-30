BLOOMINGTON — Le Roy High School’s mascot is the Panthers.
Which makes it all the more curious that a different animal has been included as a hashtag on several tweets from the Le Roy softball team’s account this spring.
The buffalo.
“Just what every teenage girl wants: to be compared to a buffalo,” Panthers softball coach Doug Hageman said with a laugh.
There’s a good reason for it, though.
“I came across a story about halfway through the year that talked about cows and buffaloes on the plains out West,” Hageman said, “and how when there’s a storm approaching, cows run away from it and conversely end up staying in the storm longer.
“Then it talked about buffaloes putting their heads down and running toward the storm, and because of that they tend to get out of it quicker. ... (The sentiment is) things aren’t (always) going to go our way, but putting your head down and running back into that moment.”
Not everything went perfectly for Le Roy softball in its Class 1A super-sectional game Monday against Ottawa Marquette.
But the Panthers battled through the storm presented by the Crusaders at Illinois Wesleyan’s Inspiration Field.
And they came out on the other side as Class 1A state semifinalists.
An eighth-inning base hit by sophomore Natalie Loy resulted in two runs scoring, and Le Roy hung on through a last-ditch rally effort by Marquette to collect a 2-1 victory and the program’s first-ever state tournament berth.
“We knew we were going to see a really good pitcher — probably the best pitcher we’ve seen to date,” Hageman said. “We knew things were going to be tough. We knew runs were going to be at a premium. We challenged the girls to get better each at-bat.”
Kaylee Killelea proved Hageman correct for most of the late morning and early afternoon.
But Hageman’s athletes also displayed that they were paying attention to the game plan established by Hageman and his assistant coaches.
“We felt like if we could adjust timing-wise and we were swinging at strikes … eventually we’d have some opportunities,” Hageman said. “We had a good run-scoring opportunity in the seventh (inning). Had a good chance in the sixth, and had a great chance in the eighth.”
Especially great was the last of those three because it resulted in the super-sectional’s first runs being scored.
With one out in the top of the eighth and facing a 1-2 count, sophomore Emily Mennenga fought off an inside rise ball and muscled it into the outfield for a single. Freshman Morgan Fleming then hit what Hageman called “a 55-hopper” through the infield to put two runners on base for Le Roy (32-6).
Loy stepped to the plate and smacked a first-pitch base hit into center field. The speedy Mennenga scored without issue, and Fleming followed after a subsequent fielding error that allowed Loy to reach third base.
“I gave her probably the biggest hug I’ve ever given an athlete at third base,” Hageman said. “In fact, we got scolded by the home plate umpire for being out of the dugout. ... He reminded me the kids couldn’t be on the field during live-ball play.”
This euphoric moment followed Killelea silencing the Panthers for several innings.
Le Roy didn’t record a baserunner against Marquette (25-7) until sophomore Emma Bagnell singled with two out in the sixth inning. She and Mennenga, who singled after that, both were stranded.
Loy kicked off the seventh inning with a single, after which freshman Laila Carr grounded into a fielder’s choice that didn’t result in an out. Junior Molly Buckles sacrifice-bunted the runners over to second and third, and Killelea responded by intentionally walking junior Lauren Bossingham.
Killelea then stepped up in a big way, retiring her next two foes to keep the contest scoreless.
This somewhat imitated how the Crusaders began their day hitting against Panthers sophomore pitcher Lilly Long.
Three of Marquette’s first four batters reached base in the bottom of the first — on a walk, a fielder’s choice and a hit-by-pitch. Long logged a strikeout and a popout to end the threat.
“Talk about a really good start for them and not for us,” Hageman said. “Our kids were a little bit nervous, understandably so.
“I made a note and told my assistants, ‘If we ended up winning the game, that was the moment.’ Our kids had a completely different look in their eyes, a completely different pep in their step. Just really gutty pitching from Lilly.”
The Crusaders put just four runners on base after the first inning. Lindsay Kaufmann created three of those, including by hitting a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the eighth.
“She was beginning to show signs of fatigue,” Hageman said of Long. “ I’m guessing … there was no way she would’ve let me take her out of the game.”
Long indeed stayed in the circle after the homer, inducing a popout before striking out Killelea to end the super-sectional battle and set off a frenzied celebration between home plate and the pitcher’s circle.
Le Roy will need to weather another major storm in Friday’s second Class 1A state semifinal, slated for a 12:30 p.m. first pitch at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
Illini Bluffs (24-5) is the two-time defending Class 1A state champion. The Panthers must go through the Tigers if they wish to face either Peru St. Bede (24-7) or Goreville (25-13) in Saturday’s state championship game.
“I refused to look ahead. The first I heard about (who we’d play next) was over the (public-address) announcement, when they said it was a 12:30 game and that we played the winner of Illini Bluffs and Carrollton,” Hageman said. “All four teams left I’m sure are really, really good. I think the Panthers are pretty good.”