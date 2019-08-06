Contributor Troy Gentle catches up on how former local standouts are faring in their professional careers:
MAJOR LEAGUES
OF Kevin Kiermaier, ex-Parkland, Rays
Kiermaier returned to the Rays last Wednesday, taking the first pitch he saw from Boston’s Rick Porcello deep. He then proceeded to go hitless in his next 10 plate appearances.
RHP Tanner Roark, ex-Illini, Athletics
The right-hander gave up just one run while striking out six across five innings in a win against the Cardinals on Sunday.
RHP Nick Wittgren, ex-Parkland, Indians
Wittgren made three appearances last week, allowing just one hit to the 13 batters he faced.
MINOR LEAGUES
Class AAA
RHP Dan Winkler, ex-Parkland, Sacramento (Giants)
After San Francisco acquired him last Wednesday, he was designated for assignment. He then cleared waivers and the Giants outrighted him to Sacramento two days later.
Class AA
RHP Joey Gerber, ex-Illini, Arkansas (Mariners)
Gerber earn his second hold when he threw a scoreless eighth inning against Springfield this past Friday.
LHP Tyler Jay, ex-Illini, Chattanooga (Reds)
Both appearances were in middle relief last week, as Jay tallied five innings pitched and gave up one run.
RHP James Naile, ex-Parkland, Midland (Athletics)
Naile gave up four runs and six hits while walking three and striking out five in six innings at Corpus Christi last Thursday.
C Chuckie Robinson, ex-Danville, Corpus Christi (Astros)
Hit a home run against Springfield last Monday, but then proceeded to produce just two singles in his next 16 at-bats.
RHP Cody Sedlock, ex-Illini, Bowie (Orioles)
Sedlock suffered his first loss and blown save last Saturday, giving up four runs and seven hits in 21 / 3 innings to Portland.
Class A
INF Pat McInerney, ex-Illini, Carolina (Brewers)
McInerney had his most productive game at the plate this season last Thursday, going 4 for 4 with two doubles.
OF Bren Spillane, ex-Illini, Dayton (Reds)
Remains on the seven-day disabled list as of Monday.
LHP Andy Fisher, ex-Illini, Dayton (Reds)
Fisher picked up two wins in relief last week and he struck out the last six batters he faced last Saturday.
RHP Jeff Lindgren, ex-Centennial, Jupiter (Marlins)
In his only appearance last week, Lindgren scattered three singles over two scoreless innings of work against Daytona.
OF Zac Taylor, ex-Illini, South Bend (Cubs)
Now on his third team in six weeks, Taylor has gone 3 for 12 with two RBI since his promotion last Friday.
OF Doran Turchin, ex-Illini, Delmarva (Orioles)
After returning to the Shorebirds’ lineup upon conclusion of a rehab stint, Turchin went hitless in his first two games.
Class A Short-Season
OF Joe Aeilts, ex-Champaign Central, Boise (Rockies)
He doubled and stole two bases against Eugene last Friday, then followed up with a two-hit day the next day.
C Jordyn Muffley, ex-Parkland, Hudson Valley (Rays)
Muffley’s batting average dropped to .147 for the season after going 1 for 13 at the plate last week.
INF Ben Troike, ex-Illini, Hudson Valley (Rays)
Troike’s bat came to life during last weekend’s three-game series against West Virginia with two hits, including a double.
Rookie
LHP Sam Ballard, ex-Parkland, AZL Padres 1
Ballard earned his second hold of the season with a scoreless eighth inning against the AZL Brewers last Saturday.
RHP Alec Barger, ex-Champaign Central, Danville (Braves)
Barger lasted only three innings in his only start last week, giving up six runs and eight hits.
RHP Tanner Gordon, ex-Champaign Central, Danville (Braves)
Gordon suffered his first loss in pro ball last Tuesday when he gave up a two-run homer to Madison Santos of the Pulaski Yankees in the fifth inning.
INF Michael Massey, ex-Illini, Burlington (Royals)
Massey got hits in five straight games last week, going 7 for 26 and driving in four runs. He is now hitting .254.
RHP Brady Schanuel, ex-Parkland, Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
Schanuel struck out eight in 51 / 3 innings of relief work last week. He earned victories in both outings and is now 5-1.
INF Jake Snider, ex-Champaign Central, Bristol (Pirates)
The Bristol outfielder went 6 for 14 last week in three games, helping boost his average to .292.
RHP Cyrillo Watson, ex-Illini, AZL Dodgers Mota (Dodgers)
Watson gave up a walk and struck out one in his only appearance last week.
Jack Yalowitz, ex-Illini, Grand Junction (Rockies)
Yalowitz drove in two runs with a two-out double in a win over Orem last Saturday.
INDEPENDENT
American Association
LHP Tyler Anderson, ex-Parkland, Lincoln
Anderson earned his third win of the season, allowing just one run on two hits against Kansas City.
JAPAN
Nippon Professional Baseball Organization
RHP Spencer Patton, ex-Parkland, Yokohama DeNA Baystars
Patton came into the eighth inning against Yomiuri last Saturday. He proceeded to allow three hits and two runs before being pulled without recording an out.