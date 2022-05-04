CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Lieb’s rapid recruitment in the spring and early summer of 2020 came with a consistent message regardless the coaching staff on the other end of the phone call, text message or Zoom meeting.
Immediate success at the college level wasn’t necessarily in the cards. The 7-footer’s best basketball was still ahead of him.
Lieb knew the score. Even called himself a “late bloomer” big man after wrapping up his high school career at Deerfield. He trusted the process even if it meant playing just 15 games the past two seasons at Illinois and almost exclusively in short stints at the end of games that had already been decided.
Some players might leave in search of more playing time. Plenty have this offseason, with more than 1,500 players in the transfer portal as the calendar gets ready to flip to May. Lieb hasn’t put his name in the portal and isn’t planning on it either.
“People just want to find where’s best,” Lieb said. “I think that’s here for me. Being here two years, I think I carved out a role I can have on this team next year.
“I think I’ve really kind of been molded that way growing up just believing that things will work out how they’re supposed to if you put the work in and you stick with it. I know a lot of people get frustrated not playing at first, but in my mind, I’m thinking more long term, and that it will work out for me.”
Lieb has spent the last two seasons honing his game against Kofi Cockburn.
Lieb might have matched Cockburn in height, but he still gave up roughly 65 pounds to the two-time All-American.
So while Lieb can’t duplicate what Cockburn did in the post, there were lessons to be gleaned the last two seasons practicing against the most physically dominant center in the country. Lieb learned some skills on both ends of the court that can help him. Like poking the ball out or tying up his opponent defensively. Or using his agility to spin off a bigger opponent in the post offensively.
“I’m never going to be 270 or 280 bullying people in the post, but I have mobility and have length,” said Lieb, who played this past season at 220 pounds. “I think I’ve got good hands for my size and good touch. ... This team we’re really trying to get more toward running, transition and playing fast. We’re going to have an athletic group. I think I excel there, too.”
Brad Underwood has seen Lieb improve on the court the last two years. The Illinois coach put emphasis on the fact that Lieb has gotten better.
“As that process is happening with age and maturity, we see his confidence rise,” Underwood said. “He’s had moments in practice. He didn’t see those moments on the court, necessarily, but he really shoots it and has great hands. He’s got great timing as a shot blocker. I’m excited for him because the next four to five months are really big.”
Physical development the last two years has been as important for Lieb as skill development. That’s meant dedicated time with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and nutritionist Palmer Johnson.
Lieb was pleased with what he accomplished in the weight room during Illinois’ four-week spring workout cycle. His squat and bench press maxes are both up. The nutrition piece is key, too.
“Palmer Johnson, he’s great,” Lieb said. “He helps me with what I should eat and what I shouldn’t. For me, there’s not stuff I shouldn’t be eating, necessarily.”
Lieb doesn’t really have a caloric max he can realistically hit. The idea is to get him to consume between 4,000 and 6,000 calories each day.
“Whatever I can eat a day while also keeping my workout regimen,” he said. “I didn’t really get to that point of force feeding. That’s a really big mental part of it, too. You don’t want to get to the point where you’re not enjoying eating. I think I’ve found that with myself. I know how important nutrition is.”