I’m fortunate that I’ve never had to consider being prohibited from doing something because of the color of my skin. I’d guess a fair number of our readers can say the same.
But there are far too many people — that being more than zero — who can’t say the same thing.
And that’s one topic contained within the 2022 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association calendar, which was mailed to me recently along with hand-written note.
Steve Daniels tucked that note within the calendar’s October section. Above the actual days of the week is a feature titled “ALL BLACK TEAMS BARRED FROM STATE TOURNAMENT UNTIL 1946.”
He asked if I could write a column about the subject. Which is what you’re reading here.
It’s a part of history we strive never to return to.
A time when the Southern Illinois Conference of Colored Schools existed simply so Black athletes had a chance to compete in an event somewhat comparable to the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament.
Teams that vied for and won IHSA boys’ basketball state titles prior to 1946 had Black athletes in the fold. But not teams comprised solely of Black individuals.
The aforementioned SICCS, at its height, featured teams from Brooklyn Lovejoy, Edwardsville Lincoln, East St. Louis, Madison Dunbar, Venice Lincoln, Cairo Sumner, Mound City Lovejoy, Mounds Douglass, Sandusky Young, DuQuoin Lincoln, Colp, Murphysboro Douglass, Brookport Lincoln, Metropolis Dunbar and Carbondale Attucks.
The final major mark of the SICCS on IHSA basketball came when East St. Louis Lincoln, led by coach Bennie Louis, won the IHSA Class AA championships in 1982, 1987, 1988 and 1989. The school was consolidated into East St. Louis High in 1998.
'Most of the state didn't know'
According to the IBCA calendar feature, the SICCS programs would have a conference tournament that essentially served as their state series. The league tournament title game eventually happened at Huff Gym on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign “between sessions of the IHSA state tournament.”
Bruce Firchau is chairman of the Basketball Museum of Illinois. He’s worked with others to compile oral histories that touch upon, among other topics, the segregated period of high school basketball in Illinois.
Among those Firchau has spoken with over the years is the now-deceased John McDougal, a former Northern Illinois and West Aurora coach who played for Salem in the 1940s.
“He played on the Salem High School team that went to the Final Four in 1943,” Firchau said. “John remembers seeing a little bit of (the SICCS) championship game before they left to get on the bus from their game. He had no idea (what it was), and I’m sure most of the state didn’t know or probably care.”
Stories like this also can be found in the book “100 Years of Madness: The Illinois High School Association Boys’ Basketball State Tournament.” It was published in 2006 and co-authored by a quintet of writers that includes Pat Heston.
Heston, a 1968 Greenville graduate, acknowledges that “most of my information is limited to southern Illinois,” but that allows him to be in-tune with the SICCS.
“It was just a rough time for those schools,” Heston said. “Some of the great coaches, players, teams were segregated and isolated from the rest of Illinois because the kids’ skin happened to be a different color. They were even relegated to their own state championship games wedged between the (IHSA) quarterfinal games.
“To interview some of those people makes you wish you could’ve seen the games, seen the players.”
'It was a sad time'
David Hodges is a Black man who was born and raised in Madison, a southern Illinois town just a few miles north of St. Louis.
Hodges graduated from Madison High in 1957. Though all-Black teams were permitted to contend for an IHSA state trophy by this time, more work had to be done with regard to race relations in the state’s high school basketball scene.
“I was a pretty good basketball player, but at the time we had a rule about the number of Black players who could be on the floor at a time,” Hodges said. “We had a second unit made up of four Black guys and one white guy, and I don’t think we ever lost a scrimmage to the starting five. But we still couldn’t get into games.”
While Hodges was in high school, Chicago’s DuSable boys’ basketball team nearly won the 1954 IHSA state title under Jim Brown. But Mt. Vernon ultimately prevailed 76-70 in the championship game.
Firchau said “it would’ve been the first all-Black school anywhere in the United States that won the state championship.”
“Mt. Vernon, it should never be overlooked, played one whale of a game,” Firchau said. “We’ve got the game films of that plus the radio feed from the Mt. Vernon radio station. … There are some controversial calls. There’s no doubt about that.”
Before DuSable made that splash, the 1945-46 Mounds Douglass boys’ basketball team made its own significant effect on the IHSA landscape.
Now able to compete in the IHSA state tournament, Mounds Douglass won its district to qualify for a regional.
“They were rejected by two regional sites down there. They would not take the winner of that district into their regional,” Firchau said. “So Benton did. … Sure enough, in the regional semis, fourth-ranked West Frankfort High School gets beat by Mounds Douglass.
“This, to me is a game that reverberated all over Illinois. It’s an announcement, an arrival, that, ‘We can compete.’”
“Even after integration, that still didn’t mean you got to play,” Heston added. “Usually if you felt you had a really, really good team, you’d be more than happy to invite the Black school up so you could put them in their place. It was a sad time.”
