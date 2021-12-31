A few members of the Monticello boys’ basketball team stood near their bench around 10 p.m. Wednesday inside the Sievers Center.
These Sages were rehashing moments from their 50-34 victory against Tuscola in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship game, secured about an hour prior inside a facility that opened earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
I sat on the opposite side of the gymnasium, furiously pounding away at my laptop keyboard in an effort to file stories from the Hoopla girls’ and boys’ title games.
The Sages’ triumph marked Monticello’s first Hoopla boys’ championship since 2012. But a slightly different piece of the group’s conversation stuck out to me even more than any of their thoughts on the actual gameplay.
They marveled at the fact there was a Holiday Hoopla in the year 2021. That it could occur with fans in attendance. That all 32 games across the boys’ and girls’ tournaments went off without a pandemic-fueled hitch.
Their appreciation of these facts wasn’t lost on me.
No Holiday Hoopla existed in 2020. No holiday tournaments at all, in fact. Barely a basketball season to speak of during the 2020-21 school year.
This year’s local holiday tournament slate experienced its share of adversity. Namely because multiple teams had to drop out of events thanks to COVID-19 issues within their programs.
But this imperfect holiday tournament lineup is exactly what high school players, coaches and fans needed.
Like 2020 before it, 2021 has been a challenging year on many fronts. The ever-evolving pandemic has a great deal to do with that.
Not enough hard knowledge or concrete preparation surrounding the virus allowed the 2020-21 season to occur as planned. It was unusual to know gymnasiums across the state would sit empty instead of being filled with the sounds of dribbled basketballs, squeaking sneakers and raucous rooters.
That was especially true during the week when most holiday tournaments would have tipped off.
The lack of engagement between teams and communities that might not normally see one another was disappointing.
The inability of schools and their booster clubs to raise needed funds through tournaments was discouraging.
And the absence of opportunities for athletes — especially Class of 2021 players — to show their stuff on the court while perhaps preparing for college careers was disheartening.
One reason holiday tournaments are fun is because they afford the chance for teams to add another piece of hardware to the trophy case back at school.
But there’s so much more to these showcases than simply vying to finish in first place at the end of two, three or four days of hard-fought play.
The only local holiday tournament matchups I was able to physically attend were Wednesday’s Holiday Hoopla title games. I spent many more hours in our Champaign office writing up results, calling coaches and maintaining our four-day holiday tournament online scoreboard.
Even from my office chair, I was able to see the effect these holiday tournaments’ existence had on people.
The number of website views for that aforementioned scoreboard attests to these tournaments’ impact. So too does the number of people who reached out to other media outlets to express gratitude for the digital streaming of games.
Holiday tournaments, as a whole, offer one of those “you don’t know what you have until it’s gone” moments. And we only can hope we don’t lose that moment again in the near or distant future.
Of course, the next concern is about another prep basketball event that was lost during the previous school year.
Champaign’s State Farm Center was supposed to begin its new contract hosting the Class 1A through 4A state boys’ basketball state tournament.
That news flashed on the building’s outdoor video board for several months after the IHSA was forced to cancel its 2020-21 state tournament in conjunction with Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
People have asked me if I think this school year’s state tournaments are at risk. Unfortunately, nothing is impossible.
That said, I think there will be high school basketball at State Farm Center on March 10, 11 and 12 next year.
Will the storied building be filled to capacity? That’s something that seems far more questionable at this stage.
But the fact Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the IDPH are continuing to allow youth athletics through this current rise in COVID-19 issues suggests that both parties, plus the IHSA, will find a way to make sure we won’t miss three straight boys’ basketball state tournaments.
Regardless of what happens, all teams across the state currently can aspire toward winning a state championship. And they’ll continue working for that goal until someone tells them they can’t.
Fingers crossed that no one will have to deliver such news this school year.