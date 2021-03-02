LeRoy boys' basketball has moved inside the Class 1A top 10 ahead of a Tuesday night showdown with Fieldcrest, a Class 2A program receiving votes in its poll.
Coach Mark Edmundson's Panthers moved up from receiving votes after knocking off then-Class 2A No. 8 Eureka last week.
Below are the complete boys' and girls' Associated Press polls in all classes, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
BOYS
Class 4A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Simeon (6) 1-0 76 1
2. Whitney Young (2) 6-0 74 2
3. Mundelein 10-1 59 4
4. Evanston Township 9-1 53 3
5. Glenbard West 9-0 41 5
6. Glenbrook South 11-1 34 6
(tie) Belleville East 8-0 34 T-7
8. Rolling Meadows 10-0 27 T-7
9. Curie 0-1 26 9
10. DeKalb 13-0 12 10
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 1, Hersey 1, Moline 1, Barrington 1.
Class 3A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Niles Notre Dame (9) 11-1 90 1
2. DePaul College Prep 6-1 77 2
3. Hillcrest 8-0 71 3
4. Kankakee 6-0 63 7
5. Fenwick 8-2 51 5
6. Peoria Notre Dame 10-1 45 4
7. Kenwood 5-0 28 —
8. Rock Island 9-2 19 —
9. St. Patrick 6-2 15 10
10. Washington 11-1 6 —
(tie) North Lawndale 0-1 6 —
Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 5. Effingham 5. Mount Vernon 4. Peoria Manual 2. Springfield Lanphier 2. Lincoln 1. Galesburg 1. Ottawa 1. Burlington Central 1. Centralia 1. St. Rita 1.
Class 2A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Rockford Lutheran (2) 12-0 78 3
2. Corliss (4) 7-0 66 —
3. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 7-2 48 4
4. Clark (1) 1-1 45 T-1
5. Mt. Carmel (2) 6-1 44 T-1
6. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 9-1 43 5
7. Nashville 7-0 41 T-7
8. Breese Mater Dei (1) 7-0 34 —
9. Fairfield 8-0 30 6
10. Macomb 6-0 27 10
Others receiving votes: Breese Central 20. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 17. Eureka 13. Fieldcrest 13. Massac County 8. Tuscola 5. Hillsboro 4. Chicago Christian 3. Pinckneyville 3. Princeton 2. Carterville 2. Quincy Notre Dame 2. Marshall 1. Sterling Newman 1.
Class 1A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Yorkville Christian (9) 6-0 107 1
2. Indian Creek (1) 11-2 78 2
3. Cobden 10-0 69 T-5
4. Roanoke-Benson 11-2 52 3
5. Kewanee Wethersfield 12-1 44 9
(tie) Casey-Westfield (1) 6-1 44 4
(tie) LeRoy 11-0 44 —
8. East Dubuque 11-1 31 T-7
9. Fulton 9-0 29 —
10. Monmouth United 12-1 22 T-7
Receiving votes: Concord Triopia 21. Meridian 20. Winchester-West Central 13. Okawville 9. Newark 5. Altamont 5. Leo 4. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Iroquois West 3. Steeleville 1.
GIRLS
Class 4A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Hersey (6) 10-0 69 1
2. Stevenson 11-0 55 5
3. Benet 8-0 48 6
4. Edwardsville (1) 10-0 43 T-9
5. Marist 6-1 42 3
6. Fremd 10-1 41 2
7. Hononegah 9-0 37 7
8. Libertyville 10-2 12 —
(tie) Loyola 12-2 12 4
10. York 6-0 11 8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 5. Maine South 4. Bolingbrook 3. Evanston Township 1. Naperville North 1. O'Fallon 1.
Class 3A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Simeon (5) 3-0 68 1
2. Peoria (2) 8-0 64 2
3. Kenwood 3-0 56 3
4. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 10-0 50 4
5. Dunlap 10-1 37 8
6. Bethalto Civic Memorial 10-1 30 9
7. Burlington Central 7-1 22 5
8. Geneseo 7-2 18 —
9. Decatur MacArthur 5-1 9 10
10. St. Ignatius 8-1 8 —
(tie) St. Viator 6-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian 6. Rock Island 2. Dixon 2. Galesburg 2. Sycamore 2. Jerseyville Jersey 1.
Class 2A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Riverdale (7) 7-0 97 1
2. Paris (3) 10-0 92 2
3. Carterville 8-1 77 3
4. Winnebago 9-2 66 4
5. Pleasant Plains 3-1 44 5
6. Sullivan 10-1 35 8
7. Eureka 11-0 33 —
8. Tremont 11-0 20 —
9. Tuscola 11-2 19 6
10. Seneca 10-1 13 9
(tie) Nashville 5-0 13 7
Others receiving votes: Benton 12. Sherrard 9. Petersburg PORTA 8. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Fieldcrest 3. Massac County 3. Breese Central 2. Monmouth-Roseville 1.
Class 1A
RK., SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Amboy (7) 8-1 88 1
2. Lanark Eastland 11-1 76 2
3. Brimfield (1) 12-0 68 4
4. Aurora Christian (1) 9-0 61 3
5. Jacksonville Routt 6-0 54 5
6. Tri-County 9-1 46 6
7. Salt Fork 10-0 38 8
8. Brown County 10-0 25 —
9. Stockton 10-0 20 10
10. Abingdon-Avon 8-0 6 7
Others receiving votes: Neoga 5. Gardner-South Wilmington 4. Winchester 2. Greenfield 1. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1.