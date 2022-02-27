Beat writer Scott Richey puts the spotlight on the 32 conference tournaments that will take center stage in college basketball the next two weeks
Atlantic Sun Conference
When: March 1-8
Where: Campus sites (Higher seeds host)
The favorite: Liberty didn’t make it out of the Atlantic Sun unscathed this season. The competition level at the top of the league was definitely tighter than it was a year ago when the Flames won both the regular season and conference tournament titles. But Ritchie McKay’s squad will be a tough out. Mostly because of veteran guard Darius McGhee. The 5-foot-9 dynamo is one of the top scorers in the country, averaging 23.9 points and shooting 40 percent from three-point range.
The dark horse: Bellarmine is in just its second season as a Division I program, so if the Knights manage to win the Atlantic Sun tournament it won’t matter. They aren’t eligible for the NCAA tournament — and therefore can’t accept an automatic bid — until the 2024-25 season. That Bellarmine contended again at the top of the Atlantic Sun for a second straight season, though, shows why the jump to D-I was made.
America East Conference
When: March 5-12
Where: Campus sites (Higher seeds host)
The favorite: Some higher profile program will eventually hire John Becker away from Vermont. All the Catamounts’ coach has done is win at least 20 games in every full season (they went 10-5 last year) in more than a decade. Of course, while Vermont won seven America East regular season titles in Becker’s first 10 seasons, the Catamounts only won three conference tournament championships. But they're simply head and shoulders above the rest of the conference this season behind the veteran duo of Ryan Davis and Ben Shungu.
The dark horse: It’s not going to be easy for any of the other eight America East teams to knock off Vermont. (As a reminder, Stony Brook was disinvited from participated since he announced its move to the Colonial Athletic Association). Albany might have the strongest case of any team not named the Catamounts. It all comes down to defense. The Great Danes have the second-highest adjusted defensive efficiency during league play and have a penchant for turning teams over.
American Athletic Conference
When: March 10-13
Where: Dickies Arena; Fort Worth, Texas
The favorite: What Houston has done after losing leading scorer Marcus Sasser and sixth man Tramon Mark — namely, winning — has been impressive. Playing without a pair of double-digit scorers likely puts a crimp in the Cougars’ plans of repeating their Final Four run from a year ago, but they’ve shown an ability to adapt and overcome in league play for the last two months. Having three other double-digit scorers to lean on led by Texas Tech transfer Kyler Edwards has certainly helped.
The dark horse: Memphis started the season ranked as the No. 12 team in the nation. A ranking that came with an unspoken caveat. The Tigers’ individual talent was as good as any team, but how it would come together was a serious question. Mostly because equally as talented Memphis teams in the Penny Hardaway as coach era have failed to live up to similarly lofty expectations. This year’s team appeared no different with a 9-8 record on Jan. 20, but in a bit of addition by subtraction Memphis has played its best basketball with five-star freshman Emoni Bates out with a back injury.
The expert weighs in: Jason Munz, Commercial Appeal (email sent)
Atlantic 10 Conference
When: March 9-13
Where: Capital One Arena; Washington, D.C.
The favorite: Davidson at the top of a conference isn’t exactly a new experience given the team’s success under Bob McKillop since the mid-90s, but the Wildcats have only won one regular season title and one conference tournament title since joining the Atlantic 10 ahead of the 2014-15 season. They could double both totals this season. Davidson has been the most consistent team in the A-10, and it notched one of the best wins of the year for a mid-major program with a neutral site win against Alabama in December. Four double-digit scorers — led by Michigan State transfer guard Foster Loyer — has helped make up for Kellan Grady leaving for Kentucky.
The dark horse: It seems a bit odd to consider St. Bonaventure a dark horse team heading into the A-10 tournament given the Bonnies started the season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. But even returning a veteran group from last year’s NCAA tournament appearance didn’t forestall some struggles this season. Struggles not limited to a decently tough nonconference schedule. Still, St. Bonaventure has five senior starters all averaging at least 11 points per game. Experience and production aren’t a bad combination heading into a conference tournament with your postseason fate on the line.
The expert: “The Atlantic 10 tournament will mean more than ever because it's possible the league will get only one NCAA tournament bid. The A-10 hasn't been a one-bid league for the last 15 NCAA tournaments, but that streak could end this season. The five teams that have the best odds of winning it are: Davidson, Virginia Commonwealth, Dayton, Saint Louis; and the defending champion, St. Bonaventure. Richmond and George Mason face longer odds. Of the favorites, Dayton, the least-experienced team in the country, will have to overcome the longest tournament drought. It won its only championship in 2003 at UD Arena and has never won the title outside of Dayton. Davidson, the only A-10 team to crack the top 25 since conference play began, won the last tournament held at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., in 2018.” — David Jablonski, Dayton (Ohio) Daily News
Atlantic Coast Conference When: March 8-12
Where: Barclays Center; Brooklyn, N.Y.
