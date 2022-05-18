URBANA — Familiar sights and sounds began returning to the local high school sports scene in spring 2021.
Slowly but surely.
When the IHSA permitted postseason competitions for baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, track and field and boys’ tennis last year, it marked a turn from the uncertainty that began surrounding prep athletics in March 2020.
A greatly appreciated turn. Even if its finality still can’t be determined, with the ever-evolving state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet here we are in May 2022, in the midst of yet-another postseason for IHSA spring sports. Schedules are becoming more stable and familiar, with events more often affected by poor weather than the frustrating virus.
One event, however, had yet to make its return.
Until Monday afternoon.
That’s when the 39th News-Gazette Honor Roll track and field meet emanated from Urbana High School’s Gene Armer Track.
As has been the case for nearly four decades, some of the area’s best and brightest stars in running, hurdling, jumping and throwing gathered in a singular location for an exhibition that defies IHSA class barriers.
It was a true pleasure to bring this meet back after a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic and scheduling uncertainty. I had coaches and athletes asking me as far back as January if the meet would be taking place this year. This, and the impressive turnout Monday, displayed just how much interest there is in such a competition.
I didn’t have a firm answer to provide those coaches and athletes until roughly one month ago when Randy Anderson stepped in. Anderson has helped us procure meet medals through Illinois Top Times since I became preps coordinator in 2017, and he did so again this year.
Anderson went above and beyond, though, by having Anderson Ford of Clinton sponsor this year’s Honor Roll Meet alongside The News-Gazette. I can’t thank Anderson enough for that contribution, which was crucial in making sure we could get the meet back on the schedule.
Urbana High School also continued its gracious service as meet host. A huge thanks goes out to Tigers athletic director Steve Waller, who oversaw the entire meet on top of putting together the list of competitors in each event.
We couldn’t have asked for much better weather, with a sunny sky and the temperature in the low 70s. Several coaches jokingly thanked me for this during the meet. Little do they know I focused upon the weather portion of my hometown newspaper when I was first learning to read, so perhaps I did have an impact.
Many parent and student volunteers from Urbana’s ranks worked to keep the meet running smoothly. I didn’t get to talk with all of them, by any means, but I want to throw a special thanks to Denver and Darcy Miller.
The husband-wife duo — Denver is an Urbana graduate, Darcy is an Urbana High employee — handed out medals to the top-six finishers in each event. They dealt with a flood of individuals seeking their awards from events that finished at various times throughout the afternoon and evening, and they handled it with aplomb.
Urbana graduate Joey Wright knocked it out of the park when it came to public-address duties for the meet. He kept his voice busy from the open 1,600-meter run through the 1,600 relay and did a great job getting the crowd invested in every event.
The meet itself ran extremely smoothly. Lead official Bob Rice and his staff kept everything on time while also being kind with all of the athletes and coaches.
And what a great show of support from parents and non-competing athletes.
When field events kicked off at 5 p.m., it felt like the entire infield area was covered with people. The bleachers and ground-level fencing contained plenty of folks, as well. I’m not sure the 300 meet programs I brought to Urbana were nearly enough for the attending audience.
This was a great opportunity for athletes of different schools and backgrounds to interact with one another, both competitively and in general.
You could look one direction and see Murray State women’s track and field signee Alyssa Williams — our reigning All-Area girls’ Athlete of the Year out of Tuscola — warming up with her teammates. Then you could glance another direction and glimpse Iroquois West thrower Clayton Leonard — a future Illinois football offensive lineman — towering over most of those around him.
From what I saw, the athletes all were extremely supportive of each other regardless of the situation. I actually witnessed a Centennial runner embrace a Champaign Central runner after a relay leg. Even rivalries temporarily are put to bed by the Honor Roll Meet.
Some other memorable moments, from my point of view:
— This could have been memorable for all the wrong reasons, but I had a discus come within about five feet of me while moseying through the throwing area. Monticello icon Art Sievers can attest to this, as he came even closer to being struck by it while taking a photo. This is why you don’t walk with your back to a throwing ring, like I did in this instance.
— Tuscola freshman Lia Patterson and Urbana senior Tiarra Townsend-Cooper put together a thrilling finish in the girls’ 400-meter relay. They came flying down the homestretch and both lunged forward at the finish line. Patterson gave the Warriors a win by two-hundreths of a second (50.24 to 50.26).
— The boys’ 300 hurdles was solid, as well, for the same reason. Central senior Miles Wood and Danville junior Matthew Thomas strained for the line after clearing their final hurdles, same as they did five days prior in the Big 12 Conference Meet. Wood claimed the win by a nose (41.24 to 41.35).
— The meet didn’t end when the 1,600 relay races wrapped up. Three athletes still were competing in boys’ pole vault — Prairie Central junior Drew Fehr, Uni High senior Ivan Favila and Tuscola sophomore Will Foltz. Fehr ultimately took the win (14 feet, 7 1/4 inches) with only a few pit volunteers and some of his Hawks teammates and coaches looking on.
The number of individuals who thanked me for the meet’s return was gratifying. One comment I also heard a few times centered upon the meet’s location, as it formerly transpired at the University of Illinois’ facility. Waller actually addressed this on his pre-meet remarks to coaches.
None of these folks were upset with Urbana’s hosting, and Waller certainly is aware of that. More so, the Illini’s fresh new track and field setup at Demirjian Park is appealing to many people. Shifting the meet is a discussion for the future, along with potentially bumping the meet up on the calendar so it isn’t as close to the girls’ state meet and boys’ sectional meets that are taking place this week.
Overall, the Honor Roll Meet’s return was a rousing success. It offered a reminder of the past but also a glance at the present and future of high school track and field in the area.
What an exciting prospect, especially considering the difficult two years leading up to it.