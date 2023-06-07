Le Roy High School doesn’t carry the smallest enrollment figure of all IHSA member institutions.
That said, the Panthers’ 232.5 mark — which is dropping to 226.5 beginning in the 2023-24 academic year — is much closer to “smallest” than “biggest” statewide.
With Le Roy High being a public school in a tight-knit McLean County community, the Panthers’ sports coaches typically know in advance, for the most part, how their future rosters will shake out.
Projecting future results, however, is a different story.
What’s transpired in recent years is allowing Le Roy prep athletes to dream big within their respective IHSA ventures.
The Le Roy softball team collecting this year’s Class 1A third-place trophy is the latest addition to a strong list of recent state accolades for the Panthers.
“It’s pretty special,” Le Roy softball coach Doug Hageman said between his team’s Class 1A semifinal loss to Illini Bluffs last Friday and its victory against Goreville in Saturday’s third-place game. “I was actually joking with the Illini Bluffs coaches because they’ve been here so many times, (and) I actually sat with them so they could go through some of the (state) stuff with me.”
Le Roy receiving its first IHSA softball state trophy on Saturday follows the Le Roy baseball team accomplishing the same feat last year when coach Wayne Meyer’s program finished fourth in 1A.
Le Roy now has eight IHSA team state trophies this century.
Pairing with the softball and baseball hardware are three 1A wrestling trophies (first place in 2012, second place in 2009, third place in 2011); the Panthers’ 2016 1A boys’ basketball state title; a fourth-place 1A girls’ basketball showing in 2012; and state runner-up football efforts in 2002 (3A) and 2004 (Class 1A).
All of this is more amazing when one considers that the school boasts just one other IHSA team state trophy prior to all of those — that being the Panthers’ 1997 2A football championship.
It’s not as if Le Roy High is a recently-created school, either. The Panthers have IHSA-listed results dating back to 1901 in football, 1921 in boys’ basketball and 1935 in baseball.
Sure, the introduction of multiple classes for essentially every IHSA sport has allowed for some new blood to enter the state tournament scene. But that doesn’t make it a guarantee.
Hageman recognizes this aspect.
“We reminded (the players) in the middle of the third inning (Friday) that Heyworth would probably trade spots with us. Ottawa Marquette would trade spots with us,” said Hageman, referencing the last two teams his Panthers defeated in order to qualify for the state tournament “For 10 years I’ve coached, man, I’ve wanted to be in this position. It’s probably the neatest environment.”
The Le Roy community also is readily aware of just how special this recent run of prep athletic success has been.
Just take a look at the Panthers softball’s Twitter account for confirmation. The flocking of numerous supporters to Le Roy’s games was documented in photos and videos shared through the account. As was a pizza party for the team, hosted by the city’s Pizzeria Roma restaurant last Tuesday. Same with Kirby Foods donating food and beverages to the squad for its state weekend.
As for that actual state weekend, both Hageman and his players were thrilled with how Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Sports Complex looked on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning when the Panthers played.
Le Roy fans traveled well when the baseball team played at Peoria’s Dozer Park last year. But the venue is far more spacious than Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, meaning those backers couldn’t be heard quite as loudly or viewed in a proper perspective.
“It’s pretty cool, especially when Le Roy takes up like two-thirds of the whole stadium,” Le Roy freshman shortstp Morgan Fleming said. “It’s really cool to see how much support Le Roy gives.”
“We’re twice as far, and I thought we had twice as many people,” Hageman added after the semifinal with Illini Bluffs. “Pretty proud to be from Le Roy. We talk to the girls all the time ... when you wear maroon and gold, there’s so many people that care about your results.”
They care after the results are finalized, too.
That’s why the Panthers received a fire truck escort back into town Saturday afternoon, leading them to a public assembly at the Dud Berry Gymnasium.
After that, members of the current roster joined forces with Le Roy softball alumni and younger community members for a massive photo in the outfield of the Panthers’ home facility.
Front and center was the recently-earned 1A third-place trophy.
Communities don’t necessarily need a state-bound high school sports team in order to display their pride and passion.
But such success only allows those feelings to grow in intensity, as Le Roy has shown the past couple years.