The old adage goes that you can’t make everyone happy all the time. Or something to that effect.
As true as that might be, there are some instances where it’s wise to try.
The IHSA Basketball Advisory Committee appears to recognize this, given the results of its annual meeting held on April 25. The minutes from that gathering were posted on the IHSA website late last week.
The leading topic of discussion among the eight individuals who comprise the advisory committee, which recommends changes for boys’ and girls’ basketball, was the future of the IHSA state tournament schedule for both boys’ basketball and girls’ basketball in the state.
That schedule never will be approved by 100 percent of the people it affects, either directly or indirectly.
But I’ve seen many folks express frustration with the present iteration, which will remain in place for the 2024 postseason when the action tips off again at CEFCU Arena in Normal for the girls’ basketball state tournament and at State Farm Center in Champaign for the boys’ basketball state tournament.
As a refresher, the state tournament schedule runs as follows:
➜ Thursday: Class 1A and 2A semifinal games, followed by 1A and 2A third-place games for a total of six games;
➜ Friday: Class 3A and 4A semifinal games, followed by 3A and 4A third-place games for a total of six games;
➜ Saturday: Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A championship games for a total of four games.
One of the biggest complaints I’ve seen is the situation of third-place games in what typically would be considered prime-time scheduling slots on Thursday and Friday nights.
No doubt those eight IHSA basketball advisory committee members — a mix of coaches, athletic directors, a principal and an elected official, none of whom hail from this area — were hearing such grumbling.
“The committee reviews the results of the postseason coaches survey and shared comments each had received from coaches and other stakeholders around the state,” the latest advisory committee meeting minutes read. “More than anything else, the committee’s desire to create an order for playing the semifinals and trophy rounds at the state finals, that allows qualifying schools to have a two-day experience at the state finals, was the paramount concern.”
With that comment taken into consideration, the advisory committee proposed a pair of new state tournament schedules.
First schedule option
➜ Thursday: Class 1A and 2A semifinal games for a total of four games;
➜ Friday: Class 1A and 2A third-place games, followed by 3A and 4A semifinal games for a total of six games;
➜ Saturday: Class 3A and 4A third-place games, followed by 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A championships for a total of six games.
Second schedule option
➜ Thursday: Class 1A, 2A and 3A semifinal games for a total of six games;
➜ Friday: Class 1A, 2A and 3A third-place games, followed by 4A semifinals for a total of five games;
➜ Saturday: Class 4A third-place game, followed by 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A championships for a total of five games.
“Both options provide a two-day experience at the state finals for all qualifying teams,” the advisory committee meeting minutes read. “The committee identified this as the single most important adjustment to make from the current structure.
“The committee recognizes that IHSA staff would need to develop the timing for each session/game(s), considering all the logistics that need to be accounted for. However, the committee believes playing third-/fourth-place games on Saturday will not detract from the championship day atmosphere, and that games on any day could start as early as 9 a.m. and not unduly affect participants at this point in the season.”
The meeting minutes also reiterate that any scheduling change wouldn’t go into effect until 2025 “due to the existing venue agreements” with State Farm Center and CEFCU Arena.
IHSA spokesman Matt Troha told The News-Gazette that these two scheduling recommendations now will go through a review process that includes the IHSA’s Athletic Administrators Advisory Committee, the IHSA staff and the IHSA Board of Directors.
The IHSA Athletic Administrators Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet this month, and the current 16-member constituency includes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley athletic director Mike Allen.
If I had a say in which one of these two new schedules gets a longer look for possible future implementation, I’d go with the second one — in which the Class 4A third-place game leads off Saturday, followed by all four state championship games.
Guaranteeing semifinal games will reside in Thursday and Friday evening time slots with the 3A and 4A games feels like a good way to increase consistent interest throughout both the boys’ and girls’ state tournaments.
There’s also no reason to change the scheduling of all four championship games from its current all-Saturday setup.
That’s the best way to present those games and put the most eyes on them.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in an interview with The News-Gazette prior to the boys’ basketball state tournament earlier this year that IHSA officials aren’t interested in eliminating the third-place games. With that considered, the second schedule seems to make the most sense for all parties involved.
Hopefully, one of the two revised schedules does reach the IHSA Board of Directors for consideration of adoption. While the current state basketball schedule has good within it — especially on Saturday — it’s clear there are ways to make a good product even better.