CHAMPAIGN — Donovan Leary has felt at home, felt comfortable at Illinois, ever since he arrived on campus this summer.
That the first teammate to greet him on his first day was fellow quarterback and New Jersey native Tommy DeVito didn’t hurt.
“He was calling out, ‘It’s Jersey in the house!’” Leary said. “It definitely feels like home, for sure.”
Leary might not have factored into the quarterback competition during training camp between DeVito and another former Garden State standout Art Sitkowski. But he spent the last two-plus weeks learning all he could from the pair of veteran quarterbacks while stoking their friendly New Jersey rivalry.
“Art was in the same class as my brother, so I definitely knew who he was,” Leary said. “Then Tommy went to Syracuse, and he was definitely doing crazy things there. I feel like everybody in New Jersey knew who Tommy DeVito was. ... There’s definitely a little rivalry there. We compare high school stats, but it’s all out of love.
“Jersey is a little different, right? Jersey tough. There’s definitely something that’s different. We have something to prove. We’re a little state and not a lot of people really respect our game, but I think this season you’re going to see a lot of people from New Jersey — especially here — putting on.”
Leary will be on the sideline this season while one of DeVito or Sitkowski leads the Illinois offense. That was always a given. The fact Leary underwent what Illini coach Bret Bielema said Thursday was a “small procedure” and will miss two weeks didn’t make a difference in his timetable to playing time. Bielema didn’t divulge any more details about the injury.
Patience has been on Leary’s mind since arriving in Champaign. Namely having enough of it to keep learning first-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s system and the ins and outs of the quarterback position until it’s his turn at the top of the depth chart.
It’s something Leary said he learned from his older brother, Devin, who is at least a Heisman Trophy contender as the returning starting quarterback at North Carolina State. Leary was “the guy” at Timber Creek High School in Sicklerville, N.J., south of Philadelphia across the Delaware River. At least for now in Champaign, he knows he isn’t.
“I was pretty good and highly recruited coming out of high school,” said Leary, who was a consensus three-star recruit and had a handful of Power Five offers. “As soon as you get here, you drop right back down. You’re the freshman on campus. Everybody is going to look at you like you’re nothing until you prove something. I knew that was going to happen. I put my head down and just work as hard as I can and try to earn respect from the guys.”
Leary is certain if he does, that his time will come.
He watched his brother wait his turn at North Carolina State, become the first redshirt freshman to start for the Wolfpack since Russell Wilson did so, get derailed in 2020 by COVID-19 contact tracing and then a broken leg and then return last fall to break Phillip Rivers’ single-season program record with 35 touchdown passes.
“He’s been through it all,” Leary said of his brother. “He’s been through many different coordinators and different quarterback coaches that tell him different things. He’s been through injuries. The patience thing, it always comes back to that. My time is going to come.”
The time Leary has spent learning from his older brother hasn’t gone unnoticed by his Illinois teammates and quarterbacks coach.
Sitkowski and Lunney both used the same adjective to describe how they view the 6-foot-2, 215-pound true freshman quarterback.
“He’s definitely very polished,” Sitkowski said. “His brother is obviously one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He learned from his brother.”
“He’s got a lot of polish and is very fundamentally sound, but there’s a whole lot to learn,” Lunney added. “He’s very eager for that. One of the better incoming freshmen I’ve been around before from a standpoint of his eagerness and wanting and willingness to learn and soak up information. He’s a sponge in that regard, and that will really go a long way for his development.”
Leary found a comfort level in Lunney’s offense during training camp. It wasn’t necessarily the system he expected to be in having committed when Tony Petersen was still the Illini offensive coordinator, but time on the field and in the classroom with Lunney has helped. Leary said he’s learned something new every day from Lunney or Bielema and also realized Power Five college football is exactly where he belongs.
“You find out a lot about yourself,” Leary said of training camp. “I’m getting here at like 5:50 a.m. You’re going throughout the whole day, and it’s meeting after meeting. I think the biggest thing you learn is, ‘Do you really love football?’
“That’s one of the biggest question a lot of the guys face here. I love it. If I didn’t, I don’t think I would be here, but I do. I love every single day. I like learning. I love when coach rips me in the meetings because I did something wrong. I just love every single part of it.”