The favorite: You can find four Duke starters projected as first round picks in most mock drafts. Whether the fourth is freshman guard Trevor Keels or junior wing Wendell Moore Jr. is the only question. The Blue Devils have kind of cornered the ACC's market on NBA draft talent this season. While Paolo Banchero is in the running to be the No. 1 pick, the difference maker down the stretch for Duke might be A.J. Griffin. Hampered by a knee injury early in the season, Griffin has had three 20-plus point performances in roughly the last month and is shooting nearly 50 percent from three-point range.
The dark horse: Wake Forest was picked 13th in the preseason ACC poll. That wasn’t without merit. The Demon Deacons went 6-16 in 2020-21, were mostly uncompetitive in the league and there was no guarantee coach Steve Forbes’ roster makeover would make a difference. (Spoiler alert: it did). Five of Wake Forest’s top seven players weren’t on the team a year ago, and Oklahoma transfer Alondes Williams is a legitimate ACC Player of the Year candidate given he's the only player in the country averaging at least 19 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The expert weighs in: Tom Noie, South Bend Tribune (email sent)
Big 12 Conference
When: March 9-12
Where: T-Mobile Center; Kansas City, Kan.
The favorite: Death. Taxes. Bill Self’s Kansas winning the Big 12. It’s not a guarantee just yet — Baylor and Texas Tech — are both looming, but another regular season title seems to be coming the Jayhawks’ way. One of the best offenses in the country could help Kansas claim the conference tournament title, too. Ochai Agbaji has turned into a national player of the year candidate and is one of the few players nationwide scoring at least 20 points per game. And he’s just one of the dangerous options in what can be a deep Kansas backcourt with the likes of Parker Braun and Remy Martin.
The dark horse: To be fair, Big 12 play hasn’t quite agreed with Iowa State. The Cyclones are going to finish in the middle of the pack in regular season action. Should Iowa State be able to recapture some of its nonconference magic, though, first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger will have even more to hang his hat on than immediately revitalizing a program that won just two games in 2020-21. The Cyclones started this season 12-0 and notched legitimate victories against Xavier, Memphis, Creighton and Iowa.
Big East Conference
When: March 9-12
Where: Madison Square Garden; New York City
The favorite: Few teams have been as consistently good the last decade as Villanova. The Wildcats have won two national titles in the previous eight seasons to go with an almost overwhelming dominance of the Big East with multiple regular season and conference tournament titles. This Villanova team might not have the NBA talent of some of its predecessors, but it’s probably safer to not bet against a team led by fifth-year point guard Collin Gillespie.
The dark horse: Who’s ready for R.J. Cole to do his best Kemba Walker impression and blow the roof of Madison Square Garden? This UConn team won’t have to win five times in five nights to win the Big East tournament, but the fact the Huskies are back in the conference just seems right. UConn came back to the Big East in 2020-21, but playing to empty arenas wasn’t much pomp or circumstance for the prodigal team’s return.
Big Sky Conference
When: March 7-12
Where: Idaha Central Arena; Boise, Idaho
The favorite: Montana State lost three of its first four games this season and has since lost just three more times in 23 games. Leading the way to that success has been former Springfield Lanphier star Xavier Bishop. The 5-8 point guard has been crucial to the Bobcats’ success as the team’s second-leading scorer and top facilitator in a balanced offense that has six players averaging at least 8 points per game.
The dark horse: Losing both Tanner and Jacob Groves to offseason transfers to Oklahoma was a serious blow to an Eastern Washington team that made the NCAA tournament last year and nearly knocked off Kansas. The Eagles might have a little magic left, though, to make a run at the Big Sky tournament title. Wins in the last couple weeks against both Montana State and Weber State show Eastern Washington can compete with the top teams in the conference.
The expert: "There are realistically four or five teams that could take win the Big Sky tournament in two weeks. Montana State and Weber State lead the pack with Southern Utah, Northern Colorado, and Montana all right behind them. Weber and Montana State have the guard play and experience to matchup with anyone in the tournament. While Northern Colorado sits at fifth in the conference, they're 5-1 against the teams above them, including a miraculous comeback against Southern Utah, outscoring the Thunderbirds 32-10 in the final 5:37 to steal a win. Southern Utah is talented and has a ton of senior experience but is 0-5 against teams with them in the top five.” — Sean Ellertson, St. George (Utah) Spectrum & Daily News
Big South Conference
When: March 2, 4-6
Where: Bojangles Coliseum; Charlotte, N.C.
