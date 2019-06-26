CHAMPAIGN — This summer is different for Illinois men’s basketball compared to a year ago in one simple, clear way.
Last summer, Illini coach Brad Underwood and his staff spent the bulk of their time teaching a roster with twice as many newcomers as returning players. Progress wasn’t exactly expedient.
This month? Underwood and Co. have jumped right into summer workouts with a young, but experienced, team on campus.
“We’re light-years ahead,” Underwood said before Tuesday afternoon’s skill workout at Ubben Basketball Complex. “We can actually start thinking about schemes and getting guys up and advancing some things. I’m not saying we’re neglecting the basics — because we’re still working on them — but guys understand so we move through things much quicker and we’re able to move on to other things.
“You see a different air — you see a different mentality — from our guys because of that. We’re in a nice spot returning so many guys with so much experience.
“To see the improvement that guys have made since our last game has been exciting. That’s what we strive to do here is help our guys become better — not just on the court, but athletically. A lot of that was needed. I said after the season the best thing this team needed was an offseason.”
Illinois has just a single newcomer at this point of the summer in freshman center Kofi Cockburn. His classmates have yet to arrive. Bernard Kouma graduated from Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.) High School on June 14, and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk graduated Monday in Belgium. Their arrivals in Champaign are to be determined.
“As late graduations happen in June and then getting everything through the eligibility center and clearinghouse, it takes some time,” Underwood said. “We are basically at the mercy of the process. We’ll see how that plays out. It’s all about eligibility center stuff.”
Cockburn, in turn, will have a head start on the rest of Illinois’ freshman class — even if Underwood is easing the Jamaican big man into his first summer of college basketball. The Illini have yet to go through any structured five-on-five work with the coaches. This month’s workouts have been focused on skill development thus far.
“This month has been a ton of teaching and really trying to master some of the fundamental things that we do,” Underwood said. “This month has primarily been about getting (Cockburn) acclimated to some fundamental things and the weight room.”
Perhaps the biggest challenge for Cockburn will be the latter. He arrived on campus measuring in at 7 feet and 299 pounds, although Underwood was quick to note Cockburn’s body fat checked in at less than 14 percent. Strength work and conditioning at a high level — the bailiwick of Adam Fletcher during his time at Illinois — is a primary focus for the four-star center.
“He’s a guy that’s a willing, willing listener and learner,” Underwood said. “It’s just a matter of him picking up what we do and getting through the first month of Fletch when he’s really never lifted before. It’s an adjustment period, and it’s still very, very early to throw out too many expectations.”
That doesn’t stop Underwood from recognizing that Cockburn brings a unique size and athleticism to the court that Illinois didn’t have during Underwood’s first two seasons in charge.
“We’re going to look really good in the airport,” Underwood quipped. “There’s been some ball screen stuff that he’s shown he has great hands and that he catches things above the rim. Then he’s got a way with that size and girth to kind of carve out his own little niche.”
Cockburn’s niche on the court hasn’t led to any emergency equipment replacements. The rims and backboards at Ubben are safe. For now.
“I would venture to say there’s a good chance they probably won’t be for the duration,” Underwood said. “From what I’ve seen through the first few workouts he puts a hurting on them. I hope that’s a problem we have.”