Is everyone ready for one of the most frenetic and entertaining weeks of 2022?
It’s only fitting it’s the final week of the year, as well.
A few high school basketball holiday tournaments occurred earlier this month. But the overwhelming majority of them will transpire between this coming Monday and Friday across Illinois.
Plenty of games and athletes are in action to pay attention to. It’ll be a sensory overload only matched by the sights, sounds, smells and tastes associated with a typical holiday family gathering.
But I’m here to narrow down the local listing a bit and let our readers know some of the items that most intrigue me about the upcoming holiday tournaments.
Sounds like a lot of Hoopla
Monticello’s simultaneous eight-team boys’ and girls’ tournaments, which tip off on Monday, regularly boast strong small-school fields full of local teams. But this year’s is especially interesting, given the way some teams have performed in the lead-up to the tournament.
Let’s start with the boys’ side.
The Purple Pool contains the host school, with the Sages coming off a Class 2A state runner-up finish but also trying to find their footing amid graduating an entire starting lineup. Other Purple Pool contenders Clinton and Oakwood are off to hot starts, with the Maroons looking truly dangerous under first-year coach Vic Binkley.
The Gold Pool is led by Tuscola and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, each of which has piled up wins through late November and December.
One could predict so many different championship-game matchups to occur. I’ll take a shot in the dark and say we get an all-Central Illinois Conference setup with Clinton versus Tuscola on Wednesday night.
On the girls’ side, arguably the most captivating game will come on the first day within the Gold Pool.
Neoga and Tuscola were ranked third and sixth, respectively, in the latest Associated Press Class 1A poll. Warriors coach Tim Kohlbecker recently told me he believes coach Kim Romack’s Indians are even better this year than last, when they placed third in Class 1A.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda will try to make some noise in the Gold Pool, as well, while both Clinton and Monticello should be threats in the Purple Pool. I’ll predict a girls’ championship game of Tuscola versus Monticello.
At the top of their classes
St. Joseph-Ogden and Prairie Central’s boys’ teams were expected to excel this season, and they’ve done just that thus far, with both teams carrying undefeated records into their respective holiday tournaments.
Coach Kiel Duval’s Spartans are seeded first in the 16-team State Farm Holiday Classic small-school tournament. Coach Darin Bazzell’s Hawks hold the same seed in the 16-team Williamsville Holiday Tournament. Each event begins on Tuesday.
All four of the Bloomington-Normal-based State Farm holiday tournaments are daunting to get through. SJ-O, after opening against Annawan, likely will need to get past some combination of Rockford Lutheran, Quincy Notre Dame, El Paso-Gridley and East Dubuque to play for a championship.
This all transpires during the course of four grueling days, as well. Illinois State men’s basketball signee Ty Pence will be asked to step up in a big way for the Spartans.
The Williamsville field is sufficiently loaded, as well, and also runs through Friday. Among the teams wanting to knock Prairie Central off its perch will be Illini Prairie Conference rival Unity, the No. 5 seed. The Rockets know what a run to the title game in Williamsville is like, too, after placing second in last year’s tournament.
Devil of a good time
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will host its annual girls’ tournament, the Blue Devil Classic, once more next week, and the Blue Devils will continue co-hosting a boys’ showcase alongside Heritage. Both start on Tuesday.
The three-day girls’ tournament contains some of the area’s best small-school programs. You won’t want to miss Unity junior Raegen Stringer, Salt Fork sophomore Alexa Jamison or Cissna Park senior Mikayla Knake in action, as all three are stellar athletes. Armstrong-Potomac and Oakwood are sleeper picks to pull off an upset or two.
The three-day boys’ spectacle has a distinct Vermilion Valley Conference feel to it, and that’s certainly not a bad thing. Salt Fork is off to a hot start, led by seniors Garrett Taylor and Blake Norton. Host BHRA also boasts a star-studded roster, counting senior Brett Meidel and junior Ayden Ingram among its ranks.
They’ve found an ideal mix
Bigger schools mixing with smaller schools in a tournament format always leads to some fun matchups.
Coach Joe Morrisey’s Tri-County girls love to test themselves, and so the nine-town cooperative takes part in a Charleston Holiday Tournament that also includes the host school, Danville and Effingham, among others, between Monday and Wednesday.
Another prime example of this working out well comes from the Mattoon Holiday Tournament, an eight-team girls’ event slated for Tuesday through Thursday.
Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour have put up some good results on the local bigger-school front, and Sullivan has done the same among smaller schools. In fact, Central and Sullivan faced one another in a closely contested nonconference game earlier this month.
All three will convene in Mattoon and attempt to win a tournament championship. And the victor will be deserving, with the likes of Galesburg, Mattoon, Altamont and Effingham St. Anthony also involved.
All told, it should be another thrilling, jam-packed week of holiday tournaments. Whatever gym you wind up at, enjoy.