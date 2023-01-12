The Vermilion County Tournament’s recent history exists within David S. Palmer Arena.
Home to the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Vermilion County Bobcats, the facility typically sees a basketball court plopped down where an ice-hockey rink would sit.
Hockey boards and attached Plexiglass barriers remain standing. Behind them are throngs of students, parents, siblings and grandparents.
In the middle of January each year, these folks cheer on participants in the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball showcases that determine county supremacy among athletes from Armstrog-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville.
“That tournament, since I’ve been growing up, has always been such a great tournament,” Salt Fork boys’ senior Blake Hettmansberger said Monday night during the ‘Prep Basketball Confidential’ radio show on WDWS 1400-AM and WHMS 97.5-FM.
“Every team has their whole school behind their backs. Everybody shows up to those games,” Hettmansberger continued. “It’s a great environment, and everyone just looks forward to that all week.”
The long-lasting Vermilion County Tournament will add another chapter to its record book in 2023, running from this coming Friday through next Saturday, Jan. 21.
But that chapter won’t be published from within David S. Palmer Arena.
Instead, it will transpire within Danville Area Community College’s Mary Miller Gymnasium.
Hoopeston Area Principal John Klaber, head of the county’s principals association, said Jaguars officials approached the principals with a tournament offer they couldn’t refuse.
“DACC came to us with just a really great, collaborative opportunity,” Klaber said. “It’s a really great opportunity to bring it back to DACC.”
Not only did Mary Miller Gym undergo significant renovation in 2012 and add a large video scoreboard last year, but DACC also is accustomed to hosting NJCAA Division II men’s basketball national tournament action on campus every March.
On top of all that, Klaber said the Jaguars will provide online streaming of county tournament games along with hospitality provided by the school’s culinary arts program.
The game streams will be available on DACC’s athletics website, along with information on purchasing game tickets.
That web page indicates a shuttle will be made available to transport game attendees from the campus’ north parking lot to the gym.
Salt Fork athletic director Dustin Dees added that DACC’s instructional media department further sweetened the pot for the high schools teams who will be participating.
“They did a full photo opp with the players — the girls and boys — and the cheerleaders and created some hype videos in-house, which was pretty cool,” Dees said. “We’re excited to open it up for the opportunity for DACC to host.”
Klaber isn’t certain how long it’s been since the Vermilion County Tournament was held outside Palmer Arena’s confines.
Dees said he recently spoke with longtime Storm football coach Dan Hageman about that topic, and Hageman suggested it may have been conducted at DACC back in the 1970s.
“DACC’s spent some money on redoing their gym. They’ve got a nice floor setup, a full-size locker room and nice things overall that our kids will benefit from being able to use,” Dees said. “A lot of people, especially parents, have played at Palmer Arena, so ... there’s always a sad piece to change.”
Another change from recent years is that girls’ and boys’ pool-play games won’t begin on the same day.
The girls’ tournament starts Friday night at Mary Miller Gym, and the boys’ tournament opens Saturday afternoon. Klaber said this was done to allow for the county cheer competition to occur this coming Saturday. That contest typically is conducted on the county tournament’s second Saturday, but there’s a state tournament that day this year.
“It’s going to be a new level of excitement,” Klaber said of the county tournament’s move to DACC. “Obviously, the Civic Center did a lot of great things and was such a great venue. But ... DACC is going to be more of a high school-esque feel.”
Reigning boys’ champion BHRA earned a No. 1 seed and was followed by No. 2 Salt Fork, No. 3 Oakwood, No. 4 Hoopeston Area, No. 5 Westville, No. 6 Georgetown-Ridge Farm and No. 7 Armstrong-Potomac.
Defending girls’ titlist Salt Fork garnered a No. 1 seed and was followed by No. 2 Armstrong-Potomac, No. 3 Oakwood, No. 4 Georgetown-Ridge Farm, No. 5 Hoopeston Area, No. 6 Westville and No. 7 BHRA.
More tournaments on the way
The McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament will begin on Saturday, with both boys and girls starting play at El Paso-Gridley High School.
Boys’ winners’ bracket games will emanate from Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center in Bloomington across Monday, Tuesday and next Friday and Saturday. Girls’ winners’ bracket games will be split between Eureka College and Shirk Center on the same timeline.
The best-seeded local program in either field is the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys. The Falcons boast the No. 3 seed, rated behind only No. 2 Eureka and No. 1 Lexington. No. 8 Le Roy, No. 11 Ridgeview and No. 13 Fisher also are part of the 13-team boys’ field.
On the girls’ side, No. 6 Le Roy, No. 8 Fisher, No. 10 Ridgeview and No. 12 GCMS are among 13 teams that will duke it out for the crown.
The Lincoln Prairie Conference girls’ tournament opens Saturday when eighth-seeded Blue Ridge hosts ninth-seeded Argenta-Oreana.
The remainder of the tournament will be held in Toledo between Monday and next Saturday. Tri-County is the No. 1 seed and seeks to repeat as the tournament champion. But look out for second-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, third-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement and fourth-seeded Arcola.
The boys’ LPC tournament starts next week and will be hosted in Argenta, but that bracket has yet to be finalized. The Central Illinois Conference boys’ and girls’ tournaments also are on the horizon, with the latter opening next weekend in Warrensburg.
Salt Fork senior guard Blake Norton pointed out on our radio show Monday night that county and conference tournaments might not be the end all be all for any season, but they still hold plenty of significance for those involved.
“It’s definitely a big tournament that we want to win,” Norton said of Vermilion County. “The most important thing is the postseason, but the postseason aside, it’s a huge tournament. We’ve all grown up around it since we were kids.”
Sufficient excitement all around
If you’re looking to catch a thrilling regular-season game outside of the various tournament settings this weekend, that shouldn’t prove too difficult locally.
Just look at Thursday’s area girls’ schedule.
Tim Kohlbecker’s Tuscola outfit is 20-0 and ranked third in the most recent Associated Press girls’ Class 1A poll that was released on Wednesday afternoon. But the Warriors will face a significant test on Thursday, when Central Illinois Conference rival Clinton (10-10) makes a stop in Douglas County for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
These foes duked it out last month for the Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship, with the Maroons pressing the Warriors until Tuscola ultimately broke away for the 55-44 win.
Also on Thursday, Arcola (12-4) and Cerro Gordo/Bement (14-5) should put on a compelling Lincoln Prairie girls’ game in the Broncos’ gym.
A revitalized Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls’ team (8-7) heading to Fithian to battle Oakwood (11-10) makes for a fun Vermilion Valley Conference affair.
And in nonconference action on Thursday, the Mahomet-Seymour girls (17-4) will be in for a sturdy test when they visit Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (14-5).
Turn to Friday night, and one of the best-known local rivalries resumes at Coleman Carrodine Gymnasium.
Tim Lavin’s Centennial boys (10-8) welcome LeConte Nix’s Champaign Central crew (4-10) for Big 12 Conference festivities.
Though the Maroons have gone through more struggles than the Chargers, these two always give one another a heck of a challenge.
There’s even more fun in store early next week, especially in the Illini Prairie Conference.
On Monday, the St. Thomas More girls (14-3) will try to continue a largely solid season when they visit a St. Joseph-Ogden squad (7-12) hoping to pick up some momentum.
Then, on Tuesday, there is what might be the regular-season boys’ game of the year locally.
It’s Prairie Central (15-1) versus St. Joseph-Ogden (13-2) in the Spartans’ building. Dylan Bazzell and the Hawks are ranked second in Class 2A, while Illinois State signee Ty Pence and the Spartans are No. 6 in Class 2A.
You won’t want to miss that one.