The favorite: Longwood’s last winning season came in 2008-09. The last time the Lancers won at least 20 games was 2000-01 — when they were still a Division II program. So what coach Griff Aldrich has done this season at 22 wins and counting is remarkable. The guard trio of Justin Hill, Isaiah Wilkins and Deshaun Wade could pack enough firepower to push Longwood to its first NCAA tournament appearance. The previous high water mark was making the CBI quarterfinals in 2018-19.
The dark horse: Defense wins championships, right? Because if it does, Gardner-Webb has as good a chance of any team to claim the Big South tournament title. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have the top defense in the conference, and it's not even close. Gardner-Webb’s adjusted defensive efficiency ranks it in the top 60 in the country thanks in large part to having a top 10 three-point defense nationally. Teams aren’t even shooting 30 percent from deep against the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
The expert weighs in: “The Big South is like a lot of low- and mid-major basketball conferences out there. It’s a one-bid league, and anyone can beat anyone. The favorite for this year's crown is Longwood. Not many expected the Lancers to be this good this year. Longwood's run through conference play was legitimized after it beat Winthrop in late January. The Winthrop Eagles have dominated the league the past two seasons and have earned two Big South titles and two NCAA bids as proof. Longwood and Winthrop, by my estimation, are the two teams the country should know about ahead of this year's conference tournament. But again, anyone can beat anyone. North Carolina A&T was the one team to defeat Longwood and played Winthrop tight in Rock Hill. USC Upstate is having its best year since joining the Big South in 2018. And Gardner-Webb and Campbell — each with winning records in the conference — might surprise teams, too.” — Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill (S.C.) Herald
Big Ten Conference
When: March 9-13
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis
The favorite: How can you consider any team other than Purdue? The Boilermakers’ defense, of course, is a bit dodgy, but the majority of Big Ten teams haven’t shown they’ve got the firepower to match Purdue offensively. Two of the eight best bigs in the conference call Mackey Arena home, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey is the best pro prospect in the league and there are enough shooters around them to make “pick your poison” a dicey proposition for opposing defenses. Might as well just start chugging the hemlock tea.
The dark horse: Move the Big Ten tournament to Jersey Mike’s Arena, and Rutgers might actually be considered the favorite. One does not simply walk into the “Trapezoid of Terror.” Since the tournament will be back in Indianapolis, though, the Scarlet Knights have to don the dark horse mantle. Rutgers certainly hasn’t been as impressive away from home save for a road win at Wisconsin, but it has the guard play behind Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker and (rather surprisingly) Paul Mulcahy to compete. A potential breakout star big man in Clifford Omoruyi just adds to the Scarlet Knights’ potential.
Big West Conference
When: March 8-12
Where: Dollar Loan Arena; Henderson, Nev.
The favorite: Cal State Fullerton apparently isn't just a baseball school. The Titans head into the home stretch of the Big West regular season with a conference title still within their grasp, and they’re just as likely to snag the tournament title, too. Well-traveled E.J. Anosike is a big reason. The veteran forward, who played three years at Sacred Heart and one at Tennessee, leads Fullerton in both scoring and rebounding this season. He’s given the Titans a tough 1-2 punch along with equally as well-traveled guard Damari Milstead, who previously played at Grand Canyon and San Francisco.
The dark horse: Hawaii slipped from a more favorable position midway through Big West play thanks to a rough start to February. That some of those struggles came against teams in the bottom half of the conference might not bode well for the Rainbow Warriors’ chances in the conference tournament, but they do have wins against league leaders like Long Beach State and Fullerton and have the best combination of offensive and defensive efficiency in league play.
Colonial Athletic Association
When: March 5-8
Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena; Washington, D.C.
The favorite: The CAA is about to get a bit more challenging with teams like Stony Brook, Monmouth (and to a somewhat lesser degree) Hampton set to join the conference next season. For now? Towson has to fend off UNC Wilmington for the title of CAA tournament favorite. The Tigers get the edge thanks to boasting a significantly better, more efficient offense plus a better defense. The regular season series might have been split between the two teams — a road win apiece, no less — but Towson lost in overtime at home and then crushed the Seahawks on the road.
The dark horse: Former Pride star Speedy Claxton has experienced some immediate success following his promotion to head coach after eight seasons as an assistant. It doesn’t hurt, of course, to have arguably the best player in the conference in junior guard Aaron Estrada (18.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.0 apg) and four other regular all averaging double figures. The Pride’s regular small-ball lineup also suits its 5-11 coach.
