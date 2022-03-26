CHAMPAIGN — Pat Ryan has been to numerous Illinois High School Football Coaches Association clinics in his lifetime.
Many of the appearances occurred while he was head football coach at Metamora, where he won two IHSA state championships and added five state runner-up trophies between 1990 and 2019.
His retirement from the position in 2020 coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic’s outbreak. And the disruption of in-person IHSFCA clinics.
It just so happens that the prep football organization’s return to in-person clinics included Ryan working in a different role.
Illinois football’s director of in-state high school relations could be seen all around the 2022 clinic, which is transpiring from Thursday through Saturday at multiple locations on the Illini’s campus.
“On a scale of 1 to 10, you’re 10-plus,” Ryan said when asked about being part of an in-person IHSFCA clinic versus one of the virtual versions that had been required amid the pandemic. “This is exactly what we were hoping for.”
“This clinic, when it’s been good over the years, has been a good networking clinic for high school coaches and to be connected with the university,” Ryan continued. “That’s the ideal situation.”
Ryan briefly addressed several of the state’s prep coaches on Thursday evening as they gathered in the lobby of the Smith Center, the Illini’s training facility.
St. Joseph-Ogden coach Shawn Skinner was among those to stop by.
“This kind of kicks off this final stretch of the school year, and then it does give us that opportunity to knock some ideas around and see what we want to do,” Skinner said. “It’s always good to hear other coaches talk (about) just how to get better.”
The clinic began with an open house at the Illini’s training facility, with coaches able to receive a tour of the building at their leisure.
“Talk about a recruiting tool. It’s beautiful,” said Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac coach Matthew Leskis. “Everything is just top-notch. It’s nice to see that. It’s nice to be a part of a university this size and have access to it, so I really appreciate that they do it.”
The open house was followed by a short introduction from Illinois coach Bret Bielema, who opened by apologizing for his pullover-and-shorts attire after arriving straight from a team practice.
Illini strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters each spent one hour later Thursday talking to any high school coaches who wanted to listen. Other Illinois position coaches shared some insight during another hourlong block.
This entire opening salvo for the clinic was a wise way to kick things off.
The high school coaches immediately felt valued as Illini coaches took extended time out of their evening to offer up wisdom. Beginning the playlist with Wright also was smart — because he’s highly engaging, and because strength and conditioning is a topic that applies to every prep football program statewide.
“Any time we go to clinics like this, if you can walk away with just one thing — maybe it’s a drill, a play, a technique, a philosophy,” Mahomet-Seymour coach Jon Adkins said, “if you can leave with one thing better than you walked in there, then it’s certainly done its job.”
Ryan said feedback from the clinic’s Thursday session has been “favorable.”
“It’s meaningful for me because a lot of these guys that are in this building are people that I respect and are very successful high school coaches,” said Ryan, who became an Illini staffer in April 2021. “To make sure that we have the kind of relationship that Coach B. wants with high school coaches, the message is clear.”
Friday’s second day of the clinic was a busy one, over at the I Hotel & Conference Center.
Guest speakers began delivering presentations on a variety of topics at 8 a.m. Between then and 5:15 p.m., a total of 33 coaches — 18 from high school teams, 15 from college programs — delved into a specific subject over the course of 50 minutes.
“It’s just a fraternity of football coaches. They help each other,” Leskis said. “I can pick and choose who I want to listen to, or if I want to focus on defense or offense or a certain type of blocking scheme. It’s just enjoyable.”
Sandwiched among those presentations was a roughly two-hour span with a few different speakers.
There was IHSA assistant executive director Sam Knox, who oversees prep football across the state.
He informed a large swath of coaches that a recently approved change to the postseason format — teams in Classes 1A through 6A being seeded 1-32 instead of divided regionally — is being revisited by the IHSA Board of Directors in April, primarily because of rising fuel prices.
There was outgoing IHSFCA president Mark Grounds, also Jacksonville’s football coach. He noted how the timing of this first in-person clinic since 2019 coincided with Week 2 of last year’s condensed spring football season.
