Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
My 2022-23 high school sports schedule reached its conclusion on June 5, when the Champaign Central baseball team came up short in a Class 3A super-sectional game against Springfield at Workman Family Baseball Field in Decatur.
That capped another lengthy stretch filled with athletic activity, beginning all the way back in mid-August with boys’ and girls’ golf.
Tons of successes, both individual and team-based, were experienced by local athletes. Those same athletes and others endured plenty of frustration as well. I got to be along for the ride on many of the IHSA journeys that ended with both pure joy or utter, if temporary, despair.
Some of my ventures went beyond simple wins and losses, too. There were historic happenings, monumental occurrences and devastating shocks along the way.
Our 2022-23 Preps Year in Review, put together by yours truly, will drop this coming weekend in The News-Gazette’s print pages and online. Most of it will appear in the Weekend Extra supplemental print edition, with Program of the Year content included in Sunday’s regular print edition.
As a primer to the abundance of memories that will be included in our Year in Review, here are five that stick out most to me from the 2022-23 prep season that was. I’ll return in Friday’s News-Gazette with five more meaningful memories. Please note I’m not including my interim work on the Illinois football/men’s basketball beat, which afforded me some fun travel opportunities to cover those programs.
Schacht tops the fieldChampaign Central’s Wade Schacht is one of the more entertaining athletes I’ve gotten to cover since I became The News-Gazette’s preps coordinator in late 2017.
He wears his heart on his sleeve, which isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. But he’s true to himself and isn’t worried what other people think about him.
Schacht also is a stellar golfer and really good tennis player. He got to display his skills in the former venture during last October’s Class 2A boys’ golf state tournament.
Schacht battled through two days at Normal’s Weibring Golf Club, and the regulation 36 holes wasn’t enough to decide an individual champion. He and Geneseo junior Hayden Moore went to a playoff, which Schacht won on the first hole.
Seeing the culmination of Schacht’s tireless golf work come in the form of a state title was a thrilling scene, especially considering how it transpired.
The never-ending game
Justin Bozarth’s Tuscola boys’ basketball team enthralled Douglas County earlier this year with a first-ever run to the Class 1A state semifinals, which ended with a third-place showing at Illinois’ State Farm Center.
That was pretty cool. But one game in particular on the Warriors’ postseason path will be unforgettable.
Tuscola traveled south to Altamont on March 3, battling the host Indians with a sectional championship on the line. What ensued was four regulation quarters and four overtime periods of utter madness.
The relatively young Warriors outlasted Altamont 72-68 for the program’s first sectional plaque since 2005. It’s one of the most exciting prep basketball games I’ve ever seen, with easily one of the best atmospheres surrounding it.
Patterson lets looseTuscola’s Lia Patterson broke out as a high school girls’ track and field star in her freshman year, helping the Warriors win the Class 1A team state title last season.
She kept trucking forward as a sophomore, garnering state championships in the 200-meter dash and 300 hurdles as part of Tuscola’s third-place team display.
This entry isn’t so much about Patterson’s success, though, but rather something that accompanied it.
Patterson typically is a very even-keel individual on the track, not wanting to show up anyone around her or leave a bad impression of herself. But she couldn’t hold back a flood of joyful tears upon her 300 hurdles preliminary result this year, as she posted a massive personal best.
She fell into the arms of coach Tracy Hornaday, and they shared a heartwarming embrace. That’s the kind of thing you’ll remember about a sporting event.
Love on displayWrestling is one of those sports in which spectators probably expect to see a limited range of emotions.
Matches are short, and competitors seem keen not to give an inch to their foes through any grand emotional displays.
This tends to change during the IHSA state series. And that’s always readily apparent within Mahomet-Seymour’s program.
Storied Bulldogs coach Rob Ledin is a big fan of letting his athletes know he loves them, regardless of the setting. That appreciation only ramps up when Ledin sees his kids achieving their goals at season’s end.
Stud grappler Mateo Casillas captured the Class 2A 195-pound state title in his senior season. Ledin was thrilled, but a different sort of emotion poured out during a postmatch interview with me.
Ledin couldn’t hold back tears as he expressed love not only for Casillas, but also for his many other senior wrestlers. His 2022-23 team, which gave Bulldogs wrestling its 1,000th all-time dual win, clearly meant a great deal to him. It was great that I got to see him show that.
Dodd makes the bigsThis one slightly expands the boundaries of my typical preps coverage, but it also has been a big part of my work in recent months.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alumnus Dylan Dodd (side note, I’m aware he graduated when it was just Bismarck-Henning, but I’ve been using BHRA to prevent confusion) was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 MLB Draft’s third round.
The right-handed pitcher thrived in the minor leagues, and he reached the end of this year’s spring training session in the running to play for the Braves in their first few games.
That wound up occurring, as Dodd made his MLB debut on April 4 by serving as Atlanta’s starting pitcher in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Helpfully for my purposes, the game was played at Busch Stadium about three hours from Champaign.
I received a credential from the Cardinals and made the trip down, watching Dodd throw an effective five innings and pick up the win. Seeing the excitement both within him and from his attending family and friends before, during and after the game was an extremely fun experience for me, and not one that comes around every day.