Conference USA
When: March 8-12
Where: Ford Center at The Star; Dallas
The favorite: Javion Hamlet was responsible for much of North Texas’ postseason success last season both in the Conference USA tournament and the Mean Green’s upset of Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Hamlet parlayed that into a G League roster spot this year, but North Texas hasn’t missed a beat without him. Enough so that coach Grant McCasland is probably looking at a move up the coaching ranks this offseason into a higher profile job. The Mean Green better win with him while they can.
The dark horse: Louisiana Tech had some hype heading into the season. Or at least sophomore Kenneth Lofton Jr. did. The Bulldogs’ 6-7, 275-pound forward played a key role in Team USA’s run to FIBA U19 World Cup gold, and he’s lived up to the hype averaging 16.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for Tech. Lofton plus three teammates also averaging double figures in scoring might be enough to push the Bulldogs to a somewhat unexpected tournament title.
The expert weighs in: "North Texas was the surprise winner of last season’s Conference USA tournament. The Mean Green were the No. 3 seed from the West Division and won four games in four days to win the title and an NCAA bid. The Mean Green started the year as an underdog again after being picked to finish sixth in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll. UNT has emerged as the team to beat late in the year. The other top contender is UAB, the preseason favorite in the league. UNT is one of the top defensive teams in the country and spent a big portion of the closing weeks of the regular season ranked No. 1 nationally in points allowed per game. The Mean Green are paced by Tylor Perry, a guard who comes off the bench and leads UNT in scoring. Jordan Walker, a guard who spent time at both Seton Hall and Tulane, is UAB’s top player.” — Brett Vito, Denton (Texas) Record-Chronicle
Horizon League
When: March 1-8
Where: Campus sites and Indiana Farmers Coliseum; Indianapolis
The favorite: Oakland’s February struggles have shifted favorite status back to Cleveland State as the Horizon League tournament approaches this coming week. The Vikings have now won back-to-back regular season titles for the first time in program history. It’s notable progress for a team that languished at the end of the Gary Waters era and got zero traction under Dennis Felton. It just means current coach Dennis Gates could become a hot name once the coaching carousel really starts spinning.
The dark horse: The low bar for Detroit guard Antoine Davis this season was a 15-point effort in an early February road loss at Wright State. Otherwise, Davis has maintained the same spot he has for most of his career as one of the top scorers in the country. That hasn’t been enough to generate much in the way of wins for the Titans in this or previous seasons, but a string of 30-point games from Davis (he’s got five this year) might be just enough for Detroit to make a surprise upset run.
Ivy League
When: March 12-13
Where: Lavietes Pavillion; Boston
The favorite: There's not a lot of separation between Princeton and Yale at the top of the Ivy League. The Tigers have a more efficient offense, but give up ground defensively to the Bulldogs. It’s that Princeton offense, though, that could carry the team to an Ivy League tournament title. Four starters averaging double figures as scorers and the fifth not far behind gives the Tigers the balance — and multiple options — that Yale doesn’t have.
The dark horse: Pennsylvania is the only other sure thing to even make the four-team Ivy League tournament at this juncture, so the Quakers turn into the de facto dark horse title contender. Penn’s hopes rest squarely on the shoulders of sophomore guard Jordan Dingle, who is among the top 20 scorers in the country. Dingle gives the Quakers the offensive firepower to hang with Princeton, but their defense leaves something to be desired.
The expert weighs in: “The Ivy League Tournament returns after the conference opted out of last season due to COVID, with the top four teams headed to Harvard's Lavietes Pavilion to decide the NCAA qualifier. Princeton, Yale and Penn have already booked tickets, but who grabs the fourth spot? Four teams — Harvard, Brown, Cornell and Dartmouth — are likely to take it down to the final game of the regular season on March 5. Princeton ranks in the top 20 nationally in six offensive categories, including the top 10 in scoring offense, while Penn (Dingle) and Yale (Azar Swain) boast the top two scorers in the league. The three Ivy Tournaments played since its inception — it hasn't taken place since 2018-19 — have produced three different winners in Princeton, Penn and Yale.” — Kyle Franko, The Trentonian (N.J.)
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
When: March 8-12
Where: Boardwalk Hall; Atlantic City, N.J.
The favorite: Rick Pitino already took care of leading a fifth different team to the NCAA tournament when Iona won the MAAC tournament title last season. The Gaels haven’t fallen off any this season and are the clear favorites to win another championship in Atlantic City in two weeks. One rough stretch on the road in early February with losses at Niagara and Siena are the only blemishes thus far on Iona’s MAAC résumé.
