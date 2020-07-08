CHAMPAIGN — “Emotional” was the word most often assigned by Harold and Prudence Adams to their involvement in last weekend’s Decatur-based Diamond Sports Promotion baseball tournament.
A rightful reason: The name of their late son, 18-year-old Drew Adams, was printed across the front of maroon-colored shirts worn by team members and fans.
Specifically as part of “Team Drew.”
Drew died in a canoeing accident on May 30, and several of his Champaign Central Class of 2020 friends came together to form Team Drew for a three-day baseball showcase.
It allowed them one last chance to play the sport together amid the COVID-19 pandemic while providing an athletic sendoff for Drew, a former Maroons baseball player and football player.
So it’s understandable if Harold and Prudence might have trouble defining a favorite moment from the extended weekend.
Yet Prudence summoned such a memory — after a brief pause — involving Leconte Nix, a veteran Central assistant coach in football, boys’ basketball and baseball who coached Drew.
“We won the first game, and Coach Nix gave me the team ball,” Prudence said, “and then our family went down and took a picture with the team. That was really meaningful because those were Drew’s good friends and kids we’ve known for so long. They’re our family.”
Harold and Prudence have found plenty of extended family members since losing part of their immediate family.
Drew’s death just days after his virtual high school graduation has led to an outpouring of support for his parents and sisters, Ruby and Sophia.
“It was very emotional, but it was so amazing,” Prudence said. “Just seeing so many of his friends and family members … it was a huge crowd.”
Team Drew, comprised entirely of 2020 Maroons alumni, posted a 2-2 record during their Friday through Sunday tournament action.
“It was good for the kids to be together one more time on the field,” Harold said. “I think that would’ve been the case with Drew. Obviously, with Drew’s passing, it made it a lot more emotional.
“But hopefully getting together and doing it one more time will give us good memories, and they were able to be together and support one another for a few days.”
Harold stood in the third-base coach’s box during those four games. Even though he didn’t get to see Drew stride to the plate from that spot, fond memories still popped up from when Harold coached Drew and his pals prior to them entering high school.
“It was a very familiar position for me,” Harold said. “I knew most of the kids — knew their strengths, their weaknesses — and so it was kind of like old times and second nature to me to be standing in the third-base box giving signs.”
Both Harold and Prudence have balanced personal grief with a belief that others who knew Drew need the opportunity to handle their own sadness as well.
“The seniors didn’t get to have what was expected to be a very good senior season,” said Harold, referring to a 16-strong Central group getting its last prep campaign canceled this past spring because of the pandemic. “This was, first and foremost, I think a great way for the seniors to get together and play one more time. And then, of course, playing as Team Drew made it that much more special and a little emotional.”
That translated beyond the diamond as well. Prudence has spent years sharing conversation and cheering on the kids with other Maroons parents, and she acknowledged the weekend’s viewing experience was “definitely different” than ones from the past.
“We all wanted the team to win, but I feel like, more importantly, it was all about the fact they got to play and everyone was just really supportive of our family,” Prudence said. “The tone was more about the love and support for Drew than it was for anything else.”
Another big gesture of that in a weekend full of them came from Joel Sarver, a 2020 graduate and Northwest Florida State College signee who happened to have activities scheduled down south in the same timeframe as the Decatur tournament.
It didn’t stop Sarver from making the quick trip north to share in Drew’s remembrance. He pitched in Team Drew’s first game, a complete-game effort that Harold called “efficient” and “very much like a Joel Sarver outing.”
“He got up here Thursday night, we drove him over there to pitch Friday morning and somebody actually drove him back to Champaign,” Harold said, “and then he ended up with an Uber drive actually, I think, to Midway (International Airport) to go back to Florida. It was a whirlwind 24 hours for Joel, but we wanted to make sure he could get back to pitch a game, and he really wanted to.”
It’s clear this entire baseball tournament setup was meant to positively affect as many people who knew Drew as possible. But it also will be impacting folks who might have never known him.
Through Team Drew T-shirt sales and general donations, nearly $16,000 already has been raised toward the Drew Adams Memorial Scholarship. The first version of it will be given out in 2021, the recipient decided annually by six of Drew’s closest friends.
Those who missed out on the first order of Team Drew T-shirts can visit https://campusink.printavo.com/merch/15554-drew-adams-memorial-tees/ and make a purchase through the end of Sunday.
“It’s kind of unbelievable,” Prudence said. “I’m almost speechless. … You never really think about how much support you have in your community until you need it, and now we’re realizing how fortunate we really are.”
Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).