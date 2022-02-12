Unlocking potential
It felt like both Mahomet-Seymour and Danville could have strong seasons back in November. But the Bulldogs have hovered around .500, and the Vikings have struggled since starting 6-2. So these teams have something to prove in their Class 3A M-S Regional semifinal game on Feb. 23.
Don’t trim your nails
You may be biting them when Champaign Central and Urbana square off in a Class 3A Morton Regional quarterfina gamel or when Centennial plays Normal West in a 3A Morton Regional semifinal game. The Tigers beat the Maroons 42-40 on Jan. 14, while the Wildcats beat the Chargers 70-69 on Dec. 3.
Rubber match on tap?
Iroquois West certainly hopes so. Should Raiders beat host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal, it would draw Prairie Central next. The Hawks won a Nov. 27 matchup with the Raiders 62-47 and then defeated them again 55-46 on Friday night.
Rivalries aplenty
The Class 2A Unity Regional pits Oakwood against Westville and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin against Hoopeston Area in Vermilion Valley Conference rematches. If seeds hold, St. Joseph-Ogden would meet host Unity for the regional title, but the Rockets beat SJ-O 67-44 on Friday night.
Making them earn it
Unlike in the local Class 3A and 2A brackets, 1A teams will compete in the quarterfinal round regardless of seed. Yes, that includes No. 1 seeds Tuscola and Cerro Gordo/Bement. While balance isn’t there across the classes, the Warriors and Broncos probably are itching to get going.
Reviving the Cola Wars
That’d occur if top-seeded Tuscola and fifth-seeded Arcola are able to win their first two games in the Class 1A Arcola Regional. Fourth-seeded Okaw Valley seems most likely to throw a wrench into things, but both the Warriors and Purple Riders have been playing well. Tuscola topped Arcola 44-28 on Dec. 21.
Plenty of fireworks
No shortage of offensive power at the Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional. The second-seeded host Sabers, fifth-seeded Salt Fork, seventh-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm, eighth-seeded Judah Christian and ninth-seeded Uni High all have put up big numbers this season.
An intriguing final
Second-seeded Milford and third-seeded LeRoy have had solid regular seasons. Both display a good mix of capable guards and post players that can help at both ends of the court. If the Bearcats and Panthers were to meet for the Class 1A Milford Regional title, it might fly under the radar.
Don’t discount the Panthers
Paxton-Buckley-Loda might be a long shot to reach the Class 2A GCMS Regional title game since the Panthers are a No. 8 seed and would have to beat No. 9 Clifton Central and top seed Monticello in order to get there. Coach Adam Schonauer always has his Panthers play hard, and PBL hung with Monticello earlier this season.