ARCOLA — Marla Chrisagis has no plans to toss out her father’s old doctor’s bag.
“I will keep that forever. And it’s ratty, too,” Chrisagis said, with a laugh. “It’s carried many supplies and taped many an ankle.”
It was owned by Byron Bradford, who died on Oct. 14 at the age of 81.
Bradford always stepped up to the plate, according to his daughter, when Arcola’s youth athletes and other students needed his assistance. That included in a medical sense — and at times when Bradford might have been working beyond his element.
“Growing up, I remember one time in the middle of the night the phone rang, and it was one of his football payers,” Chrisagis said. “He said, ‘Coach, my dad’s having a heart attack.’ (Bradford) said, ‘Call 9-1-1,’ and (the player) said, ‘No, come out and take care of him.’ This kid thought Coach could take care of it.”
Probably because it felt as if Bradford could handle anything thrown his way.
Bradford is being remembered as an exemplary role model. A humble and gentle man of strong faith.
An impressive and respected coach, even after stepping away from full-time duties.
“He was a pretty good friend — an exceptional friend,” said Randy Rothrock, a Purple Riders athlete under Bradford in the early 1960s and the man who convinced Bradford to commit to one last year of football coaching in 1995. “You probably could never find anybody that would say anything negative about him. That’s hard to do, no matter what line of work you’re in.”
Lending a handBradford served as Arcola football’s starting center when the Purple Riders posted back-to-back unbeaten seasons in 1954 and 1955.
It didn’t take long for Bradford to further cement himself in Purple Riders football lore when he became an assistant coach in 1961.
Rothrock was a sophomore at that point.
“He always was the calming influence,” Rothrock said. “Coach Bradford never cussed or drank alcohol. Not many can claim that. We had a great bond.”
Bradford also was involved with coaching Arcola’s high school or junior high boys’ basketball, track and field, baseball and golf teams between 1961 and his 1994 retirement. He taught math, social studies, physical education and driver’s education to various grades, in addition to being a guidance counselor.
Guidance is exactly what many of Arcola’s students and athletes sought from Bradford over the years, once they got to know him.
Chrisagis recently was told by one of Bradford’s former players that Bradford kept him in high school. Numerous others have informed Chrisagis that Bradford may well have taught the entire city of Arcola how to drive a car. And Bradford lent his ear to at least one student as their parents went through a divorce.
The tales extend beyond Arcola’s school walls, too. Among those Chrisagis can recount are Bradford being asked to help a nun learn how to drive so she could do so during a mission trip overseas, and Bradford following the car of a woman in labor to the hospital to make sure, in case the car she was in broke down, that someone could transport her the rest of the way.
So it wasn’t a surprise that, when Bradford was in hospice care in Chrisagis’ Arcola home, that a Facebook callout for messages of support gained instant traction.
“Within half an hour to an hour, we had 120 comments or so. We started reading them to him. ... One of his players that lives in the area had written a letter and dropped it off in the mailbox,” Chrisagis said. “(Bradford) was my hero, and forever will he be missed.”
Coaching expertiseBradford is eternally linked with Steve Thomas, who coached the Arcola football team from the 1964 season through the 1993 campaign. Bradford was on each of Thomas’ staffs and stepped down when Thomas did.
The pair captured three Class 1A state championships and two runner-up showings, eventually leading to Arcola’s football facility being named “Thomas-Bradford Field.” Thomas died in 2001.
Rothrock, a foremost authority on Purple Riders football, said Bradford ultimately was part of 263 victories as either a player or coach for the Arcola program.
Rothrock remembers Thomas giving Bradford the first “five to eight minutes” of each game’s halftime so Bradford could take to the chalkboard and explain required adjustments on the offensive and defensive lines.
“Even after he retired, he was in the press box or end zone every game,” Rothrock said. “I’d be watching the ball like everybody else, and he’d say, ‘You see what that left tackle is doing? You see what that right guard is doing?’ He was still in his mind coaching what he would do (if he was on the sideline).”