The dark horse: Marist is on a roll with the end of the regular season approaching. Of course, there was pretty much nowhere to go but up when the Red Foxes were sitting at 8-13 overall and 3-9 in the MAAC after losing eight of 10 games to start the new year. Wins against Monmouth and Siena this month give credence to Marist’s ability to make a MAAC tournament run behind freshman leading scorer Jao Ituka.
Mid-American Conference
When: March 10-12
Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse; Cleveland
The favorite: No Jason Preston, apparently no problem for Ohio. The Bobcats’ do-everything star is now plying his trade for the Los Angeles Clippers, but there hasn't been much of a letdown in Athens, Ohio. There's more balance, for one, with Mark Sears, Ben Vander Plas (fresh off a recent triple-double) and Jason Carter all scoring in double figures. They all kind of do a bit of everything, with Vander Plas and Carter the team’s top rebounders and Sears and the 6-8 Plas the leaders in assists.
The dark horse: Did Akron put its best foot forward with consecutive losses to Western Michigan and Northern Illinois in mid-February? Definitely not, but that doesn’t mean former Illinois coach John Groce doesn’t have a team capable of making a MAC tournament run. Enrique Freeman is averaging a double-double this season, and South Florida transfer Xavier Castaneda has added another scorer and facilitator to the mix.
The expert weighs in: “The MAC Tournament always seems to be Toledo's to lose — and somehow, that always ends up happening. Last year, Ohio knocked out the Rockets and went on to win the tournament and earn the conference's automatic bid. However, Ohio's reign as conference champions could be a one-year term, particularly if Toledo, Kent State or Buffalo (the preseason favorite in the coaches poll to win the MAC Tournament) continue their late-season runs. Buffalo has won seven in a row, and the Toledo-Buffalo game March 1 and the Buffalo-Kent State game March 4 each could have a tournament-type feel to it.” — Rachel Lenzi, Buffalo (N.Y.) News
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
When: March 9-12
Where: Norfolk Score Arena; Norfolk, Va.
The favorite: North Carolina Central could still trip up Norfolk State in its past to MEAC tournament favorite with a season series sweep, but the Rams have the better overall résumé this season. That’s from both an advanced metrics standpoint, better nonconference wins and a more productive, deeper team. A road win for North Carolina Central at Norfolk State on Monday, though, could shift that thinking.
The dark horse: Any team other than Norfolk State or North Carolina Central would be a dark horse, so consider the MEAC tournament the final stage of Coppin State coach Juan Dixon’s interview for the Maryland job. The regular season did Dixon no favors — particularly the part where the Eagles started the year 1-14 — but a MEAC tournament title and a trip to the NCAA tournament might just be enough for Maryland to overlook his sub-par record as a head coach and give him the job based on the national championship he won as a player.
Missouri Valley Conference
When: March 3-6
Where: Enterprise Center; St. Louis
The favorite: An MVC tournament title isn’t a sure thing for Loyola Chicago — not with AJ Green healthy for Northern Iowa and the combination of Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim at Missouri State — but the Ramblers still claim favorite status. As a team, they’re better thanks in large part to their efficiency on the offensive end. Loyola ranks in the top 10 in two-point field goal percentage and top 15 in three-point percentage.
The dark horse: Even Drake is probably too good to be considered a dark horse considering the Bulldogs swept their season series with Loyola. Going further down the league standings then yields Southern Illinois as a possibility. The Salukis struggled through the first two-thirds of conference play, but they seem to have figured out how to compete more consistently starting the middle of this month. Not beating any of the three teams in the regular season probably doesn’t bode well for SIU’s chances come Arch Madness, but if Marcus Domask, Lance Jones and Ben Coupet all stay hot at the same time like they have in this run the Salukis won’t be out of the mix.
Mountain West Conference
When: March 9-12
Where: Thomas & Mack Center; Las Vegas
The favorite: Narrowing down a singular favorite in the Mountain West tournament is a challenge. Colorado State boasts the best player in David Roddy. San Diego State has the best defense in the country. Boise State has the most Quad I wins. The answer? It’s tough to pick against Roddy and Colorado State. The 6-5, 252-pound guard is averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists, and the Rams have the best record in Quad I and II games among the MWC’s best.
The dark horse: So many teams with a realistic claim as a potential MVC tournament favorite narrows the number of dark horse contenders. Utah State qualifies, though. The Aggies would have the best player in the league if not for Roddy in senior forward Justin Bean, but, to date, they only have one win and several close losses against the MWC’s top four teams.
