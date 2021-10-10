PAXTON — No one needs to tell me twice about the quality of athletic content provided by schools in the Illini Prairie Conference.
I’ve obviously not seen teams from every small-school high school sports league in the state. But I have to imagine the Illini Prairie is in contention for best of the bunch.
A big reason for that is what the Illini Prairie teams accomplish on the football field.
Case in point: Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s 16-15 thriller of a home win over previously unbeaten Monticello on Friday night.
It initially appeared as if coach Cully Welter’s Sages were going to slog through a penalty-filled game and come out victorious, improving to 7-0 in the process.
Instead, coach Josh Pritchard’s Panthers overcame a 15-0 deficit early in the fourth quarter and hung on for a jaw-dropping result that was finalized by an end-zone interception from senior Charlie Pound.
It led Pritchard to tell his players in the postgame huddle that playoff apparel would be available Monday, an announcement met with a roar of approval.
“I think I said on the radio right before we played (Prairie Central in Week 6), ‘We need to get to five for sure,’” Pritchard said. The triumph over Monticello pushed PBL’s record to 5-2 for the season.
“Five gets you in in a closed conference, because you’re going to get 40 playoff points,” Pritchard continued. “Closed-conference teams that have gotten five wins have never not gotten in.”
The Illini Prairie is a closed conference in football, with league teams only playing one another in a nine-game schedule.
Even beyond that, though, the potential lack of five-win programs in small-school classes could have some teams with just four wins advancing to this year’s postseason.
So, yes, the Panthers are going to play beyond Week 9. Where, against whom and for how long are questions that still need answers.
“I told (my players), ‘We’ve got five wins, so we go on the road if we only get five wins,’” Pritchard said. “We want to get to seven, because seven gives you a chance for a home game. So that’s really exciting.”
Unity (7-0) in Week 8 and St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3) in Week 9 will try to prevent that.
Pritchard guided PBL to the 2019 Class 3A quarterfinals in his first season at the helm. The Panthers got to host Chicago Carver in the opening round of that run.
“We don’t want to just (think), ‘Hey, we beat Monticello. We got in the playoffs. Great,’” Pritchard said. “No. Our goal is to go as far as we can.”
Monticello will be a postseason player, as well, regardless of how the remainder of its schedule plays out.
But Welter, who led Monticello to a 2018 3A state title and is in his 13th season on the Sages’ sideline, knows his team is in a different situation now after this startling defeat.
Monticello has to visit Prairie Central (6-1) in Week 8 and host rival Unity in Week 9.
“We’ve got two really tough games left,” Welter said. “You go from being in a position to get a good seed to you’re fighting for a good seed. So, obviously, any good team’s going to lick their wounds, come back out and be better for it.”
Here are some of my other observations following Week 7 of the local prep football season.
Raiders shock the system
Iroquois West football fans haven’t seen a playoff game since 2006. That should change later this month.
Coach Jason Thiele’s Raiders stunned Clifton Central 13-6 on Friday. The Comets were the eighth-rated team in the latest Associated Press Class 2A poll.
Iroquois West clearly didn’t care, making itself postseason eligible with a fifth win against two losses.
The Vermilion Valley Conference’s North division is looking especially interesting following the Raiders’ triumph. Momence now is the league leader with a 3-0 mark, but it still has to face Clifton Central in Week 9.
Should the Comets knock off Momence, there’s a good chance both Iroquois West and Clifton Central finish 4-1 in conference and 7-2 overall, with Momence possibly at 4-1 in the league and 6-3 overall. Iroquois West did lose to Momence earlier in the season.
Talk about excitement.
Give us a representative
While the Illini Prairie Conference has a boatload of teams vying for a postseason berth, the Heart of Illinois Conference’s Small division finds itself in the opposite situation.
All five Small schools lost to HOIC Large opponents in crossover games Friday. Ridgeview/Lexington and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley are the best of the bunch at 3-4.
And here’s the HOIC Small’s problem: Because it possesses just five teams, there is no automatic playoff spot for the league champion.
Ridgeview/Lexington does seem best positioned to squeeze into the postseason. The Mustangs close with Heyworth (1-6) and LeRoy (2-5).
And coach Hal Chiodo’s Ridgeview/Lexington club honestly has played well despite its 3-4 mark. The Mustangs lost 43-42 in double overtime on Friday to Eureka and came up just short to 5-2 Deer Creek-Mackinaw (20-12) and 5-2 El Paso-Gridley (28-27) earlier this season.
Can the Chargers pull it off?
Centennial coach Kyle Jackson oversaw an 0-9 finish during the 2019 season, his first directing the program.
Now, the Chargers are one victory away from playoff eligibility, following Friday’s 48-6 thumping of Peoria Manual at Tommy Stewart Field.
Unsurprisingly, Centennial (4-3) won’t get to cake-walk into the postseason. Being part of the Big 12 Conference doesn’t really permit that.
A trip to Normal Community is on deck. The Ironmen (7-0) are rated seventh in the latest AP Class 7A poll. Then comes a 7 p.m. Week 9 showdown with rival Champaign Central (2-5), which certainly will want to keep the Chargers home for the playoffs.
What I’m saying is: Champaign residents should visit Tommy Stewart Field on Oct. 22.