Likas | Look to other issues while awaiting sports
This is no time to stick to sports.
That will anger some readers. They want their sports outlets to be all sports, all the time. The main claim is it distracts them from other, non-athletic matters.
This is no time to be distracted.
A meeting between IHSA officials and state high school athletic directors on Tuesday was postponed.
Again.
It’s the fourth time in six days this has happened, keeping the IHSA’s guidelines for summer contact days on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reported reason for this is awaited approval of the IHSA’s plan by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“I recognize that IHSA schools, students and coaches are anxious for the IHSA return to play guidelines to be released,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said Tuesday afternoon in a statement. “In many ways, they represent the first step in a return to normalcy as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
I’ve seen and heard folks continuing to wring their hands over this. There’s frustration, confusion and anger.
They want prep sports back, and they can’t understand why a decision hasn’t been announced given other state high school associations have released similar plans and some non-IHSA athletic activities are back in action around the state.
Yes, it’s tough that we’re almost three months into the pandemic-related sanctions on prep sports. Kids, coaches and parents are showing angst as IHSA officials have chosen a cautious, deliberate route to each pandemic-related decision.
Here’s the thing: Something much more important is taking place nationwide than whatever the IHSA could possibly tell us.
That’d be the ongoing protests surrounding the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, just the latest example of a black person dying in police custody.
Chicago, whose schools are part of the IHSA, has seen a great deal of both peaceful protesting and turmoil during the last several days. Some of Illinois’ smaller cities — including Champaign, Danville and Urbana — have had protests take place in their streets and tensions rise as well with looting of stores.
It’s the sort of situation that puts sports on the back burner. Anderson didn’t explicitly say Tuesday the ongoing unrest in the country is why the virtual meeting between the IHSA and ADs has been postponed multiple times, but there was a hint to it.
“IDPH approval is vital in this process, and we understand and respect that they have pressing statewide issues to resolve that take precedence over high school sports,” Anderson said. “Quarantine has been a test of patience, and now we ask our IHSA community for just a bit more of it as we collaborate with IDPH to finalize these return to play guidelines.”
Except this announcement isn’t on the back burner for everyone. And that’s extremely frustrating to me.
Even as people are arrested and alarming images and video emerges across the state and country, some folks continue taking to social media to express disappointment that high school athletes can’t go lift weights with their teammates the following morning.
This is the point in which sports becoming a distraction is such a negative that it needs to be addressed.
No one should ignore what is going on with race relations in the United States right now.
I understand COVID-19 created a particularly unique environment leading up to us seeing video footage of a white police officer placing his knee on Floyd’s neck, and Floyd eventually dying of what a Monday autopsy revealed as asphyxiation.
People have wanted sports to return for some time now. It’s been an unprecedented stoppage of athletics, not even seen during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
But people of color around this nation have waited so much longer for something so much more crucial: to feel safe and to be able to live in their own communities.
If you believe receiving an OK to resume IHSA activities is more important than finding solutions to the way black people are treated in this country, you need to seriously reconsider your priorities.
Sports will return. They always return. After terrorist attacks and natural disasters and sudden athlete deaths.
Equality and justice for black Americans never arrived here in the first place. That’s what so many people, of all races and creeds, are protesting for right now.
Yes, it’s truly unfortunate Class of 2020 seniors lost their spring sports seasons. That the Class of 2021 athletes may lose some fall activities. But sports types aren’t being oppressed by COVID-19.
A large segment of this country’s population is being actively oppressed.
And if you need sports to distract yourself from that reality — that people of color have been and are continuing to be oppressed in this nation — then you’re part of the problem.
I’m not here to say everyone should stay glued to each passing minute of protest-related coverage. You’ll exhaust yourself doing so.
But don’t spend the time during which people are fighting for their rights telling others how mad you are that the IHSA hasn’t informed us when we might get a step closer to Friday night football.
The announcement will come. Maybe even Wednesday. Until then, listen and learn about what’s going on around this country. Understand why what’s happening is happening.
I’m attempting to do so, in some small way, by reaching out to black women and men, girls and boys to share their thoughts with me in The News-Gazette’s pages.
Danville boys’ basketball coach Durrell Robinson was first up in Tuesday’s sports section. Former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley multi-sport standout Ryland Holt and former Danville track and field standout Quemarii Williams are in Wednesday’s section.
Champaign Central football coach Tim Turner is on deck, and my email and Twitter inboxes are open to others who want to talk.
I spoke Monday with all four of those aforementioned men. I felt tired for them immediately afterward.
After mere minutes of discussion. It’s a feeling they’ve probably endured throughout their lives.
And it was a much more important part of my job than reporting on an impending IHSA announcement, no matter how much that announcement has been built up or what it will mean when kids can be together again on high school property.
I’m going to keep churning out local fall sports preview pages during this time, but there’s no way I can stick solely to sports. I encourage everyone else to consider a similar mindset.
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.media, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.media, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.