Northeast Conference
When: March 2-8
Where: Campus sites (Higher seeds host)
The favorite: There’s only one NEC team that's received votes in the Associated Press Top 25. Bryant might be neck and neck with Wagner for the regular season title, but the Bulldogs have a quartet of bad losses to the Seahawks’ one. Wagner’s overall résumé, including a Quad I win from early November at VCU, puts the Seahawks in the catbird seat come next week’s NEC tournament.
The dark horse: It’s Wagner, Bryant and then everybody else in the NEC tournament. Merrimack has as good an argument as any of the “everybody else” given it knocked off Wagner on Feb. 12 on the Seahawks’ home floor. Just forget about the nearly double-digit Quad IV losses the Warriors have taken. They wouldn’t be a dark horse without them. Of course, a Merrimack tournament win wouldn’t come with an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The Warriors aren’t eligible until 2023-24.
The expert weighs in: “The No. 1 seed has won this usually-wacky league’s tourney only three times in the last 10 seasons and the final has been 1 vs. 2 only four times in that span. Want a spoiler? Long Island (currently No. 3) beat Bryant two weeks ago and lost twice to Wagner, but the first time Wagner needed two tying threes in the final 10 seconds of regulation to force OT. If Wagner wins, it could be as high as a No. 14 seed in the NCAA tournament (uncharted waters for the NEC). Anyone else? Say hello to the First Four.” — Carmine Angioli, Staten Island (N.Y.) Advance
Ohio Valley Conference
When: March 2-5
Where: Ford Center; Evansville, Ind.
The favorite: Few teams have been as dominant in their respective leagues as Murray State has been in the OVC. The Races haven’t just won games. They’ve dominated their opponents nearly every night. It’s why they wound up in the Associated Press Top 25 two weeks ago and have climbed steadily up the poll since. It's not a fluke of playing in the OVC either. Murray State essentially has a top 50 offense and defense nationally.
The dark horse: The true dark horse candidates in the OVC don’t even have a chance. It’s essentially a three-team league at this point, and two of those teams (Murray State and Belmont) are headed to the Missouri Valley next season. Morehead State is currently running third in the OVC, and the Eagles do have some upset potential with John Broome (16.6 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 4.0 bpg) manning the post.
Pac-12 Conference
When: March 9-12
Where: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas
The favorite: Tommy Lloyd didn’t inherit a project when he took the Arizona job. It’s probably why he left Gonzaga for Tucson, Ariz., in the first place. The Wildcats would have been in last year’s NCAA tournament if they weren’t facing a self-imposed, one-year ban. Still, Lloyd had plenty to work with, and he’s gotten the absolute most out of guys like Bennedict Mathurin, Azuolas Tubelis, Christian Koloko and Kerr Kriisa. The Wildcats aren’t just a Pac-12 tournament favorite. They’re a national title contender.
The dark horse: Who would have thought Oregon would slip to “dark horse” status. The Ducks entered the season as the No. 13 team in the country and promptly lost three of their first six games. Those struggles continued through December and have returned this month. The individual talent is there, but Dana Altman hasn't been able to successfully piece it together.
Patriot League
When: March 1-9
Where: Campus sites (Higher seed hosts)
The favorite: Colgate essentially ran away with the Patriot League regular season title. The Red Raiders have the No. 1 offense in the conference and, while they’re significantly behind Navy, the No. 2 defense. Colgate might not be the NET darling it was a year ago — and that was almost solely a product of a strange schedule because of the pandemic — but the Red Raiders looked primed to make it three NCAA tournament appearances in a row.
The dark horse: Of all the Loyolas, Loyola Maryland is the least known. Loyola Chicago became the shiny new mid-major with its Final Four run in 2018, and Loyola Marymount had Bo Kimble and Hank Gathers back in the late ‘80s. Loyola Maryland is a long shot, but high school-turned-college teammates Cam Spencer and Jaylin Andrews give the Greyhounds a productive, intriguing backcourt.
The expert weighs in: “Matt Langel is an outstanding coach, and he's built a very strong, consistent program at Colgate. The Red Raiders have a very strong starting lineup with four players averaging in double figures. Two other players average just below 10 per game. Nelly Cummings is a strong candidate for Patriot League Player of the Year. Navy currently holds sole possession of second place and is a veteran team that plays incredible defense. Scoring has become an issue for the Midshipmen, who have a hard time getting to 60. Frankly, Navy cannot keep up with Colgate in a high-scoring contest. Colgate beat Navy 60-50 in Annapolis. Seniors John Carter and Greg Summers are the leaders for Navy. Boston University is breathing down Navy's back. Jevante McCoy is a smooth player and averaging almost 17 per game for the Terriers, who have three players in double figures.” — Bill Wagner, Annapolis (Md.) Capital Gazette
Southeastern Conference
When: March 9-13
Where: Amalie Arena; Tampa, Fla.