“The clinic has changed over the years. I think we’ve got a great new format,” Grounds said. “This in-person clinic is about Illinois coaches. ... We’ve got to try to find a way to get them here for at least part of the weekend, so we can support this organization that, through a very troublesome time with COVID, has become very proactive in the fight for our football and the fight for our kids.”
There was incoming IHSFCA president Jeff Boyer, the Byron football coach who guided his team to the most recent Class 3A state championship last November.
“Bret (Bielema) has been very instrumental in improving this clinic, and I think that was very evident (Thursday) night with the open door over at the Smith Center,” Boyer said. “I also know that he’s very committed to building relationships with all you coaches.”
And, of course, there was Bielema.
He said Friday marked the first time he’d spoken at such a clinic within his home state as a head coach.
The Prophetstown native covered a number of topics over the course of nearly an hour, eventually glancing down at his watch and saying, “Alright, I’ll go five more minutes.”
Bielema appeared in his natural element throughout. He had plenty of material prepared on a slide show, including a deep video-based dive into numerous run-tackle drills he uses with the Illini.
And he spoke off the cuff with ease, drawing several laughs from the assembled prep coaches and keeping them transfixed. Even as Bielema surpassed the 2:30 p.m. barrier that was supposed to end his segment, no one left their seat for another destination.
Bielema also gave his 10 assistant coaches an opportunity to introduce themselves. And he pounded home Illinois’ desire to recruit within the state, making a nameless allusion to Wednesday’s verbal commitment of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond athlete Kaden Feagin to the Illini’s Class of 2023.
Similarly to Grounds, Bielema urged improved attendance at future IHSFCA clinics.
“My goal is to come back here next year and see this room full,” Bielema said to a large conference room that was less than half-full. “Bring your whole staff down. We had our staff over (at Smith Center on Thursday). We’ll do that every year. ... But we want to make this thing grow.”
Leskis was glad for the chance to hear Bielema and the Illinois assistants.
“They have a lot more experience at all different levels,” Leskis said. “(Bielema has) been in winning programs. So listening to them, they’ve seen it. They’ve done it. They’ve experienced it. ... So you kind of take what they have and see how you can apply it toward players and the culture I have.”
Ryan said Bielema also sat in on a few of the high school coaches’ presentations during the day.
“A state university should have a relationship with its high school coaches,” Ryan said. “We want to get them here, see what we’re about, and I think we’re starting to see those things happen.”
Southern Illinois coach Nick Hill also spoke for an hour Friday evening, and a barbecue buffet was on tap after that.
Saturday’s main event is the afternoon’s IHSFCA Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but clinic attendees also are welcome to hit up Memorial Stadium for the Illini’s first padded practice of their 2022 spring schedule.
In my discussions with some coaches, the biggest thing they looked forward to during the three-day clinic was simply returning to a familiar environment.
Along with Leskis, Adkins and Skinner, I saw local coaches from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Ridgeview/Lexington, St. Thomas More, Tuscola, Unity and Urbana soaking up the experience. There probably were other area connections I didn’t see during my time at the clinic.
“What we’re always looking to do is how can we make our program better than it was the year before and as best as it possibly can be,” Adkins said. “Even when I’ve been doing this 50 years and I’m old and can’t even walk anymore, I’ll still be at these clinics trying to learn and trying to get better because the kids deserve it.”
Ryan was among the legendary leaders whom younger coaches could pick the brain of at this year’s clinic.
Grounds made a point Friday of mentioning the need for those younger individuals to begin making their presence felt at the clinic in order for the IHSFCA to continue growing.
It’s something Ryan himself was familiar with back when he first started his time on the sidelines.
“When I was a young guy coming into this clinic, it was a lot about the Xs and Os,” Ryan said. “But it was also about sitting down with the older coaches and saying, ‘These are some of the things I’m struggling with,’ and having an older guy who you knew had success saying, ‘Hey, I went through that, too.’
“When you see guys like (Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s) Kenny Leonard walking around, the all-time winningest coach, and he’s approachable, and to get us all together like that, it’s invaluable for our profession.”