It feels like just yesterday I was at Weibring Golf Club in Normal on a picture-perfect fall Saturday, watching Champaign Central senior Wade Schacht sink a playoff-hole par putt to win the IHSA Class 2A boys’ golf state championship in mid-October.
Yet here we are, approaching the crowning of state titlists in multiple spring sports.
Yes, the 2022-23 school year and its athletic calendar are nearing their cumulative conclusion. It has featured another jam-packed run from August to the present, something we’ll further highlight during our Preps Year in Review package that will run in July.
But let’s also take a look at what lies directly in front of us, the upcoming postseason bonanza for local baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, track and field and boys’ tennis programs.
The small-school girls’ soccer teams and girls’ track and field athletes of all three classes kickstarted their respective playoff runs earlier this week.
Should Monticello or St. Thomas More manage to upset Williamsville or Athens/Petersburg PORTA, respectively, in a Class 1A regional final on Friday evening, I may need to make a trip to Williamsville for Tuesday’s sectional semifinals. The Sages and Sabers, two Illini Prairie Conference rivals, wouldn’t meet until next Friday’s sectional championship match.
I made a short trip up to Rantoul on Thursday for a 2A girls’ track and field sectional, where 51 entries from the contingent of Champaign Central, Clinton, Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello, Rantoul, Unity and Urbana all qualified for next week’s state meet.
The 1A, 2A and 3A girls’ track and field state meet will emanate from O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston next Thursday through Saturday. The 1A preliminaries take place next Thursday, followed by the 2A and 3A prelims next Friday and then the finals for all three classes next Saturday.
We have no returning individual state champions from last season, though coach Drew Sterkel’s Tuscola program will try to repeat as the 1A team state champion. The Warriors are led by standout sophomore sprinter and hurdler Lia Patterson along with freshman distance runner and pole vaulter Kate Foltz.
Rantoul senior Brianna Dixon ought to make some noise in the 2A field with her proficiency in high jump, sprints and hurdles. Champaign Central’s sprint relay team also could bring home some hardware in 2A, as could athletes like Centennial sophomore Noelle Hunt and Danville sophomore Nickiya Shields in 3A.
I am getting a bit ahead of myself on the overall spring schedule, to be fair.
Before the girls’ track and field state showcase comes the start of 1A and 2A baseball and softball regional games earlier next week.
We have numerous local regional hosts in baseball — Argenta-Oreana, Cissna Park, Le Roy, Milford, Salt Fork and Tuscola in 1A, as well as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, St. Joseph-Ogden and Sullivan in 2A. Should make it pretty easy for me, or News-Gazette cohorts like Joey Wright, Scott Richey and Matt Daniels, to find somewhere to drop by.
We don’t have quite as many small-school regional softball hosts — Salt Fork and Villa Grove in 1A, along with Iroquois West and Sullivan in 2A. But there’s plenty of good play to be had at those sites and others.
Also on the docket next week are a pair of local 2A girls’ soccer regional tournaments, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana. Urbana will meet Big 12 Conference rival Champaign Central in a regional semifinal on Tuesday night, which should be a compelling match after Urbana won the regular-season meeting 2-1 at Demirjian Park on the University of Illinois campus.
Don’t forget about boys’ track and field or boys’ tennis next week, either.
All of our in-area boys’ track and field sectionals are part of the 1A crop, being held at GCMS, Tuscola and Westville. The first and second of those are next Wednesday, while the Westville event will happen next Friday. Our 2A and 3A athletes all will head out of town in their efforts to qualify for state.
Luckily for the area, all local boys’ tennis players converge upon a single location for their state-qualifying tournament. That’s Danville Tennis Center this year, scheduled to host a 1A sectional meet next Friday and Saturday.
Coach Scott Davis’ Champaign Central crew is the odds-on favorite not only to win a team championship, but also to earn the most state qualifying slots.
Seniors Peter Smith, Sam Balogh and Schacht, along with juniors Ezra Bernhard and Elliot Gulley and sophomore Abel Vines all are capable of putting together a solid performance.
Uni High shouldn’t be forgotten about, either. Coach Luke Bronowski’s Illineks are led by junior Aryan Sachdev and juniors Taehan Lee and Mason Miao, among others.
The top four finishers in sectional singles and doubles forge ahead to the 1A state tournament in the Chicagoland area that unfolds May 25-27.
During that same three-day stretch in late May, I’ll be in Charleston for the second straight week with the boys’ track and field state meet set to transpire, with 1A prelims on May 25, 2A and 3A prelims on May 26 and finals for all three classes on May 27.
One intriguing item for boys’ track and field is the strong possibility of area throwers claiming the top three spots in both the shot put and discus in 1A. The senior trio of Garrett Taylor from Salt Fork, Chris Boyd from Tuscola and Mitchel Myers from Arcola is as good as it gets in the state this spring.
Urbana senior Jackson Gilbert, a future Illini, and Centennial senior Daniel Lacy are likely to impress among sprinters in the 2A and 3A lineups, respectively. And coach Phil Surprenant’s Salt Fork program will try to obtain its second consecutive 1A team state title, as well as its third since 2018.
Will either Monticello or STM girls’ soccer create an interesting situation by qualifying for the 1A state semifinals on May 26 in Naperville? That remains to be seen.
What’s more clear is that 3A baseball and softball regional tournaments will intersect with 1A and 2A baseball and softball sectional games, plus 2A girls’ soccer sectional matches, in the same final week of May as the boys’ track and field and boys’ tennis state tournaments.
Talk about a lot to keep track of.
But that’s what we’ll do in the pages of The News-Gazette, just like we’ve done for the last nine months of the 2022-23 school year.
Trips to Dozer Park in downtown Peoria for the 1A and 2A state baseball tournament and the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria for all classes of the softball state tournament have become a regular occurrence for me in the first weekend of June because of the area talent. Those could be preceded by drives to Bloomington and/or Decatur for sectional and super-sectional action in the same sports.
Will a 2A girls’ soccer team throw itself into the state semifinals ring in Naperville on that same weekend in June? Again, we’ll have to wait and see.
Same goes for 3A baseball and softball, which round out the spring season in the second weekend of June. Coach Nic DiFilippo’s Mahomet-Seymour baseball squad, led by MLB draft prospect Blake Wolters, is among those itching to trek to Joliet for the 3A state tournament, and big-school softball is back in Peoria the second weekend in June.
So what’s guaranteed for our coverage in the coming days and weeks?
Plenty of craziness.
Plenty of mileage.
And plenty of fun.