The favorite: This year’s Kentucky team is not the standard freshmen-loaded, everybody’s a one-and-done squad. The Wildcats actually have upperclassmen. Several of them. Like six of the top seven in the rotation. So being able to match that experience — particularly in the form of national player of the year candidate Oscar Tshiebwe — with a five-star, one-and-done freshman like TyTy Washington has given Kentucky a team actually higher on production and success than future NBA potential.
The dark horse: Alabama is genuinely one of the most difficult teams in the country to figure out this season. The Crimson Tide have won some big games, knocking off the likes of Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor. Alabama also got thumped by Memphis back before the Tigers figured out they could be good and lost to SEC cellar dwellers Missouri. Should the Tide figure out they have as many talented guards as any team in the country, they could be hard to handle in the SEC tournament.
Southern Conference
When: March 4-7
Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center; Asheville, N.C.
The favorite: Malachi Smith was overshadowed playing at Belleville West alongside E.J. Liddell. That’s certainly not the case for Smith now that he's become Chattanooga’s best player. The 6-4 guard is a top 15 scorer in the country and the primary reason the Mocs are a legitimate favorite to claim the conference tournament crown. Getting Silvio De Sousa back from an abdominal injury doesn’t hurt Chattanooga’s cause either.
The dark horse: The way both Chattanooga and Furman finished the regular season — i.e. not firing on all cylinders — pushed Samford into a more prominent position heading into the SoCon tournament. The Bulldogs started league play just 1-6, but they rallied through most of February to hit the 20-win mark and creep up a bit from a SoCon tourney dark horse into near favorite territory. Scoring leader Ques Glover kind of does it all for Samford, averaging 19.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
Southland Conference
When: March 9-13
Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center; Katy, Texas
The favorite: New Orleans has one of the top scorers in the country in senior guard Derek St. Hilaire. The 6-footer out of Atlanta has been held to fewer than 20 points just once in Southland play and scored a season-high 34 points in the Privateers’ road win at Houston Baptist. That New Orleans can pair another strong scorer with Hilaire in fellow senior Troy Green gives the Privateers’ a 1-2 punch the rest of the Southland might have trouble matching.
The dark horse: A team not made New Orleans or Nicholls State winning the Southland tournament will be a surprise. That means most of the rest of the league would fall under dark horse simply because their odds aren’t great to knock off either of the top two teams. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is intriguing, though, because it has a 6-5 forward averaging a double-double in Isaac Mushila and a 2019 N-G All-State First Team selection running the point in former Springfield Southeast standout Terrion Murdix.
Southwestern Athletic Conference
When: March 9-12
Where: Bartow Arena; Birmingham, Ala.
The favorite: Southern, like most SWAC teams, took its lumps early in the season to pay some bills with guarantee games against the likes of Kentucky, Louisville and Nebraska. Conference play hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing — in-state rival Grambling was a particular thorn in the side — but the Jaguars have managed to stay in the regular season title hunt. Southern has had both the No. 2 offensive and defensive efficiency in SWAC play and can rely on a trio of double-digit scorers led by junior forward Tyrone Lyons.
The dark horse: Grambling has certainly made the best case for a SWAC team not in the top three of the conference to leave Birmingham with the conference tournament title. The Tigers knocked off Southern twice and won their only game against Alcorn State. Texas Southern was the only top SWAC team Grambling couldn’t topple, but the Tigers were in close games both at home and on the road.
Summit League
When: March 5-8
Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center; Sioux Falls, S.D.
The favorite: Two of the Summit League’s top six players are on the South Dakota State roster. It might take Baylor Scheierman and Douglas Wilson together to equal one Mike Daum, but the Jackrabbits have still managed to maintain their stranglehold on the top of the conference. Toss out a fairly disastrous nonconference road loss at Idaho, and South Dakota State’s résumé has the look of a Summit League team about to clinch another NCAA tournament berth.
The dark horse: Kansas City jumped from the Western Athletic Conference to the Summit League last season and didn’t immediately fall to the league cellar. A credit to coach Billy Donlon, who was unreasonably run out of Wright State and spent time on John Beilein’s staff at Michigan before taking the job with the Roos. A conference tournament title in year two, though, will probably only come if Chicago guards Evan Gilyard (Simeon) and Marvin Nesbitt (Butler Prep) take control. The duo is averaging a combined 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
The expert weighs in: “This year’s Summit League race has been dominated by South Dakota State. Can they continue that dominance in the tournament? The Jackrabbits won the league title going away, and entered the final week of the regular season 16-0 in conference play. That doesn’t mean they’re a lock to go dancing, however. The Jacks have been knocked off in the conference tournament in each of the last three years, including once by a 20-loss, No. 8-seeded team when they were the heavily favored top seed (Mike Daum’s senior year, no less). And while SDSU’s record is head and shoulders above the rest of their foes, North Dakota State played them close in both meetings. Beating them a third time would be difficult. And Oral Roberts looms as well, still boasting the talents of Max Abmas, who sparked ORU's run to the Sweet 16 last March.” — Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader
Sun Belt Conference
When: March 2-7
Where: Pensacola Bay Center; Pensacola, Fla.
