Golden opportunity
Mahomet-Seymour hasn’t won a regional championship since 2005. Not only is Garret Risley’s team a No. 1 seed in the Class 3A playoffs, but the Bulldogs also are part of just a four-team regional with Normal West, Bloomington and Rantoul. The time is right for M-S.
Destined to transpireThe second regular-season meeting between Champaign Central and Centennial has been postponed twice in recent weeks. If it can’t be made up, there’s good news: The third-seeded Maroons and sixth-seeded Chargers will square off in a Class 3A regional semifinal at Central.
Too tough to callThe Class 2A Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional is among the area’s most daunting, with Pana, ALAH, Unity and Monticello all viable candidates to earn the championship. And neither Shelbyville nor Sullivan can be slept on. An ALAH-Unity semifinal matchup would be a doozy for area fans.
Theirs to loseSt. Joseph-Ogden boasts a No. 1 seed in Class 2A and, as of now, is at risk of meeting just one above-.500 team in its regional: fourth-seeded Iroquois West. But the Raiders have struggled of late, so Drew Arteaga’s Spartans seem in prime position to take home some hardware.
A much-needed winSpeaking of strangely-constructed regionals, the Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional contains zero teams currently on the right side of .500. Second-seeded Oakwood, however, has been playing well of late and appears an early favorite over PBL and Hoopeston Area.
Should we book it?I’m saying yes, regarding the idea of top-seeded Tri-County winning its own Class 1A regional. The Titans are a small-school powerhouse and have played well all season. But a potential semifinal between Armstrong-Potomac and Arcola might result in some great fireworks.
Do you like defense?If so, you’re hoping the seeds hold true in the Class 1A Meridian Regional. That’d pit second-seeded Salt Fork and third-seeded Tuscola against one another for the title. Led by veteran coaches Brian Russell and Tim Kohlbecker, discipline and gritty play would be the order of the day in a Storm-Warriors final.
They’ll need an upsetThe Class 1A LeRoy Regional is interesting in that the four quarterfinal teams all are local and the two pre-qualified semifinal teams aren’t. LeRoy, St. Thomas More, Fisher and Blue Ridge will seek to shake things up by preventing St. Teresa or Heyworth from doing what’s expected.