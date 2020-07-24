Concrete answers have been difficult to come by during the COVID-19 pandemic. That statement could be applied to any number of topics.
High school sports is one of them.
So it’s relieving that everyone associated with IHSA athletics should soon be receiving information about how the organization plans to handle at least part of its 2020-21 sports season.
IHSA officials on Friday are slated to meet with leaders from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education to discuss the next steps the IHSA and its member schools can and should take when it comes to participating in fall athletics.
Whatever is decided upon during that virtual roundtable will lead up to a IHSA Board of Directors meeting next Wednesday, at which it seems likely the IHSA will, at long last, let all interested parties know when we might see prep sports again.
As a sort of precursor, IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson on Wednesday sent out an email to member schools addressing a number of topics. Chief among them was this statement: “If we remain limited in our ability to offer all of our fall sports this fall, we are considering a schedule that would permit all 3 seasons of sport activity to be conducted during the 2020-21 school year. We have received numerous emails from school administrators requesting this model to play out.
“This idea remains a priority for our staff and board. We are considering virtual competitions for many of our activities.”
This really isn’t anything new, per se. During an interview earlier this month on an Aledo radio station, Anderson discussed multiple options for high school sports during the 2020-21 school year. The idea he seemed most drawn to involved condensed seasons — versus moving some fall sports to spring and some spring sports to fall, or outright canceling any sports seasons.
How exactly three condensed seasons would look on an actual calendar is unclear. Theoretically, that’s hopefully what the roundtable among the IHSA, IDPH and ISBE would provide some guidance on. Of course, the unpredictability of COVID-19 causes any sort of event planning to be fraught with uncertainty.
The only thing fresh about that statement within this week’s email is Anderson reporting that “numerous” school administrators are requesting such a condensed schedule model. While there are plenty of coaches — including locally — who have gone on-record saying they want fall sports to take place as planned, perhaps more and more individuals at the top of schools’ food chains have decided to opt for further caution as reported COVID-19 cases across the state fluctuate on a daily and weekly basis.
To the point of flipping seasons, the line “if we remain limited in our ability to offer all of our fall sports this fall” would appear to indicate the IHSA isn’t considering delaying higher-contact fall sports like football, volleyball and boys’ soccer while allowing lower-contact fall sports like golf and tennis to occur as scheduled. This is something multiple prep athletics types I’ve talked to have told me they’d support.
At the end of the day, however, this all provides just another layer to a multi-tiered cake of speculation. I, and many others in the sports journalism field, have spent months parsing any scrap of information we can to try and guess what might happen with the IHSA’s 2020-21 sports calendar — easier to find time to do when so many events are canceled because of the pandemic.
Friday’s roundtable will set the stage for some firm decisions. There’s no speculation there. The IHSA can’t wait any longer to make its latest announcement, with fall sports seasons scheduled to start Aug. 10 with practices. Athletes and coaches can’t be informed Aug. 9 that they won’t be playing until December, until springtime or at all.
IHSA officials have played the tortoise instead of the hare since the pandemic broke nationally in mid-March. They’ve taken a slow-and-steady approach to each decision — canceling spring sports state series in late April after many other states did so earlier, allowing summer contact days and determining whether the 2020 fall sports slate will happen as planned.
At times, it’s been appreciated. At others, it’s proven frustrating. Throughout the entire process, we’ve immediately gone from one finalized report to wondering when we’ll get the next one and what it will tell us.
That will happen with the IHSA’s next decision, too. Officials will tell us something about the fate of fall sports, and we’ll soak that up before quickly — probably that same day — moving on to ponder winter sports and spring sports.
The guessing game never stops.
Plenty of people have asked me for my thoughts on the future of fall sports, and IHSA athletics in general. I’d absolutely like to see high school sports take place as they’ve always been scheduled. But I’d also like to see as many people as possible stay safe during a dangerous pandemic.
The one aspect I’ve come back to is liability.
Yes, travel organizations and AAU programs have resumed activities under varying levels of guidelines. I actually spoke with numerous people involved with such events for a plethora of stories that will start running this weekend.
What I’m about to say next is not intended to mean that those running travel programs or AAU setups don’t care about liability. Some of the items I was told regarding restrictions and safety measures suggest ample care is at the forefront of these events.
But those are independent matters. They’re not what close to 100 percent of Illinois high school students participate in, like IHSA activities are. If even one IHSA member school student-athlete dies because of COVID-19 and it can be argued in the slightest that his or her involvement in an IHSA-sanctioned event was responsible, the results would be catastrophic.
Not only would the IHSA likely get tied up in significant legal issues — something it probably hopes to avoid through deciding earlier this month to defer to the IDPH and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office on future “Return To Play” guidance — but sports almost certainly would again be put on hold.
Statistics about COVID-19 death rates among young people can be argued until everyone is blue in the face, but the fact of the matter is it’s not impossible for a high school student to die after contracting COVID-19. Therefore, the IHSA has to be fearful of culpability in a worst-case scenario.
So would it be frustrating to have another IHSA sports season altered because of the pandemic? Absolutely.
Maybe it won’t happen. Some states have decided to move forward with their fall events as planned. Others are putting delays of varying length upon their own fall athletics.
But if it does, people need to be prepared to understand where the IHSA is coming from, as well as knowing IDPH, ISBE and the governor’s office will play a significant role in the final decision.
We should get another preview of what’s to come from the IHSA on Friday. That’s the day the IESA, which oversees Illinois elementary and junior-high sports, gave as a final deadline for letting its own member schools know what it plans to do with its fall sports.
What’s one more taste of speculation before another highly-anticipated IHSA Board of Directors meeting next Wednesday?