Illinois won its first regular season Big Ten title since 2005 on Sunday night, rallying past Iowa 74-72 at a sold-out State Farm Center.
The postgame celebration took place on a crowded court, flooded with fans who rushed from their seats after the final buzzer.
“We did this with a bunch of high-character guys but we could not have done this without all of you,” Brad Underwood said to the fans. “These trophy presentations aren’t over. We’re bringing a few more back to Champaign. Let the party begin.”
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini celebrate a title pic.twitter.com/GyFPxaVmHb— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) March 7, 2022
The Illini open the Big Ten tournament as the No. 1 seed at 10:30 a.m. Friday. They win the tiebreaker with the team they shared the Big Ten title with: Wisconsin. Illinois beat the Badgers in the teams' only regular season meeting.
Sunday night's opportunity came about after Nebraska rallied past Wisconsin earlier in the day. Had they won, the Badgers would have claimed the Big Ten title outright.
"This as not an easy win, this was not an easy season. We dealt with a lot," Underwood said on postgame radio. "Just crazy. I'm so happy for this team."
Illini took turns cutting down the nets as fans lingered. The scene played out in Underwood's fifth season.
"It's been a lot of work but it's been a lot of fun," Underwood said before finishing the net-cutting ceremony.
The Illini trailed by as many as 15 in the first half.
"We never got rattled," Underwood said. "We just hung in. We withstood it. Damn it, we're Big Ten champions."
Underwood said he watched parts of Nebraska's game against Wisconsin, at one point falling asleep on his recliner as the Badgers took the lead. He woke up in time to see the Cornhuskers cap their rally.
"I don't care how you win a championship," Underwood said. "It's pretty special."
Trent Frazier arrived at Illinois when Underwood did.
"It's so special to be able to be part of a program-changer," the fifth-year senior said. "But we're not there yet."
"This is just the beginning, we have bigger goals ahead of us."
Frazier took part in an emotional Senior Night ceremony.
"The main focus was not getting too high or not getting too low," he said. "We had to come out here and win the game. There were a lot of emotions. I thought we did a good job of finishing out the game."
Frazier had the basketball in his hand when the buzzer sounded, setting off a mob scene.
"All I see is 100 people around me," he said. "That's why I came to this school, to be a part of moments like this."
Coleman Hawkins had 11 rebounds in a clutch performance. He was happy for the seniors on the team.
"We did not want to let a Senior Night be a loss for them," he said. "Like Trent said, the job's not finished."
Fans were still on the court nearly an hour after the game ended.
"It was crazy, but I loved it," Hawkins told Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas.