CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Lieb comes by his height naturally.
His parents, Andy and Cindy, are tall. So are his older brothers Jack (6-foot-10) and Ryan (6-6), who played basketball at Lehigh and football at Drake, respectively.
So Lieb sprouting up from 6-3 as a freshman to 6-7 as a sophomore, 6-9 as a junior and then 7-foot by his senior season at Deerfield wasn’t necessarily unexpected.
Fine tuning Lieb’s 7-foot, 215-pound frame — mostly by adding to it — will be a primary goal for Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
“He was tall when he came into high school, but he just continuously kept growing,” Deerfield coach Dan McKendrick said. “Very skinny right now, and I know Coach Fletcher and the strength program will get him into that weight room as soon as possible. He works his tail off in the weight room. He’s just been growing so much he can’t put weight on.
“I think as he matures into his body, he’ll be able to hold on to the weight and be a really good player. Definitely someone who probably doesn’t project to make an impact in year one, but down the line I think he could be a nice player for the program.”
Lieb, who committed to Illinois on Thursday and signed on Friday after a whirlwind recruitment, does have work to do before he can establish himself with the Illini.
But it will be a continuation of the work he’s already put into his game.
He spent the summer before his senior year and throughout the 2019-20 season working tirelessly with Deerfield assistant coach Joel Kessler. Their focus? Lieb’s shot and extending his game to the perimeter.
“I owe a lot of credit to him,” Lieb said. “He really just fixed my shot with so many different mechanics. I became more consistent, and it’s something I’m continuing to work on. Basketball is getting away from big bodies down low. It’s more fluid. You want to have five shooters on the floor. I think it’s invaluable for someone who is as tall as I am.”
Lieb’s shot wasn’t necessarily broken before his work with Kessler. McKendrick always considered him a good shooter. What Lieb lacked was the confidence to make that a key part of his game.
“He always had really good touch,” McKendrick said of Lieb. “He didn’t have confidence in himself to seek out that shot. He always kind of deferred to pass the ball. … It was more about repetition and confidence. Coming into the year, Brandon was confident if people left him open he could hit that three.”
Lieb as a stretch five type center fits Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s desire to create his roster with dissimilar pieces. The Illini frontcourt didn’t have that piece.
With the ever present qualifier of “should he return,” Illinois has its physical force in the paint in sophomore center Kofi Cockburn.
Sophomore backup center Jermaine Hamlin is more rim runner/rim protector at this stage of his college career, and junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who can play the five, is at his best when utilizing a dizzying array of post moves on either block.
Lieb is different. At ease in the post, but also able to stretch the floor.
“I’m comfortable inside,” Lieb said. “I like going both hands and have good touch around the rim, but at the same time stepping out and being able to shoot pick-and-pop opens up a whole other area of my game. Defensively, I’m a really good rim protector. I enjoy playing man defense and running up and down. … I like playing inside out, and I think that’s pretty valuable for a big guy.”
The next stage of Lieb’s post development will come under the tutelage of Orlando Antigua. The Illinois assistant coach helped Bezhanishvili have a breakout freshman season in 2018-19 and helped turn Cockburn into Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019-20. Not to mention the bigs he worked with at his other coaching stops — especially the Kentucky quintet of DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Willie Cauley-Stein, Nerlens Noel and Julius Randle
“His track record in his coaching career is really outstanding. You’ve seen what he’s been able to do with big men over the years,” Lieb said. “Obviously, Giorgi and Kofi, he developed them. We went to an Illinois team camp, and we were able to watch two hours of one of their practices. Just seeing the way they use their bigs and how big they are on development was also such a big part of my decision.
“With the virus, I couldn’t get on any visits. Of all the schools, they’re one I’ve been to their campus multiple times. I’ve seen the coaching staff. I know what the practice is like. It was just a really good fit for me. I’m really excited to work with Coach O, and I know he’s going to offer a lot of different areas when he’ll improve my game.”