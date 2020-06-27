Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy early followed by heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.