Though Bradford often was even-keel, according to Rothrock, that just meant it was even more upsetting to kids when they got on Bradford’s wrong side.
Such as, Chrisagis said, when Bradford benched his quarterback-playing nephew for drinking. Thomas “chewed him out” before Bradford struck a real emotional blow.
“He said, ‘I’m disappointed in you,’” Chrisagis was told by her cousin, who reacted by bursting into tears.
“He was strong. He was optimistic. He set high expectations,” Chrisagis added. “But my dad, he would just look at you, and you didn’t want to disappoint him.”
Giving backBradford’s last big on-field contribution to Purple Riders football arrived in 1995, before he transitioned to part-time teaching that lasted until 2010. Rothrock, the Arcola principal at the time, asked Bradford to return to the football field under second-year coach Joe Marks.
The result: a 13-1 record and second-place finish in Class 1A. Kevin Monahan was a senior on that roster, and he called Bradford either Mr. Bradford or Coach Bradford until Bradford’s death.
“We were picked to finish third in the conference that year and we ended up second in state, to show you how much he was worth as a coach,” Monahan said. “Every single person that had played Arcola football over the course of about 50 seasons he came in contact with, and every one of those players respected and admired him.”
As much as the excitement surrounding that season, Monahan remembers a message Bradford delivered after every game.
“Here are all these rowdy 15- to 17-year-olds on a Friday night after a big win, and he’d always remind people of the responsibilities we had,” Monahan said, “and the decisions we could make and the impact of those decisions.”
That 1995 effort marked Arcola football’s last state championship game appearance until 2015, when Zach Zehr guided the Purple Riders to the Class 1A championship.
Chrisagis said Bradford grew close with Zehr, the Purple Riders’ coach from 2013 through 2016 and now Tremont’s coach, as well as current Arcola coach Nick Lindsey.
Lindsey, also the athletic director for the Purple Riders, couldn’t agree more.
“Just being able to sit down and just listen to him, he was such a humble guy and such a soft-spoken guy that you had no idea you were talking to one of the best coaches in IHSA history,” Lindsey said. “He would give his two cents but would also listen, and always he was such a good person.”
Leaving a legacyLindsey’s wife is an Arcola graduate, so Lindsey knew a fair amount about Bradford’s reputation before taking over the Purple Riders football program prior to the 2017 season.
Once Bradford extended a lunch invitation via written note — left on Lindsey’s desk after Arcola lost 26-19 to Central A&M in his first game coaching the Purple Riders — Lindsey came to learn quite a bit more about one of the men whose footsteps he was trying to follow.
“I always thought it was important for our kids to know who he was, too — know the historical factors of what Arcola football is and what it means to people,” Lindsey said. “It’s one of those staple people of your community you never want to lose. It definitely affects so many people.”
A ceremony in Bradford’s honor was planned to happen Friday at the football field bearing his last name, but recent COVID-19 pandemic concerns caused the event to be postponed. Organizers will try to hold it in the spring.
The biggest issue would be breaking the state’s gathering limit. Chrisagis was shocked when some involved in the event’s production estimated 500 to 1,000 people might want to attend. Arcola is a community of less than 3,000.
“He was in the last 24 hours here on Earth, and I said, ‘Daddy, I know you may not want this but we’re going to throw you one amazing party,’” Chrisagis said. “He would’ve been just fine with something simple because it was never about him. The best thing I could say about my dad is he was a team member.”
Rothrock and fellow Purple Riders alumni Mike Monahan and Jim Strange — all three footballers under Bradford — sat by Bradford’s bedside on the Friday before he died. The quartet reminisced about Arcola football teams from numerous decades.
And Bradford had a bit of a surprise up his sleeve.
“He hadn’t been able to walk on his own for a few days, and he got up in the middle of our conversation,” Monahan said. “(Chrisagis) said after when we were leaving that that was just him ... showing he could still do it and he could take care of himself and not to worry about him.”