'He has to eat in the kitchen'
Both Heston and Firchau spoke about the SICCS school Colp, which resided a short distance from Herrin in southern Illinois. Colp’s program won the SICCS title in 1941, and that season’s team is pictured on the IBCA calendar.
“Most (all-Black schools) didn’t have their own gyms,” Heston said, “so that complicated things.”
Heston said Earl Lee, who led Herrin High to the 1957 IHSA state title, would drive Colp’s athletes back to their community following basketball practices “because it was too dangerous for them to be on the streets (in Herrin).”
“Those Black kids were great heroes on the floor,” Heston said, “but they were nothing after that.”
Firchau also shared stories about Black athletes such as Robert Owens and Al Avant.
The former was the leading scorer of the 1947 IHSA state tournament, in which he and his Paris teammates knocked off Champaign for the crown. Owens was selected as the team’s captain prior to that season as well.
“(A) school board member says, ‘We understand Roberts Owens has been elected team captain, and we can’t have that,’” Firchau said. “(Coach) Ernie Eveland, to his credit, said, ‘No, this is who they elected.’ … Coach Abrams wouldn’t buckle down on that.
“They go up and play at Waukegan (during the season). After the game, they eat at a restaurant there. As soon as Robert walks in the door, one of the staff there says, ‘He has to eat in the kitchen.’ And Coach Eveland said, ‘Well, in that case, the whole team will eat in the kitchen.’ And that’s what they did.”
Avant was Mt. Vernon’s top scorer at the 1954 IHSA state tournament, which finished with the Rams defeating Chicago DuSable.
“One of the great players ever in Mt. Vernon history. Black player,” Firchau said. “Al told me on the phone … even after winning a state championship, he had to come in the back door at the clothing store in Mt. Vernon and had to use a separate changing room to try on a pair of pants.”
'We had more black teams there'
Hodges experienced difficulties within the IHSA basketball realm after his playing days concluded.
He was working at Dunbar Junior High in the 1960s when Madison's top boys’ basketball coaching role opened up. Hodges threw his name into the ring.
“I sent a letter of application over to the school board. They ignored me,” Hodges said. “My team (at Dunbar) was on about a 25-game win streak. We hadn’t lost in a couple years.”
Hodges believes his sponsorship of a Dunbar eighth-grade graduation “that honored Black people, not just in sports” led to him not being considered for the Madison coaching role.
“(School board members) took it as an anti-white statement,” Hodges said. “It was just pro-Black. I thought they missed the point.”
By chance, however, Hodges played in a YMCA pick-up basketball game with Larry Graham not long after sending that application to Madison.
“He told me he was the coach at Madison High School and asked me to come with him,” Hodges said. "(Later) my principal (at Dunbar) told me I was no longer at the junior high as a coach. He told me, ‘You’re going to the high school.’”
Hodges said he arrived without any preparation time since Madison had a game the next night.
“Larry assured me he would help me out. I got involved with the game midway through the first quarter (and) I realized I was the only coach on the bench,” Hodges said. “Then we had a conversation about my rules and regulations and my authority there, and he gave me full authority there. He made sure I wasn’t making suggestions — that I could make decisions.”
Hodges helped Madison win the 1977 and 1981 Class A state championships as an assistant coach. But he left Champaign frustrated in one regard following the 1981 tournament.
“The three best teams there were New Lenox, then the Cairo team and then the Madison team. They were the three Black teams,” Hodges said. “Would you believe, in the first game New Lenox was playing against Madison. That absolutely was the championship game. And then in the second game we played Cairo and beat them.”
Madison topped Dunlap 58-47 in the final. As Hodges recalls it, “they had one player who could’ve made our team.”
“After the game we had a press conference, and I had the microphone and reporters were asking questions. And I commented that, at some point, this tournament needed to be seeded,” Hodges said. “A guy named Don Robinson was the director of the tournament, and he confronted me about my comments. I just didn’t see why a much weaker team was guaranteed to play in the state championship game.
“Some people felt I was knocking Dunlap. I was knocking the policy. … I told him I was aware that the attendance was down as we had more Black teams there, but if people wanted to see good basketball it needed to be seeded rather than guaranteed a white team would be in the tournament final. We agreed to disagree.”
'Make sure they stay in the past'
Heston and Firchau both said it’s integral to hear from folks who can speak directly about experiences in order to make sure that side of IHSA history isn’t forgotten.
“You’d expect a lot of them to be angry — some were — but most were glad to accept it and be a piece of the puzzle to overcome this terrible thing,” Heston said. “To the IHSA’s credit, they didn’t even change a punctuation mark (in ‘100 Years of Madness’). … That was a good thing, a big thing, and an important step for them to say, ‘Yep, that’s the way it was.’”
Hodges responds with “that’s the only way it should be, it should be fair to everybody” when culminating his thoughts on change that has come to the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament throughout its history.
“The biggest thing in this country and the IHSA, as long as we can say we’re being fair to everybody we don’t have to make any excuses about anything we can do,” Hodges said. “As far as things that happened in the past, let’s make sure they stay in the past.”