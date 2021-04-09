CHAMPAIGN — Tailon Leitzsey didn’t want to give off negative vibes to his 6-month-old daughter, Kairi.
So the Illinois football player bottled up his concern about paying for school and preparing for a fourth season with the Illini.
He doesn’t have to bottle up that mixture of anxiety and worry now.
A Tuesday team meeting brought a significant piece of relief to Leitzsey in the form of a scholarship from Illinois coach Bret Bielema.
Leitzsey earned that reward alongside fellow walk-ons Michael Marchese, Alec McEachern and Christian Bobak, with the surprise moment caught on film and shared via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
“That definitely helps stress levels, just easing my mind on that, so now I can be focused on school and football,” the 22-year-old Leitzsey said Thursday afternoon. “... And then being a dad, too. Obviously my favorite part of all three of those things.”
This anecdote alone makes for a heartwarming story.
But Leitzsey, who also has been earning extra cash as a delivery driver for online food ordering services, wasn’t a typical walk-on athlete before Bielema put him on scholarship earlier this week.
Leitzsey slept in his car for eight days as a precursor to trying out for the Illini before the 2018 season. Sometimes at State Farm Center, right across from the future venue he would call home at Memorial Stadium.
“I would either sleep there, or I saw this sign, no parking overnight, so I was trying to go to different spots to make sure I don’t get in trouble with the law,” Leitzsey said. “Then I also got an Airbnb ... and got to know the owner there, and he was actually letting me clean and stay there some nights, too.”
To understand how and why Leitzsey arrived in Champaign-Urbana requires a deeper dive. One Leitzsey was willing to share Thursday.
Leitzsey played football from a young age but felt burned out within the sport entering Riverside High School in Greer, S.C. He didn’t suit up for football again until the spring of his senior year, when coaches Tyson Wright and Clarence Lewis convinced Leitzsey to give football another shot.
“Played in the spring game, made my first tackle and I was like ‘Oh, I love this,’” Leitzsey said. “So I’m playing.”
Missouri Baptist University’s football staff caught wind of Leitzsey’s athleticism and added him to the Spartans’ 2017 roster. Leitzsey spent a year with the NAIA program in St. Louis, but a decision to change his major soon had him looking for a new college.
“Illinois has one of the best programs in the country for kinesiology,” Leitzsey said, “so to come play D-I football in the Big Ten and then get a great degree, it was a no-brainer.”
Here’s the catch, though: Leitzsey never reached out to former Illini coach Lovie Smith’s staff prior to showing up on Illinois’ campus.
Instead, Leitzsey first returned to his parents’ home in South Carolina to prepare for his leap of faith.
“I was working two jobs (at a daycare and washing dishes), and I was getting up at 6 in the morning and working out for four hours,” Leitzsey said. “I’d work out from like 7 to 11, then I’d go to my two jobs, work till like 2:30 in the morning, come home, go to sleep at like 4. And that was my process seven days a week, so I knew I had put the work in.”
Leitzsey then headed west to Champaign-Urbana. By his own account, he “showed up in the (Illinois football) office, and they were like, ‘Who is this person in the office?’”
This is the point when Leitzsey took to sleeping in his vehicle.
He eventually connected with Tre’ Stallings, then the Illini’s director of player development. Stallings linked Leitzsey to D’Ante Cox, a former Rochester receiver who had walked on with Illinois earlier in the year and had played at Missouri Baptist in 2017 when Leitzsey was there. Cox, who now plays at Southern Illinois, allowed Leitzsey to live with him free of charge “for like a month,” according to Leitzsey.
“(Stallings) talked to me and was like, ‘Look, we really like your film. Come to practice every day,’” Leitzsey said. “They didn’t know I was in my car and stuff like that.”
Leitzsey officially earned a walk-on spot with the Illini in September 2018 before redshirting that season. He didn’t play in any games during the 2019 season, but saw his first action on the field last December at Northwestern. More impressive, he earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology four months ago, too.
“I had a checklist of goals,” Leitzsey said. “There was actually three things I prayed for before I came here.”
Item No. 1: Get into school at Illinois. Item No. 2: Make the Illini football team. Item No. 3: Earn a scholarship.
“So the first two happened within the first couple months of me being here,” he said.
And the third happened Tuesday. Leitzsey returned home to his daughter, his girlfriend Cherese and his parents — in town to help with Kairi for the week — and took a “nonchalant” approach to sharing his big news.
“They was like, ‘Hey, how was meetings?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, they went well.’ I was like, ‘I got put on full scholarship.’ ... It’s definitely amazing to be able to know all the sacrifice is worth it now.”
Leitzsey now is pursuing a master’s degree in finance in addition to being a parent and going through spring practices with the Illini. He said he slept for eight hours — for “the first time in like six years” — the night after being put on scholarship.
Though his mental burden is eased somewhat by the scholarship, Leitzsey said he refuses to get complacent. It would run counterintuitive to what got him to this stage of his life in the first place.
“I felt like if I really put my mind to it and worked for it, I could achieve it,” Leitzsey said. “That was more what drove me is understanding that it’s not impossible. Even if it’s one in a million ... I can do it, so why not shoot for it?”