The favorite: Texas State started Sun Belt play just 3-3 into late January, but the Bobcats solidified their place atop the league standings — yet again — with a dominant run this month. That string of wins included victories against fellow contender Appalachian State and a mix of mostly the middle of the Sun Belt pack. Texas State ranks in the top 30 nationally in three-point shooting, so if the Bobcats get hot from beyond the arc in the conference tournament the rest of the league might not be able to keep up.
The dark horse: South Alabama is part of that crowded middle of the Sun Belt standings. The Jaguars weren’t able to knock off league leaders Texas State or Appalachian State, but they did split their series with Georgia State and Troy, so they showed they can compete in the upper tier of the conference. A trio of SEC transfers in Jay Jay Chandler (Texas A&M), Charles Manning (LSU) and Javon Franklin (Auburn) might be enough to pull a couple upsets and lock down the Sun Belt’s auto bid.
The expert weighs in: “Sun Belt basketball is exclusively played in the Thunderdome. Texas State could be considered the favorite after clinching the conference regular season title and clinching the No. 1 overall seed on Thursday in the middle of an eight-game winning streak. But nearly every win has been close, as six of the Bobcats' past eight games have been decided by single-digit points. The Sun Belt tournament's current format, in which all 12 teams receive a berth and the top four seeds (Texas State, Troy, Appalachian State and Georgia State) each receive a bye to the second round, leaves the door open for an unexpected champion. Appalachian State was the No. 4 seed from the East Division when it took home the trophy last year.” — Drew King, San Marcos Record
West Coast Conference
When: March 3-8
Where: Orleans Arena; Las Vegas
The favorite: All Gonzaga has done is run roughshod over the WCC this season. The Bulldogs have a potential No. 1 pick in Chet Holmgren and two players that will probably get votes in the national player of the year race in Holmgren and veteran big man Drew Timme. Simply put, no team in the conference has more individual talent, and that’s why the Bulldogs have racked up a slew of blowout victories. The conference tournament doesn’t project to be any different.
The dark horse: BYU has finished in the top three in the WCC every season since it joined the league in 2011-12 after a dominant run through the Mountain West Conference. That streak is probably going to end this season. The Cougars have taken some bad losses this year — both to Utah Valley outside the conference and Pacific in it. Any team knocking off Goznaga is about the longest of long shots, but if BYU makes a run it will be because of the guard play of Alex Barcello and former Illini Te’Jon Lucas.
The expert weighs in: “Gonzaga will be overwhelming favorites in Las Vegas — where the Bulldogs will be chasing their ninth title in 10 years and trying to lock down a top overall NCAA seed — but for those who've grown tired of that same old storyline, there should be plenty of non-GU angles, too. The concept of a four-bid WCC began to lose momentum when BYU dropped four straight games in late January/early February, but the Cougars are still technically in the hunt. Saint Mary's is squarely in the NCAA field, and San Francisco would probably squeak in if the tournament started tomorrow. Gonzaga's dominance can make it easy to disregard the WCC Tournament, but the implications for SMC, USF and BYU should add some intrigue this year.” — Theo Lawson, Spokesman Review
Western Athletic Conference
When: March 8-12
Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Orleans Arena; Las Vegas
The favorite: New Mexico State has fairly well dominated the WAC tournament since joining the league in 2005-06. The only time the Aggies didn’t at least make the semifinals was in 2019-20 when the tournament was canceled because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The other 15 tournaments? Mark New Mexico State down for nine championships and the WAC’s automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. This year could be No. 10, with former Nebraska guard Teddy Allen a top 20 scorer nationally.
The dark horse: The Bryce Drew era started at Grand Canyon last season with both a regular season WAC title and a conference tournament title to claim the program’s first ever NCAA tournament berth. The Antelopes are lingering just behind the league favorites this year, with only a win against Seattle and losses to the other three teams atop the standings. Grand Canyon really only hit on one of four high major transfers this year, but former Arizona State guard Holland Woods II has been a nice backcourt complement to leading scorer Jovan Blacksher.