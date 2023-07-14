True to form, my intent of creating a top-10 list filled with some of my most memorable moments from the 2022-23 local high school sports season that was had to be split into a pair of top-five lists.
Because, as anyone else from The News-Gazette’s sports department can tell you, I have a penchant for writing far too much about a given topic.
In case you missed my column in Thursday’s News-Gazette, I’ve decided to offer a sort of primer for our 2022-23 Preps Year in Review — set to be released this weekend — by highlighting some of the most standout happenings I can recall from the local prep calendar that was.
I’ve opted to more so focus upon events that I was a more direct part of, versus moments that I only heard about and documented from afar. Granted, the final entry on today’s list somewhat subverts this idea.
With that out of the way, let’s get started on another five memories.
One-two punchSt. Thomas More has a storied volleyball history, especially in recent years. So it wasn’t necessarily a surprise to see the 2022 Sabers finding success, even with a new coach at the helm.
Former Champaign Central leader Evan Hook took over at STM and kept the team chugging along after its positive runs under Kelly McClure and Stan Bergman.
The Sabers, despite losing three Division I athletes to graduation and having a limited version of senior Mallory Monahan due to an ACL injury, rolled to a Class 1A super-sectional and were one set win away from the state semifinals.
This team was a lot of fun to cover, and the girls always showed appreciation to me for my presence at their matches. Setter/middle hitter Julia Johnson and outside hitter Shannon Monahan were among the stars, and both are set to return this fall.
On the heels of that effort, STM girls’ basketball decided to get in on the fun.
This Sabers team has experienced a bit more spread-out success compared with its volleyball counterpart, but second-year coach Erin Quarnstrom got her athletes to buy into a gritty style of play that carried STM all the way into the Class 1A state semifinals.
Even though the Sabers — led by the starting five of Emma Devocelle, Ava Dickerson, Maddy Swisher, Gianna Kreps and Ruari Quarnstrom — wound up placing fourth at state, it was nice to see these girls set and fully invest in a clear goal.
They attended the 2022 state tournament at Redbird Arena in order to begin believing they deserved to be there the following year.
Girls just want to have fun
The brainchild of Centennial junior varsity girls’ soccer coach Lindsay Aikman, the first-ever C-U Girls’ Soccer Night transpired on April 13 at the University of Illinois’ Demirjian Park.
Three matches were played, including varsity bouts pitting Centennial against St. Thomas More and Champaign Central against Urbana.
These contests were a great success. Many fans showed out to fill the bleachers and support their respective teams. And the athletes seemed to genuinely appreciate the chance to play on a Division I soccer pitch.
Younger community members received the opportunity to walk out with the high-schoolers before the matches started, extending the positive vibes beyond those who actually got to play.
Area girls’ soccer players and coaches want to see their sport reaching a similar plateau as some others in the IHSA ranks. This was a great way to work toward that goal, and it appeared to be very well received by the community.
‘Tiny’ comes up bigEmily Mennenga stands 5-foot-3. Her nickname, fittingly, is “Tiny.”
Softball is a sport in which an athlete doesn’t need to be overwhelmingly tall in order to succeed. Mennenga proved that time and again during her sophomore campaign at Le Roy.
Such as when she cracked a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of a Class 1A sectional semifinal game against Villa Grove, allowing the Panthers to walk off with a 4-3 win.
Le Roy’s surge to its first-ever IHSA state tournament appearance, which culminated in a third-place showing in Class 1A, would’ve stopped well short of where it did without this big blast from a small player.
Mennenga did plenty more to help the Panthers throughout their 33-win season, too, earning News-Gazette All-Area first-team status as a result. Her relatively calm demeanor after her home run stood out to me as the mark of both a winner and a great softball player.
Getting the callThe saga of Mahomet-Seymour’s Blake Wolters has offered quite a ride to outside observers in recent months. It’s hard to imagine just what that ride has been like from his perspective.
It reached a major stop last Sunday night, when the recent Bulldogs graduate was selected in the 2023 MLB draft’s second round, 44th overall by the Kansas City Royals.
I was fortunate enough to drop by Wolters’ post-draft celebration, held at Mahomet’s YoYo’s Coffee and Bar. The look on Wolters’ face told you everything you needed to know about his last few months.
Ever since he popped 98 miles per hour on the pitching radar gun last February, Wolters has been put through a spin cycle of MLB recruitment and prying eyes from across the state and nation.
His selection by the Royals appeared to take a massive weight off his shoulders. He spoke more candidly and freely about the draft process Sunday night, and about what was next in his baseball career.
Congratulations to Blake. He’s earned this opportunity.
Gone too soonI’m sorry to end this on a sad note, but this happening arguably was the most impactful for me in the 2022-23 school year.
The sudden deaths of Prairie Central seniors Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr in a March sledding accident shocked those in Fairbury and its surrounding communities, as well as those outside of the Hawks’ school district.
I handled my reporting on this tragic incident from beyond the Prairie Central area. But everyone I’ve talked to about Bazzell and Fehr has left me profoundly moved by the impact these two young men had on everyone around them.
It’s never easy to see young people’s lives cut short. I’ve had to write far too many articles about the topic. This was an especially tough one because of the suddenness, how well known these two were, and how nice of people they were.
Rest in peace, Dylan and Drew.