Dirt-track auto racing runs in my family. Part of my family, anyway.
I have a maternal cousin who races modified cars on the dirt. He’s done so for several years, carrying a few sponsors local to his area (northwest Indiana) and working with a small crew to make sure he’s capable of running on what he deems a “once-a-week” budget during these warm months.
He recently allowed me to sit in his car, with the motor running, and experience the feeling. I didn’t drive. The last thing I’d want to do is put him out of action for a month by immediately wrecking his ride.
If you’re claustrophobic or adverse to consistently loud noise, I wouldn’t advise becoming a dirt-track racer.
That said, there’s always an alternative if you’re interested in the sport.
You could head to the numerous dirt tracks that dot Illinois and other surrounding states in order to watch extremely talented drivers show off their racing talents.
Two major tours currently ongoing are the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, which run simultaneously and visit tracks in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee.
The former tour caters to late models. To the casual observer such as myself, they’re the closest thing you can get to seeing a NASCAR vehicle on a dirt track. The latter tour includes shorter modified vehicles, a hybrid of open-wheel and stock cars.
Dozens of racers brought their versions of both cars to Macon Speedway on Thursday night. The main event was the 43rd Herald & Review 100, contested by a cache of late models.
My cousin and his older brother both planned to drive down and attend as spectators, and they offered me a ticket. An hourlong drive, primarily across Interstate 72, abruptly put me at the doorstep of a prestigious dirt-racing event that I’d previously known nothing about.
Folks were pouring into the venue well before the first qualifying race began, shortly after 6 p.m. One thing that immediately stands out about the course they call “Mighty Macon” is that it’s small. Very small.
Laps are a mere fifth of a mile long. There are technically four turns per lap, though turns one and two combine to form a large arc at one end of the track, as do turns three and four at the other end.
There is a lot of racing that transpires at one of these events, not just the final races to determine who wins their class’ prize purse. The late-model cars and modified cars run separate of one another throughout all of this.
Hot laps kick things off. Drivers get three laps to post their fastest possible time, positioning them in the ensuing qualifying races. A handful of qualifying races for both the late models and modifieds send a batch of cars into their respective championship races.
It was during the qualifying races when I realized how crucial it was that I happened to bring sunglasses to combat the setting sun.
Nearly every spectator, sitting in bleachers that envelop most of the track, donned some sort of protective eyewear. This is because clouds of dust and chunks of dirt fling up from the quick-moving vehicles and pelt adoring fans.
It’s part of the charm of an event like this. I found it hilarious when I got home later and my nose was completely caked in dirt. Just remember to keep your drinks covered.
One thing I didn’t consider bringing was a pair of earplugs. Neither of my cousins wore them, so I didn’t feel so bad. Plenty of folks had them in. They were wise for that, as my head still is ringing while writing this. I’d advise, if you don’t frequent these races, to invest in earplugs early on.
Back to the actual racing.
The qualifiers is when I began to better understand a motto my younger cousin has espoused in the past: “rubbin’ is racin’.” And this is especially true on such a small, condensed track like Macon Speedway.
Caution flags began to fly frequently at this point in the evening. Something I found interesting is that a vehicle being involved in an accident doesn’t automatically mean that driver’s night is over. In fact, the vehicle might even be allowed to regain the exact position it held prior to wrecking, depending on the circumstance.
It makes a lot of sense. These guys aren’t making billions of dollars. They’re hard-pressed to make thousands. The first-place prize for the Herald & Review 100 was $7,500, and the listed first-place prize for the modifieds semi-main event was $1,500.
Considering these guys have to pay for travel, car maintenance and other help with their vehicles, that money isn’t going to last forever. These racers are doing what they do for the love of the sport, and that adds a lot of flavor and fun to the events.
After the main qualifying races, a series of consolation and last-chance races allows a few more individuals to sneak into the main draws even if they struggled during earlier runs.
The modifieds’ last race of the night was a 25-lap jaunt won by Mike McKinney, who quite literally led from start to finish after setting a track record in qualifying. It was dominant, though plenty of thrilling racing occurred behind him throughout.
The late models capped the showcase with a 100-lap marathon, the Herald & Review 100. Oakwood native Bobby Pierce has won the race on three occasions, though he wasn’t racing Thursday.
This was a wild battle throughout, with many cars dropping out as the tiring race wore along. Dust and dirt steadily soared through the air amid the roar of motors. I’m pretty sure a small rock or dirt clump struck me in the chest at one point.
Shannon Babb, Jason Feger, Brian Shirley and Ryan Unzicker were the four primary contenders for first place. Unzicker and Shirley duked it out during the last 15 laps, with Feger making a late charge. The El Paso native Unzicker prevailed at the end, winning the Herald & Review 100 for the second time in his career.
I’ve tried to describe this event in as much detail as possible for those who’ve ever considered attending a dirt race. It’s a lot of fun, and a very different form of sports entertainment from going to a baseball, football or basketball game. I’d highly recommend it.
There isn’t much time left on either DIRTcar series this summer. The cars were in Farmer City on Friday night. They’ll be in Highland on Saturday and Haubstadt, Ind., on Sunday.
The two series pivot to my younger cousin’s home track, Shadyhill Speedway in Medaryville, Ind., this coming Wednesday. He’ll be racing in the blue/fluorescent yellow number 25 among the modifieds.
The very last stop of the season is Fairbury Speedway on July 28 and 29.
