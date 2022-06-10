MAHOMET — Athletic success at Mahomet-Seymour High School is old hat.
Plenty — and I mean plenty — of students have gone through the Bulldogs’ system and produced incredible accomplishments in their ventures of choice.
Winning an IHSA team state championship, though? That’s not quite as common, even within a sports-crazed community such as this one.
The M-S wrestling program made it look easy for a while, winning Class A dual-team titles in 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988 and 1989 under legendary coach Marty Williams.
Girls’ track and field has three Class A state championships to its name, courtesy its 1979, 1980 and 1997 teams.
Boys’ cross-country claimed the 2017 and 2018 Class 2A crowns. Football topped the Class 2A field in 1978. Boys’ golf did the same in 2011. And competitive dance won the 2015 Class 1A state championship.
A good lineage.
But also one that shows just how tough it can be to reach the top of a sport’s IHSA mountain.
That’s why the M-S community is especially cherishing what Bulldogs softball has accomplished over the last two weeks.
That showed in the crowd that gathered Monday evening at Workman Family Softball Field on the Millikin University campus in Decatur, where M-S dispatched reigning Class 3A state champion Highland 4-1 in a super-sectional game.
Many tears and joyful hugs were shared on the turf infield once the game went final and the Bulldogs officially booked their first-ever state tournament berth in Friday’s Class 3A semifinals at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
But there also was a palpable shock among the athletes, coaches and spectators milling around the facility.
Even if they believed something like this could happen, actually seeing the situation play out in reality created a whole new sensation. A mixture of pride for the present and anticipation for the future.
A program that previously had won just four regional plaques and nothing else come postseason time now could be a state champion by the end of the week?
It’s an emotionally-charged prospect.
M-S coach James Heinold oversaw run-of-the-mill practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday also included a less-ordinary News-Gazette photo shoot for the entire team, the results of which are featured inside this edition.
A grand sendoff transpired Thursday morning from the high-school parking lot, allowing any anxiety or concern about Friday’s 12:30 p.m. state semifinal game between the Bulldogs (27-5) and St. Ignatius (29-8-1) to temporarily dissipate in favor of enjoying the moment.
Orange and blue cowboys hats dotted the athletes’ heads. Heinold credited the team’s six seniors for that fashion choice, as well as the white cowboy hats gifted to each coach.
Heinold initially claimed he wouldn’t be donning such a hat. Within five minutes, he was conducting a short interview for local television while sporting a white cowboy hat.
A long, yellow school bus eventually appeared before the team, driven by Tammy Zindars. A bit of window paint on the bus indicated she’s the squad’s No. 1 fan.
Zindars led the girls and their parents in a brief chant before driving toward Peoria, shouting “B-U-L-L” and receiving a “D-O-G-S” cheer in response while holding up a sheet of paper featuring those letters.
Team parents went all out in their decoration of the bus. They hit each and every window with a player’s name or some words of encouragement. The interior of the bus was flush with blue and orange banners, streamers and ribbons.
Each player received multiple goody bags for the trip. Those treats actually took up so much space on the bus that some of the moms had to temporarily remove them so the girls and their luggage could make it aboard in full.
Many, many pictures were snapped as a growing throng of rooters accumulated along West State Street. A little after 11:30 a.m., a single police truck turned on its sirens and began guiding the bus away from the school.
The athletes stuck their heads out the windows, basking in both the day’s sunny weather and the oncoming adulation from community members.
The latter hit them in full force when the bus turned left onto State Street. A row of humanity — largely made up of young people — yelled words of appreciation and displayed signs bearing the athletes’ names.
It was a red-carpet ceremony fit for the school’s newest sports stars.
Mahomet-Seymour High School is roughly 90 miles from Louisville Slugger Sports Complex. That should make it easier for Bulldogs backers to trek northwest if they’re able — especially when compared to travel distances for fellow 3A state semifinalists Lemont (138 miles), St. Ignatius (164 miles) and Antioch (187 miles).
Even though rain is anticipated in Friday’s forecast, there should be ample fanfare for everything M-S softball does during its state tournament stay.
After all, it’s not every year the Bulldogs compete on such a stage.