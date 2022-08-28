Adding a wrinkle
Jordan Quinn attempted just two varsity passes last season, and one of them was intercepted. But the Tuscola junior showed in Friday’s 30-13 win over rival Arcola that he’s made major strides as a passer. He finished 9 of 19 for 141 yards and one touchdown, also chipping in 91 rushing yards. His 6-foot-2 frame was going to be hard enough to bring down as a rusher, and now foes of Andy Romine’s program have to respect Quinn when he drops back.
Making a statement
St. Joseph-Ogden is seeking its first season of more than five wins under coach Shawn Skinner. A great way to start toward that goal? By defeating perennial Illini Prairie Conference power Monticello on the road, 21-14. In the Spartans’ previous five meetings with the Sages, they permitted 43, 43, 35, 50 and 50 points. Seeing his defense step up in this fashion — led by Ty Pence and Garrett Denhart — can only be promising.
Back to basics
When Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley won consecutive Class 2A state titles in 2017 and 2018, the Falcons’ defense stood out as a relentless force. Chad Augspurger’s first game as GCMS coach saw that same intensity, with the Falcons intercepting six Fieldcrest passes en route to a 23-14 victory. Kellan Fanson came up with three of those picks, taking some pressure off a GCMS offense that hasn’t set the world on fire in recent years. It doesn’t need to if the defense is this hot.
Welcome to the win column
Significant congratulations are in order for two programs on the edge of our coverage area. Max Fransen’s Watseka squad earned its first contested win since April 2021 when the Warriors stormed past Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 45-18. Anthony Shervino was part of three touchdown-scoring plays on the night. Sullivan/Okaw Valley snapped an even lengthier skid with a 33-27 decision versus Newton, giving John Bertetto’s club its first victory since September 2016. Quarterback Cooper Christensen accounted for 297 all-purpose yards to lead the way.